HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Floyd completes 'sweep,' downs Devils 23-6

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central completed "the sweep" Friday night.
Tristan Polk threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score to lead the host Highlanders to a 23-6 triumph over Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference game at Ron Weigleb Stadium. The victory is Floyd's fourth in a row and its third over a local rival, following a 28-7 win at Providence on Aug. 30 and a 50-14 defeat of New Albany last Friday.
"That’s something we started this year, we called it ‘complete the sweep,’" Polk, the Highlanders junior quarterback, said. "It’s all the area teams around here, New Albany, Providence, Jeff, and since we’ve got those three wins we call it the sweep. So, we completed the sweep and we’re all really happy about that.”
But it wasn't easy. The Red Devils trailed just 6-0 until late in the first half and bottled up Floyd junior running back Wenkers Wright most of the night. Wright, who entered averaging a state-best 250 rushing yards per game, was held to 80 and a touchdown on 18 carries by the Jeff D.
"We told Wenkers today, ‘People are going to start gunning for you, you know that. It’s not always about your numbers, it’s about getting the W,'" Highlanders head coach James Bragg said. "Tonight we played an all-around team game on offense, and especially on defense, and came out with a victory."
Things started off well for Floyd (4-1, 2-0).
After forcing Jeff to go three-and-out on the game's first possession, the Highlanders went 53 yards in seven plays, taking a lead they wouldn't relinquish on Wright's 7-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick failed, but Floyd led 6-0 less than 6 minutes into the game.
For the most part, the remainder of the half was a field-position battle. Until, that is, the Highlanders' last possession of the second quarter. With a mixture of Wright running the ball (six times for 36 yards) and Polk scrambling and throwing, Floyd went 71 yards in 10 plays, capping off the drive with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Polk to Calvin Brown.
"Calvin told me, ‘Hey we’ve got the slant, I’ve got you,'" Polk said. "I said, ‘Yes sir,’ and we just went. He made the play, he did his job and scored the touchdown.”
Floyd's defense, which was stout for all but one Jeff drive, repeatedly got after Red Devils quarterback Shaun Wimberly Jr. Junior defensive lineman Trace Richards had back-to-back sacks of Wimberly, which were followed by a short Jeff punt and put the Highlanders on the Jeff 43 late in the third quarter.
Five plays later Floyd reached the end zone in unusual fashion. On second-and-goal from the 3, Polk handed off to Brown, who surged toward the goal line. At the last second, though, the ball was knocked loose by a Jeffersonville defender. However, the ball bounced right to Polk, who bulled his way into the end zone for a TD.
"That play, it was good by design," Polk said. "The Jeff player came up and made a nice play, [he] forced a fumble, it just happened to get a good bounce to me and I just ran up. The blocking was so good it lasted for me to pick up the ball and run it in the end zone, so it was perfect all around."
But just when it looked like the game was over, Jeff (1-4, 1-2) showed some signs of life. The Red Devils responded with a seven-play, 80-yard drive that featured a 29-yard run by Gervasio Mitchell that was followed by a 15-yard personal-foul penalty on the Highlanders. Six plays later — on fourth-and-5 from the Floyd 10 — Wimberly found Mitchell open over the middle. The receiver, who subbed for Wimberly at quarterback the past two games, did the rest, taking the ball into the end zone.
That was the lone bright spot for the Red Devils, though.
“We got beat up front,” Jeff coach Isaac Parker said. “Their D-line played very physical, I was impressed. … We just got out-physicaled tonight.”
Both teams have difficult games next Friday night. The Highlanders travel to Columbus East for a huge HHC battle, while the Red Devils play at Class 5A No. 2 Cathedral.