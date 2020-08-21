FLOYDS KNOBS — With the COVID-19 pandemic and a lengthy lightning delay making opening night look markedly different at Ron Weigleb Stadium, the results on the field were similar to that of recent years in the rivalry between Hoosier Hills Conference rivals Floyd Central and Jeffersonville.
The Highlanders were simply too much for the Red Devils, notching their seventh straight win over Jeff, 41-6.
It was also Floyd Central’s first season-opening win since 2011. Typically, the Highlanders open against Louisville power Male. However, the Bulldogs — like all Kentucky teams — had the start of their season pushed back.
“I think the kids were disappointed in a way that we didn’t get Male, but it’s always nice to get that first win against a rival,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said.
The Highlanders (1-0) got going early.
After holding the Red Devils (0-1) to a three-and-out on their first possession, Floyd’s offense hit the ground running. On the Highlanders’ fourth play from scrimmage, senior quarterback Tristan Polk hit fellow senior Kaleb Quenichet for a 34-yard touchdown pass across the middle. Max Grangier’s extra point made the score 7-0 just four minutes into the contest.
Polk completed 10 of 14 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Quenichet, who caught five balls for 123 yards.
“They’re yin and yang,” Bragg said of the duo. “What’s good about them is they know they need to get better and they’re always looking to improve. But it was a good start for them tonight.”
Highlanders senior running back Wenkers Wright, an Illinois State recruit, plowed into the end zone towards the end of the first quarter for a 13-yard touchdown for Floyd, which led 14-0 at the end of the first frame.
Bragg said he was impressed with how the Red Devil defense went after Wright, who finished with 163 yards and three TDs on 18 carries.
“They cued in on him and they did a pretty good job, but he still had a big impact,” Bragg said. “He gave us a good balance offensively.”
The lightning delay came at about 7:30 p.m. as the second quarter began. The Red Devils were inside Highlander territory prior to the delay as quarterback Ethan Simmons hit Cayden Thomas for a 24-yard completion before the first quarter ended.
The Red Devils weren’t able to convert that good field position into a score, but found the scoreboard in the fourth quarter when Jordan Ferguson notched an 11-yard touchdown run to end the shutout.
The Highlanders added three scores in the second quarter. One came on another touchdown pass from Polk to Quenichet, another on a run from Wright, and the final dagger, a 41-yard screen pass from Polk to Colin Cummins as the first half ended. Floyd Central led 35-0 at intermission.
It was the seventh straight win in the series for Floyd Central, which defeated the Red Devils twice last season, including a 31-7 win in the 5A Sectional 16 final.
The Highlanders host Providence next Friday, while Jeff travels to Seymour.
Due to a COVID-19 related scheduling quirk, Floyd and the Red Devils will face off Sept. 18 at Blair Field.
