HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central running back has the Wright stuff

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central coach James Bragg has a simple task for anyone, player or coach, who is in a bad mood, or having a rough day, at practice.
“Go talk to Wenkers,” he’ll say.
That is the unusual — although it's becoming more recognizable every Friday night — first name of happy-go-lucky Highlanders junior running back Wenkers Wright.
“You can’t be mad and go talk to Wenkers Wright,” Bragg said. “He’s always in a good mood and he’s smiling all the time.”
Wright has a lot to smile about these days.
He's having a breakout season for Floyd (4-1, 2-0), which has won four consecutive games heading into tonight’s Hoosier Hills Conference clash at Columbus East (3-2, 2-0).
WENCHEL, NOT WENKERS
Wright was born into a large family in one of the poorest areas of Haiti, one of the poorest countries in the world.
“His name was supposed to be Wenchel,” Shawn Wright, his adoptive father, said. “There was an uncle that was supposed to register his name and he thought he’d be funny and change the name. So he apparently misspelled it, or the nurses at the hospital misunderstood it.
“But in my opinion, it’s the perfect name for him, he’s such a Wenkers. He’s a delight and just saying his name makes you smile.”
Wenkers didn’t have the easiest early life, though. He and his older brother, Gregory, were put up for adoption by their birth parents at a very young age because they couldn’t support them.
Meanwhile Floyds Knobs couple Shawn and Betsy Wright, who already had three children (Noah, Brittany and Brooke), were moved to expand their family after reading about an adoption meeting in a church bulletin. They eventually settled on Haiti, then found a picture of Wenkers and Gregory on the internet.
“It took us two years and eight months of working with Haitian bureaucracy to get them home,” Shawn Wright said. “Our agency, based in Montana, said it was the longest they had seen up ‘til then.”
Wenkers and Gregory finally arrived in the United States on Dec. 15, 2007.
For his part, though, the younger one doesn’t remember much about that time.
“I was just a kid, so I just went with the flow. To me, it was just another day," Wenkers said. "It was good food for sure, it was something different."
‘DOFFENSE’
Wenkers’ first love was soccer. He played back in Haiti, often in bare feet on gravel or concrete. So when he arrived in the United States it seemed only natural that he play the sport here too.
“I used to play soccer when I was younger, but I was a little aggressive,” Wenkers recalled.
“We used to call it ‘doffense,’ because the first game he played defense and scored eight goals,” Shawn Wright recalled. “But the refs had to talk to him because he was slide-tackling. That’s the only way he knew, though, because he’d grown up playing against the big boys.”
He tried basketball too because, after all, this is Indiana.
“I was too aggressive,” Wright said.
“The problem with Wenkers was he was so fast he would run into people and get a foul. He didn’t have any brakes,” Shawn Wright recalled.
Eventually, while attending a Floyd Central football game, Wenkers asked his father a question.
"He said, 'Dad, what do you think about football?'" Shawn Wright recalled. "I just smiled."
So too did Wenkers the first time he snapped on his chin strap.
“I’ll never forget that moment. I get emotional just thinking about it. When he put on that white helmet and those blue pads, all he did was smile,” Shawn Wright recalled. “Most kids don’t like contact, but he was like, ‘I get to hit people, and not get a yellow card?’”
“Football was my niche,” Wenkers said, smiling.
The only proof needed came on his first carry for the Colts in the youth league at Highland Hills.
“The first time he touched the ball he went 76 or 78 yards for a touchdown,” Shawn Wright recalled.
“That was it,” Wenkers recalled.
He’s been running ever since.
RUNNING WILD
As a sophomore Wright ran for 791 yards and six touchdowns while sharing backfield duties with then-senior Tyler Edwards.
This season the 6-foot-1, 175-pounder has become the feature back for the Highlanders, and a standout.
“He’s worked real hard in the offseason to improve his game. He really bought into the weight room very, very heavily,” Bragg said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid and he’s a very positive kid. He’s not a blamer, he’s not a crier, he’s not a pouter.
“[On the field] he’s got great vision. He’s got a little bit of shiftiness too. He sees that hole and he goes north real quick through it. He just goes downhill and then he has that second gear where it’s hard to catch him.”
After running for 85 yards in the Week 1 loss at Louisville Male, the top-ranked team in Kentucky’s largest classification, Wenkers' breakout game came in Week 2 at Providence, where he for 355 yards and touchdowns of 5, 25, 97 and 80 yards in the Highlanders' 28-7 triumph.
The following week he rushed for 200 yards and three TDs in a 28-12 victory over Vincennes Lincoln. Then, in Week 4, Wright erupted again, running 18 times for 361 yards and touchdowns of 41, 82, 55, 44 and 60 yards in Floyd’s 50-14 victory over archrival New Albany to reach the 1,000-yard mark just four games into the season.
“The reason I’m running so well is because of the blockers ahead of me. Our linemen are doing amazing. It’s just the skill of following their blocks — see the butt, make the cut. If their butt turns them inwards, following right behind them and see how many yards I can get,” Wright said.
Last Friday, Shawn Wright posted his son's highlight video on Twitter. As of Thursday evening it had more than 21,000 views, nearly 400 likes and 300 retweets.
"I've never seen anything like it," Shawn said.
That night Wenkers was limited to 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries in Floyd's 23-6 triumph over Jeffersonville.
"After the first quarter we tried some different things with him," Bragg said. "It opened up our passing game. At the end of the day, he just wants the team to do well."
Wenkers enters tonight's game against the Olympians second in the state in rushing yards (1,081) and rushing yards per game (216.2) behind only Sheridan junior Cameron Hovey (1,210 yards and 242 ypg), according to maxpreps.
While Wright has a personal goal of reaching 2,000 yards this season, there is something else that's more important to him.
“A sectional championships," he said with a smile after a recent practice. "This is our year to get it, because it’s been quite awhile since we had our last sectional championship. It’s about time."
That, would really be something to smile about.