HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central slams Silver Creek

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central erupted for 49 first-half points, forced a running clock and hammered Silver Creek 56-28 Friday night.
In what could be described as a near-flawless first half — likely the one of the biggest one-half offensive eruptions in Highlander history — the hosts led 49-14 at the break.
Floyd was finding the end zone at a fast and furious pace in the first half, scoring four touchdowns in a matter of only 5 minutes, 46 seconds as the Highlanders bolted out to a 35-0 lead.
Quarterback Tristan Robertson scored Floyd’s first TD no an 18-yard run. Mitch Bernardi followed with a 4-yard scoring run before Robertson tossed a 27-yard touchdown to Camden Harritt.
The Highlanders made it 28-0 18 seconds into the second quarter on Robertson’s 65-yard TD pass to Isaac Kaiser. Bernardi followed that up a little over three minutes later with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Floyd (2-1) took advantage of several Silver Creek miscues in the first half. The Dragons (1-2) coughed up one fumble, tossed a deflected interception and added 12-yard punt from its own 1.
“We didn’t get off the bus,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus. “We didn’t come ready to play. Credit Floyd, that’s a really good football team. They gave it to us. ... The defensive effort was not good at all and we’ve got to get it fixed.”
Bernardi, who ran for 118 yards in the first half, scored three times in the second quarter. He went in from the 1, caught a screen pass and turned it into a 14-yard score and finished the half with a 72-yard score after catching a wheel-route on the left side.
Bernardi finished with 172 yards on 17 carries. He caught three passes for 108 yards.
“So far in my career this is probably my best game,” he said. “The O-line blocked good and the receivers blocked good. It was a good game overall. We were really prepared. We wanted 49 by halftime and we got it.”
The Highlanders amassed 370 yards in the first half.
“Offensively, we were back to where we were a couple of years ago,” said Floyd Central head coach James Bragg, whose team had three one-play scoring drives in the first two quarters.
The Dragons tallied twice — on a 6-yard TD reception by Darius Gray and a 7-yard scoring run by Kelvin Fugett — in the second period.
Silver Creek scored twice more in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
“It’s a big game and we didn’t show up,” Papenhaus said. “We’ll either get better, or get used to it, and I don’t think we’ll get accustomed to this.”
Floyd scored once in the third period on a 14-yard TD run by Kaiser.
“After that (great start), we let up and I don’t like that,” Bragg said. “I don’t like giving up touchdowns and big plays on special teams. ... We’ve got to learn from our mistakes.”
Floyd Central will host Seymour next Friday in a huge early-season Hoosier Hills Conference matchup while Silver Creek will entertain Eastern.
FLOYD CENTRAL 56, SILVER CREEK 28
Silver Creek 0 14 7 7 — 28
Floyd Central 21 28 7 0 — 56
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC — Tristan Robertson 18 run (Cole Jones kick), 7:12.
FC — Mitchell Bernardi 4 run (Jones kick), 2:05.
FC — Camden Harritt 27 pass from Tristan Robertson (Jones kick), 1:51.
Second quarter
FC — Isaac Kaiser 65 pass from Robertson (Jones kick), 11:42.
FC — Bernardi 1 run (Jones kick), 8:19.
SC — Darius Gray 6 pass from Kedon Ward (Boaz Ndaruhutse kick), 7:13.
FC — Bernardi 14 pass from Robertson (Jones kick), 3:28.
SC — Keloni Fugett 7 run (Ndaruhutse kick), 0:21.
FC — Bernardi 72 pass from Robertson (Jones kick), 0:02.
Third quarter
SC — Bryce Henderson 20 pass from Ward (Ndaruhutse kick), 4:30.
FC — Kaiser 14 run (Jones kick), 0:20.
Fourth quarter
SC — Samuel Conn 5 run (Ndaruhutse kick), 4:35.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Silver Creek (25-107): Samuel Conn 6-37, Bryce Henderson 2-21, Keloni Fugett 3-21, Jamari Powell 8-14, Kedon Ward 6-14.
Floyd Central (27-265): Mitchell Bernardi 17-172, Tristan Robertson 3-43, Sebastian Robertson 5-32.
Passing
Silver Creek (15-23-1-173): Ward 15-23-1-173.
Floyd Central (8-11-0-225): T. Robertson 7-10-0-217, Jack Mull 1-1-0-8.
Receiving
Silver Creek: Darius Gray 7-75, Henderson 2-36, Tyler Bach 4-56, Fugett 2-6.
Floyd Central: Bernardi 3-108, Isaac Kaiser 1-65, Camden Harritt 1-27.
