BEDFORD — With one play Saturday night Floyd Central may have exorcised its late-game demons from last season.
Trailing Terre Haute South 33-27 and facing first-and-10 from the Braves’ 26-yard line with only 1 second on the clock, Highlanders offensive coordinator Jamie Polk took a chance and called a trick play. What followed will likely live long in Floyd football lore.
Senior quarterback Tristan Robertson took a shotgun snap, turned to his right and fired a pass to Camden Harritt, who was standing behind the line of scrimmage. The junior wideout caught the ball, pivoted downfield and — as the final buzzer sounded — heaved a ball toward the end zone. That’s where 6-foot-4 junior Isaac Kaiser, who also plays hoops for the Highlanders, out-leaped 6-1 Terre Haute South strong safety Ty Hamilton for the football. When Kaiser hit the ground the game was tied at 33.
Then first-year placekicker Cole Jones, a senior standout on Floyd’s soccer team, came on and drilled the extra-point kick to give the Highlanders a thrilling — and improbable — 34-33 win in a game that was postponed from Friday night and then moved to BNL to cut down on travel for the Braves.
It was a big victory in a couple of different ways for the Highlanders.
First off, it kept them from starting 0-2 for the third straight season.
Maybe more importantly, though, it was a positive finish for Floyd Central, which last year lost three games in the final seconds.
“Forty-five seconds was the difference between us being 7-3 or us being 4-6,” Highlanders head coach James Bragg said in the preseason. “We lost on two walk-off field goals and a Hail Mary, that’s tough to take. So these kids have really worked hard all offseason to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”
Saturday night it didn’t, which could be a good sign moving forward for Floyd Central.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cade Unruh (Providence): The senior had 135 all-purpose yards and a trio of touchdowns in the Pioneers’ impressive 47-10 victory over Holy Cross. He ran five times for 53 yards and a TD. However, he made an even bigger impact on defense. That’s because he had a pair of interceptions, which he returned for 82 yards and two TDs, and six total tackles.
GAME BALLS
Jaydon Berkley (Charlestown): The junior wideout/defensive back had a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the Pirates’ 34-28 loss to Brownstown Central on Saturday. He had an early TD reception in the first quarter before his 50-yard pick-six in the second period gave Charlestown a 12-7 lead. Unfortunately Berkley was later knocked out of the game by an injury.
Mitch Bernardi (Floyd Central): The senior running back ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns in the Highlanders’ last-second win over the Braves.
Ethan French (Charlestown): The senior tight end had a touchdown reception and also contributed on defense, even after spending some time on the Pirates’ training table, in their loss to Brownstown.
Boomer Hester (Charlestown): The sophomore linebacker was all over the field on defense for the Pirates in their setback to the Braves on Saturday night.
Isaac Kaiser (Floyd Central): The junior wideout had the game-winning catch, and 148 receiving yards, in the Highlanders’ 34-33 win over Terre Haute South on Saturday.
Carter Lannan (Providence): The senior quarterback completed 4 of 6 passes for 110 yards and two TDs in the Pioneers’ win over the Cougars. He finished with a quarterback rating of 149.3.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The senior quarterback threw a trio of touchdown passes in the Pirates’ loss to Brownstown.
Tre Martin (Charlestown): The wide receiver had an incredible catch and run for a 45-yard touchdown reception during the Pirates’ loss to the visiting Braves.
Tristan Robertson (Floyd Central): The senior quarterback completed 15 of 24 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, while also running for 57 yards, in the Highlanders’ thrilling victory over Terre Haute South.
Cooper Ross (Providence): The junior linebacker tallied a team-high eight tackles, including two for loss, in Providence’s victory over Holy Cross.
Griffin Tucker (Providence): The junior defensive lineman had six total tackles, including three for losses and two quarterback sacks, in the Pioneers’ win.
WEEK 3 LOOKAHEAD
Silver Creek (1-1) at Floyd Central (1-1), 7 p.m.: Both teams look to carry over the momentum from their wins last weekend when they face off in the Knobs. The two have split their first two meetings with the visitor winning both games.
Jennings County (2-0) at New Albany (0-2), 7 p.m.: The Panthers, who have outscored their first two opponents 101-25, are off to a somewhat surprising start. Meanwhile the Bulldogs, who have been outscored 91-3 in their first two games, try for their first win of the season.
Clarksville (0-2) at Charlestown (1-1), 7 p.m.: The Pirates look to rebound from their narrow loss to Brownstown when they host the Generals, who haven’t downed Charlestown since 2006.
Providence (2-0) at Madison (0-2), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers, who have outscored their first two foes 103-16, try for their second straight 3-0 start when they visit the Cubs, who have been outscored 90-0 thus far.
Jeffersonville (0-2, 0-1) at Bedford NL (0-2), 7 p.m.: Something has to give when these two winless teams face off in Bedford. The Stars edged the Red Devils 19-18 last year.
