FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central and Charlestown squared off Friday night in a scrimmage at Scott Field with both teams getting their share of highlights, in addition to some correctable mistakes for the respective coaching staffs to critique.
On a night that ended up with varsity offenses getting nearly equal results, Charlestown was the first team in the end zone after the Pirates’ defense held the Highlanders’ offense in check.
Returning all-state senior Marion Lukes did not see extensive work offensively, but fellow quarterback Andrew Snyder found the end zone around the edge on a keeper from 2 yards out for the Pirates.
“That shows we can move Marion around and play receiver, running back and quarterback and people have to scheme to stop him,” said Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins, who got plenty of work for sophomore running back Deven Lukes — who added a 10-yard touchdown — as well as Addison Logsdon, who had TD runs of 10 and 3 yards. “We can move the ball around. We feel pretty comfortable.”
Floyd Central came back on its next series showing its big-play potential as well. Quarterback Tristan Polk threw a strike to 6-foot-3 senior Trace Willman for a 20-yard touchdown.
“It was a low snap but I got to it, we had great blocking, allowing me to move around in the pocket. I got around, saw Trace downfield, threw it and knew he’d make the catch,” Polk said.
Floyd Central running back Wenkers Wright scored on a 10-yard run and then found room for a 35-yard run.
“I had a blast on that one,” Wright said. “Our blocking was good. I followed the linemen and at the last second, I broke it, spun some and the next thing I knew I was in the end zone.”
Floyd Central coach James Bragg saw that play as one of the night’s highlights.
“We don’t scheme for the scrimmage, but one thing we adjusted well to is they were blitzing hard off the edge," Bragg said. "To be able to take my starting corps of receivers and have a conversation on the sideline about 'We need to line up this way and block it this way.' To be able to execute it — we just got in their way — and it springs Wenkers for the 35-yard run."
Floyd Central, which went 5-5 last season, brings back a veteran group and the Highlanders looked like an experienced team for the most part.
“I was pleased. We had way too many snaps on the ground, up front we missed a lot of key blocks,” Bragg said. “Polk looked good at times, but had a couple he sailed over people. We had a couple drops. We talked about how we have to clean things up. They’re frustrated and our kids know that.”
Hawkins was also mostly pleased as the Pirates prepare for their season-opener next Friday against rival Silver Creek. Marion Lukes did have an interception return for a touchdown for the Pirates, who played pretty well on both sides of the field.
“We played really hard. The kids had good attitudes. That’s what we were looking for tonight,” said Hawkins, whose team went 7-3 in 3A last year. “Our defense looked good. Blocking, we could have been a little bit better. We moved the ball OK. We like competing against them in the scrimmage because they’re a bigger school and usually a pretty good football team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.