HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central looks to return to its winning ways this season

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central Highlanders are hoping to get back on the winning track this season.
After five consecutive non-losing campaigns, Floyd finished 4-6 in 2021.
After losing their first four games, though, the Highlanders won four of their next six before falling 28-7 to archrival New Albany in a Class 5A, Sectional 16 semifinal.
“We didn’t want to see our season end the way it did, but the kids stayed the course,” said James Bragg, who is entering his fifth season as the Floyd Central bench boss. “We learned from that. Our kids have bought into our process. Currently we’re on track right now.”
The Highlanders return seven starters — including several of their skill-position players — on offense and six on defense, plus their kicker and punter.
Back to lead the way on offense is junior quarterback Tristan Robertson, who started the final seven games of last season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder completed 48.8 percent of his passes for 1,019 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.
Another key returnee is 6-0, 200-pound junior running back Mitch Bernardi, who ran for 798 yards and six TDs over the final seven games of last season.
“He looks good,” Bragg said.
Senior Shawn Grant and junior Grant Popp will also be in the mix in the backfield.
“All three bring their own goodness to the position,” Bragg said.
The Highlanders also return three of their top four pass-catchers from last season in seniors Eli Branham, Max Grangier and Jordan Fonda. The 5-8, 157-pound Branham had a team-high 30 receptions for 438 yards and six touchdowns in 2021.
Meanwhile the 5-11, 160-pound Grangier, who also handles the placekicking and punting duties, hauled in 26 catches for 329 yards and a TD.
“Grangier is a tremendous athlete,” Bragg said of the three-year starter who averaged 53.4 yards per kickoff and 34.1 yards per punt. “I’m hoping he gets an opportunity at the college level. He looks real good right now. He does everything for us.”
Fonda finished with 18 receptions for 294 yards and four touchdowns last year.
Also back is senior Cody Bibelhauser, who started last season as the team’s quarterback before moving to receiver.
“People will see Bibelhauser can still throw it. He’s still a great athlete. Don’t be surprised if you come to a game and see him in the backfield out of a Wildcat set,” Bragg warned about the 5-7, 165-pounder, who also ran for 152 yards and two TDs last year.
Junior Max Milliner and sophomore Isaac Kaiser could also see some footballs thrown their way.
Bragg has a trio of options at tight end with seniors Jake Hausz and Jude Harrison, as well as junior Sam Lockhart.
Up front, Bragg will look to juniors Justin Brown, Cole Simpson and Dakota Simpson, as well as sophomore Braden Noble.
“We’ve got to improve our offensive line,” the coach said. “We’ve got to get more consistency. We’ve been working on that. We’ve challenged them really big during this camp.”
Defensively, the Highlanders have some holes to fill, especially up front.
Floyd graduated two of its top-three tacklers from last season in linebacker Garron Jenkins (100 stops) and lineman Gavin Harvey (56).
Back to lead the way, though, is Hausz at outside linebacker.
“He’s truly a leader on, and off, the field,” Bragg said of the 6-0, 205-pound three-year starter who had 59 stops last season. “He’s one of our senior captains. He does some things just because he’s so smooth. He could easily be a two-way player.”
Others who’ll add to the linebacking corps are 5-11, 200-pound senior Samuel Lockhart, Bernardi, juniors Parker McCullough and Andrew Gibson and sophomore Wade Jacobi. Lockhart had 14 tackles and an interception last year.
Up front the Highlanders have to replace Brandon Fessel, Nate Ripley and Harvey, among others.
“Our defensive line graduated a lot,” Bragg said.
Those competing for playing time there include Harrison, seniors Emerson Jones and Jaden Singleton and junior Isaac Hunt. Harrison had 28 tackles last season.
Grangier will lead the way in the defensive backfield. He had 33 stops, two pass deflections and one interception last season. Senior Asher Gibson should also help out there as well.
Once again, Floyd Central’s schedule is stacked.
It starts, as usual, with a game against Louisville Male, traditionally one of Kentucky’s top teams. That will be followed by road games at Louisville DuPont Manual, another one of the best across the river, and Silver Creek.
“We say, ‘Don’t hang your hat, or judge, on what happens the first three weeks. It’s where we’re at in October as a team,’” Bragg said. “The last time I checked you could be 0-9 and win the sectional.”
After that, Floyd starts its Hoosier Hills Conference slate Sept. 9 at Seymour.
“Our schedule is a 5A schedule. It hasn’t always been that way,” Bragg said. “We want to be good down here in football.”
The Highlanders, though, are hoping to be better than “good” this season.
“You can tell we are a lot further ahead of last year,” Grangier said. “We have a lot of returning skill players, that makes it nice. I’m real excited.”