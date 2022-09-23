FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central held off Columbus East for a 14-12 triumph — the Highlanders’ first win over the Olympians in 19 years — on Homecoming Friday night at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
Junior quarterback Tristan Robertson had a pair of first-half touchdowns to lead Floyd to its first victory over East since 2003.
Robertson’s first TD gave the Highlanders a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Olympians (3-3, 3-1) scored on Ethan Duncan’s 1-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the second period. The PAT failed, so Floyd Central (3-3, 2-1) led 7-6.
As it turned out, that was also enough time for the Highlanders to score again and take a 14-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the third quarter East got within two after turning a blocked punt into a touchdown. The Olympians’ two-point conversion failed, though, and the Highlanders held on from there.
Floyd will visit Bedford North Lawrence next Friday night.
