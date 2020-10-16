FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central showed why it will be the prohibitive favorite in Class 5A Sectional 16 on Friday night, rolling to a 49-7 Hoosier Hills Conference victory over visiting Seymour.
The seventh-ranked Highlanders (7-2, 5-1) exhibited few — if any — weaknesses against the Owls (3-6, 2-4) in the dominating win and appear to be peaking at just the right time.
“The first half, we did great. Three drives, three scores,” said Floyd Central coach James Bragg, whose team amassed a 35-7 halftime lead. “We started strong and we finished strong. That’s what we wanted to do.”
The Highlanders controlled the contest from the outset. They scored on five of their six first-half drives. Senior quarterback Tristan Polk tossed three touchdown passes while senior running back Wenkers Wright scoring thrice — once on a swing pass and two on TD runs of 21 and 4 yards.
Seymour quarterback Cody Ruble was sacked five times in the first half, and the Owls only ended the shutout late in the second quarter with a little bit of trickery, when Jack Pennington completed a 12-yard halfback pass to Colin Greathouse to make the score 21-7.
The Highlanders answered that score with two more of their own. Both came on quick-strike touchdown passes — of 63 and 60 yards, respectively — from Polk to Zach Hutslar and Eli Branham.
“We gave up the long drive and then we came back with the two quick scores,” Bragg said. “We didn’t like to give up that touchdown, but I liked how we responded.”
It was only after their defense held Seymour to a three-and-out with time running down in the first half that the Highlanders were stopped, as they elected to run out the clock rather than try to score again.
Polk finished 9 of 13 for 198 yards and three TDs while Wright ran for 202 yards and three scores, including a 59-yard touchdown run early in the second half that sent the contest to a running clock.
With the win, the Highlanders secured second place in the HHC.
Floyd Central now has a week off before hosting Jeffersonville for a third time Oct. 30 in a sectional semifinal.
“Some people don’t like the bye, but for us it comes at a good time,” said Bragg, whose team has already defeated the Red Devils twice this season. “We’re a little banged up. We’re going to go back to the fundamentals — blocking and tackling — over the next few weeks. It doesn’t matter what happened in the previous two games (against Jeff), once the postseason starts records go out the window.”
