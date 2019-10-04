CLARKSVILLE — Senior running back Colin Flake rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to lead Providence to a 21-6 win over visiting Mitchell on Friday night at Murphy Stadium.
The ground game was key and the Pioneers were in control after a scoreless first quarter.
Mitchell took the first possession of the game and put together a 10-play drive that stalled at midfield. Providence took over on its own 16 and turned to Flake. A pair of sweeps from the 5-foot-11, 160-pounder picked up 14 and 17 yards. An 11-yard gain by senior quarterback Bishop Edwards put the ball in Bluejacket territory. The drive stalled when the Pioneers were unable to convert on fourth-and-4 at the Mitchell 36.
Mitchell’s next drive made it to midfield before Edwards, playing linebacker, made a tackle for loss on third-and-8 — leading to a Bluejackets' punt as the first quarter came to an end.
After relying on the ground game in the first quarter, the Pioneers went to the air in the second. And, it paid off.
Facing third-and-7 at his own 31, Edwards connected with senior wing back Chase Aldridge for a 9-yard completion. On first and 16 at the 34, following a penalty, Edwards hit junior split end Carson Heldman for a 17-yard gain and the Pioneers were in business at midfield.
Going back to the ground, Flake covered 33 yards on three carries to help the Pioneers get inside the Mitchell 10. Following a Bluejackets penalty, Edwards scored from 4 yards out. Nathan Striby’s point after kick made it 7-0 at the 7:27 mark of the second quarter.
On the ensuing kickoff, Mitchell fumbled and sophomore Joey Theobald recovered it for the Pioneers at the Bluejackets' 37. Looking to add to its lead, Providence instead went backwards.
Two false starts, a bad snap and a backfield fumble had the Pioneers facing fourth-and-43. A nice punt by Striby turned the field and Mitchell was unable to take advantage late in the first half. The Pioneers led 7-0 at the break.
Providence took the first possession of the second half and put together the kind of drive that can serve as the blueprint for a successful Pioneers offense. They went eight plays, all on the ground, covering 65 yards, taking up almost 5 minutes and capped with a touchdown.
The drive was a combination of Edwards and Flake. Edwards with carries of 5, 8, 11 and 10 yards while Flake had runs of 6, 9, 11 and 5 yards — the last one resulting in a touchdown, as the Pioneers pulled out to a 14-0 lead with 7:16 left in the third quarter.
Mitchell answered with a long drive of its own, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Luke LaFevor.
As the third quarter came to an end, Providence would again squander excellent field position, but another fine punt by Striby kept Mitchell from taking advantage.
Leading 14-6 going into the fourth quarter, Providence again started a drive with good field position, and this time the Pioneers were able to cash in. Starting at his 43, Flake did most of the damage. His runs of 9 and 25 yards helped Providence move into the red zone. Then, Flake capped it with an 18-yard TD run for a 21-6 lead with 7:33 left in the game.
The Providence defense — tough all night — stuffed the Bluejackets offense on Mitchell’s ensuing possession and the Pioneers had the game in hand.
