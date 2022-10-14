HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd Central survives late comeback, knocks off rival New Albany

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central built a 20-point lead early in the fourth quarter and then held off a late New Albany rally for a 20-14 Hoosier Hills Conference win in the annual Rusty Anchor game Friday night.
“Our guys fought hard and we came out with a win,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “It’s nice to get the anchor back. Before the game, I told the guys: 'This game isn’t about us. It’s about the community. The community wanted that anchor back.”
The Highlanders (4-5, 3-3) extended their lead to 20-0 with 10 minutes, 6 seconds left after Max Grangier went right, broke away from a New Albany defender, who had a grabbed a handful of jersey, and dashed in from 21 yards.
Then the Bulldogs began their comeback.
New Albany appeared to just avoid a shutout — but that was the beginning of their late charge — when Chase Loesch caught a 15-yard TD pass from quarterback Kenneth Watson with 6:08 left.
After Floyd Central turned it over on downs, New Albany pushed the ball down the field — keyed by 31-yard reception by Amarie DeJesus on a huge fourth-down play — taking it to the Floyd Central 4.
From there, Elijah Jennings scored with 1:02 left to cut it to 20-14.
Floyd Central gave New Albany one last chance after Cody Bibelhauser, who had a big offensive night for the Highlanders, fumbled near midfield with 44 seconds left.
Bibelhauser finished with 85 yards rushing and caught two passes for 53 yards.
The Bulldogs (2-7, 2-4), though, ran out of time.
“Our defense played well — well enough to win the game,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “We had too many mistakes (on offense). Coming in, we knew we couldn’t turn the ball over and we had three turnovers in the first half.”
In the first half, Floyd Central had plenty of opportunities in the red zone and and cashed in on a couple of those to build a 10-0 lead.
“We’ve just got to execute better in the red zone,” Bragg said. “That’s all there is to it.”
The Highlanders took their first possessions and marched down to the New Albany 3, where the drive ran out of gas when quarterback Tristan Robertson was stopped on a keeper.
Grangier nailed the subsequent 20-yard field goal and Floyd Central grabbed an early 3-0 lead.
A couple of possessions later, New Albany muffed a punt at its own 28-yard line and the Highlanders took advantage of the miscue.
Four plays later Bibelhauser took a handoff from Robertson, followed nifty blocking on the left side and scurried into the end zone with 7:27 left in the first half, giving the Highlanders a 10-0 cushion.
Grangier kicked a 25-yard field goal late in the third period to push Floyd's lead to 13-0 before running in for his TD in the final frame.
FLOYD CENTRAL 20, NEW ALBANY 14
New Albany 0 0 0 14 — 14
Floyd Central 3 7 3 7 — 20
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC – Max Grangier 20 FG, 0:50.
Second quarter
FC – Cody Bibelhauser 8 run (Grangier kick), 7:27.
Third quarter
FC – Grangier 25 FG, 3:05.
Fourth quarter
FC – Grangier 21 run (Grangier kick), 10:06.
NA – Chase Loesch 15 pass from Kenneth Watson (Henry Dixon kick), 6:08.
NA – Elijah Jennings 4 run (Dixon kick), 1:02.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
New Albany (40-163): Elijah Jennings 19-96, Dakota Johnson 11-48, Kenneth Watson 10-19.
Floyd Central (34-171): Cody Bibelhauser 18-85, Tristan Robertson 10-43, Max Grangier 5-42, Andrew Gibson 1-1.
Passing
New Albany (7-11-0-71 yards): Watson 7-11-0-71.
Floyd Central (10-19-1-122): Robertson 10-19-1-122.
Receiving
New Albany: Amarie DeJesus 5-52, Loesch 2-19.
Floyd Central: Bibelhauser 2-53, Jordan Fonda 2-27, Sam Lockhart 2-14, Isaac Kaiser 2-18, Eli Branham 2-10.