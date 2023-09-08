FLOYDS KNOBS — Quarterback Tristan Robertson connected with wide receiver Isaac Kaiser for three fourth-quarter touchdown passes as Floyd Central rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat visiting Seymour 50-47 in a key Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
"This is huge, we needed this one," Highlanders head coach James Bragg said.
Down 40-28 going into the fourth quarter, Floyd found the passing game that the Owls had used so effectively in the first three periods.
“We just knew we had to keep playing,” Bragg said. “It’s a 48-minute fight to the end and we knew they never quit. Seymour never quits.”
On the first play of the fourth, Robertson hit Kaiser with a short pass and the junior did the rest of the work, scrambling for a 62-yard touchdown. Then, after the Highlanders' defense stopped the Owls on their ensuing drive, Floyd Central was back in business down 40-35.
A gamble on fourth down from their own 20 paid off as Robertson got the necessary real estate for Highlanders' first down. Senior running back Mitchell Bernardi, the workhorse of the first half, followed that with a 32-yard run. A Seymour late-hit penalty added 15 more yards to that.
On the next play, Robertson hit Kaiser with a 22-yard TD pass. The two-point conversion put the Highlanders on top 43-40 with 6:54 to play.
However Seymour (2-2, 2-1), the reigning HHC co-champ, wasn’t finished. An 8-yard touchdown run by quarterback Bret Perry put the Owls back on top 47-43 with under five minutes remaining. That proved to be plenty of time for Floyd to put together a winning drive.
Passes of 25 and 18 yards from Robertson to Kaiser and senior wide receiver Tanner Conway, respectively, put the Highlanders in the red zone. Three plays later, Robertson hit Kaiser with a 13-yard TD pass. The PAT made it 50-47 with 1:34 left.
The Highlanders' defense made that lead stand as Floyd avenged last year's 22-15 last-second loss at Seymour.
In the first half, big pass plays by the Owls were offset by a solid run game by the Highlanders.
Perry connected on passes of 17 and 28 yards as the Owls scored on their opening possession. The QB capped it off with a 5-yard scoring run, but a blocked extra-point kick left the Owls on top 6-0 at the 8:22 mark of the first quarter.
A botched onside kick by the Owls gave Floyd Central great field position on the ensuing possession, and the Highlanders took advantage.
Starting at the Seymour 46, Floyd rode Bernardi to the red zone. From there, things got a little troublesome for the Highlanders, who had two touchdowns called back by penalties.
A 15-yard fourth-down pass from Robertson to Kaiser kept the drive alive for the Highlanders. Bernardi eventually cashed it in with a 5-yard TD run. Cole Jones' kick gave Floyd a 7-6 lead.
Seymour answered late in the first quarter when a screen pass from Perry to running back Cam Wheeler resulted in a 23-yard touchdown. On the 2-point try, Bernardi came up with the tackle and the Owls led 12-7 at the end of the opening quarter.
Floyd Central answered early in the second. From midfield, a 31-yard pass from Robertson to junior wide receiver Garver Kelly put the ball at the Owls' 13. On the next play, Robertson ran it in for a TD and the Highlanders led 14-12.
On their ensuing possession, the Owls needed just three plays to retake the lead. From midfield, Perry hit Jack Pennington with a 45-yard touchdown pass. The PAT kick was blocked, but Seymour still led 18-14.
Floyd Central answered with a 10-play drive that covered 71 yards and ate up nearly five minutes. Robertson hit junior wide receiver Camden Harritt with a 14-yard TD to make it 20-18.
A Floyd Central bend-but-don’t-break defense took care of business late in the half. After Seymour rolled down field and had first-and-goal at the 3, the Highlanders' defense stiffened. A stop on first down and a forced a fumble on second down ended the Owls' threat as time ran out in the half with the Highlanders up two.
Seymour didn’t take long to retake the lead in the third quarter. On the opening play from scrimmage in the second half, Perry hit Pennington with a 59-yard touchdown pass. The two-point conversion put the Owls on top 26-20.
As they had all night, the Highlanders answered. This time Bernardi's 1-yard TD run capped a drive and put Floyd back up 28-26.
Seymour kept going deep through the air and it kept paying off. A 32-yard pass completion put the Owls at Highlanders' 5 and Nick Wheeler scored on a run from there. The two-point conversion put Seymour on top 34-28.
Floyd Central’s offense stalled after that and the Owls made them pay, taking a 40-28 lead on the last play of the third quarter.
That, however, set the stage for the Highlanders' epic comeback.
Floyd Central (3-1, 1-0) will travel to Jeffersonville for an HHC game next Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 50, SEYMOUR 47
Seymour 12 6 22 7 — 47
Floyd Central 7 13 8 22 — 50
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Seymour – Bret Perry 5 run (kick blocked), 8:22.
Floyd Central – Mitchell Bernardi 5 run (Cole Jones kick), 3:21.
Seymour – Cam Wheeler 23 pass from Perry (pass failed), :08.
Second quarter
Floyd Central – Tristan Robertson 13 run (Jones kick), 9:02.
Seymour – Jack Pennington 45 pass from Perry (kick blocked), 8:13.
Floyd Central – Camden Harritt 14 pass from Robertson (kick failed), 3:20.
Third quarter
Seymour – Pennington 59 pass from Perry (Pennington pass from Jaylan Johnson), 11:38.
Floyd Central – Bernardi 1 run (Bernardi run), 9:15.
Seymour – Nick Wheeler 5 run (Johnson pass from Perry), 7:13.
Seymour – Pennington 22 pass from Perry (pass failed), :01.
Fourth quarter
Floyd Central – Isaac Kaiser 62 pass from Robertson (Jones kick), 11:40.
Floyd Central – Kaiser 22 pass from Robertson (Bernardi pass from Robertson), 6:54.
Seymour – Perry 8 run (Pennington kick), 4:52.
Floyd Central – Kaiser 13 pass from Robertson (Jones kick), 1:26.
