HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd bounces back with big win

SELLERSBURG — After a couple of rough games to start the season, Floyd Central got back on the winning track Friday night.
The Highlanders went to the air in the first quarter with a couple of quick scores and then pounded host Silver Creek into submission in a 27-13 win in Sellersburg.
“Our offensive line really stepped it up and everybody did their part,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “It was a big win. I’m excited. I’m very excited.”
Especially since the Highlanders were outscored 87-14 in their season-opening losses to Louisville powers Male and DuPont Manual. A fast start didn’t hurt Floyd either.
On their first possession, the Highlanders got on the scoreboard when quarterback Tristan Robertson hit Eli Branham on a short pass. Branham did the rest, breaking through the first wave of defenders and then racing in for a 29-yard score with 7 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first quarter.
On its next possession, Floyd Central needed just one play for Robertson to connect with Branham again. This time, Branham grabbed another quick pass and quickly turned it up the field and sliced through a couple of Silver Creek defenders before he found clear sailing and sprinted for a 62-yard score with 5:03 to play in the period. Just like that the Highlanders led 14-0.
“We had a few guys banged up a little bit and they found some creases,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus of those touchdowns. “That’s a pretty good team. They opened up against some stiff competition. They moved the ball up and down the field in both of those games.”
Early in the second quarter, the Dragons duplicated Floyd Central’s second score as quarterback Kaden Oliver found Bryce Henderson with single-man coverage on the right side. Henderson flew down the right sideline and Oliver completed a pass to him in stride for a 62-yard TD with 11:34 left in the half.
“He’s fast,” Papenhaus said of Henderson. “He’s definitely a weapon for us. Kaden threw a nice ball there.”
It was then that Floyd went to its ground game.
“I love to run the ball,” Bragg said. “When we got that two-score lead, we wanted to pound the ball.”
Late in the first half, the Highlanders went 65 yards — all on the ground — in 13 plays.
Cody Bibelhauser finished the drive with a 6-yard run — or walk — into the end zone with 2:21 to play, giving Floyd Central a 20-7 cushion at the half.
“They imposed their will a little bit on us,” Papenhaus said. “They had a good gameplan and executed it well.”
Following a scoreless third period, the Highlanders put the game away midway through the fourth quarter with a 52-yard scoring drive. Andrew Gibson pounded it in from the 5 to cap the march and put Floyd up 27-7 with 6:24 left.
The Dragons added a late touchdown — with less than a minute left— on a 1-yard run by Wyatt Hoffman.
Floyd Central played without its top running back, Mitchell Bernardi, who is out with an injury. Bragg said he hopes to get him back in a few weeks.
FLOYD CENTRAL 27, SILVER CREEK 13
Floyd Central 14 6 0 7 — 27
Silver Creek 0 7 0 6 — 13
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC — Eli Branham 29-yard pass from Tristan Robertson (Max Grangier kick), 7:17.
FC — Branham 62 pass from Robertson (Grangier kick), 5:03.
Second quarter
SC — Bryce Henderson 62 pass from Kaden Oliver (Carley Troutman kick), 11:34.
FC — Cody Bibelhauser 6 run (kick failed), 2:21.
Fourth quarter
FC — Andrew Gibson 5 run (Grangier kick), 6:24;
SC — Wyatt Hoffman 1 run (kick failed), 0:54.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Floyd Central (37-144): Cody Bibelhauser 11-61, Andrew Gibson 15-61, Max Grangier 4-9, Tristan Robertson 4-10, Shawn Grant 3-3.
Silver Creek (36-97): Bryce Henderson 3-2, Charles Berkley 7-11, Wyatt Hoffman 10-41, Kaden Oliver 2-(minus) 8, Samuel Conn 4-17, Darius Gray 7-25, Sam Garing 3-9.
Passing
Floyd Central (10-16-0-166): Robertson 10-16-0-166.
Silver Creek (6-17-0-112): Kaden Oliver 2-8-0-66, Gray 4-9-0-46.
Receiving
Floyd Central: Eli Branham 4-112, Bibelhauser 2-26, Isaac Kaiser 2-14, Jake Hausz 1-14.
Silver Creek: Henderson 2-76, Chase Calhoun 1-16, Cooper Murley 1-4, Tyler Bach 1-8, Hoffman 1-8.