FLOYDS KNOBS — When Zen Michalski was a 6-foot-4 sophomore still growing into his body, one of Floyd Central’s assistant coaches suggested to then-first-year head coach James Bragg that the Highlanders try to convert the lineman into a tight end.
It was a short-lived experiment, due to one slight problem.
“Zen couldn’t catch,” Bragg recalled with a chuckle Monday afternoon.
A year and a half later, Michalski is a big catch in the recruiting game. Now a 6-foot-6, 265-pound junior, who is coming off his first season as a starter (at left tackle for the Highlanders), Michalski is blowing up, as the kids say, with scholarship offers arriving on a daily — if not hourly — basis. Monday was just another example of that.
In the morning, Michalski tweeted that he had received an offer from the school across the Ohio River.
“I CANT BELIEVE I GET TO SAY THIS, I have received an offer from my home town / DREAM school the UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE!!” Michalski wrote.
Then, a few hours later, Michalski revealed that he had received another significant overture.
“SO EXTREMELY BLESSED to say I have received an offer from INDIANA UNIVERSITY!!” he tweeted.
The propositions have become a way of life for Michalski.
“I’m kind of just rolling with it,” he said last week. “I’m grateful for everything that’s been happening and really excited for what the future holds.”
It’s a somewhat surprising present and future for Michalski, though, considering his past.
“I’ve only been playing football since the eighth grade,” he said.
As a youth Michalski participated in basketball and soccer, but “I kind of got tired of them,” he said. So, at the urging of some family members, he took up football in his final year of middle school. It was love at first snap.
“I just loved it as soon as I started playing,” he said. “It was just awesome.”
His freshman year Michalski, who then stood a shade under 6-foot, played on the defensive line for the Highlanders. By his sophomore year, though, he’d grown to 6-4.
“Coach Bragg told me he wanted me to put on some weight,” Michalski recalled.
Although the tight end experiment failed, Michalski saw some varsity action as a sophomore. Then last season he moved into the starting lineup as the left tackle for Floyd, which went 9-3 and won its first sectional title in 10 years, and just the third in program history.
“It went pretty awesome, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Michalski said. “I love being up front … I like being involved. It’s just a really good feeling playing offensive line.”
Although, it did take him a little while to get used to it.
“It was hard at the beginning of the year learning all the plays,” Michalski said.
He was a quick study, though.
“He’s a smart kid. When it comes to football his IQ has gotten tremendously better,” Bragg said. “Zen naturally understands things. He’s picking up the adjustments in the game. … His footwork is amazing. There’s certain things you can’t coach that just come naturally to a kid. He moves like he’s 5-10, 185 pounds. You can’t coach that, it’s just natural ability.”
Michalski’s abilities continued to develop over the season.
“He was involved in our offense quite a bit,” Bragg said. “Towards the end of the year, if it was third-and-short we were running [to the] left side — we were running behind him. I think 80 percent of our explosion plays were to the left.”
Indeed, junior running back Wenkers Wright’s breakout season (2,056 rushing yards, 26 TDs) can be linked to Michalski’s improvement.
“I think Wenkers and him played off each other quite a bit,” Bragg said.
It hasn’t hurt recruiting either.
“I’ve gotten two schools offer me because of Wenkers’ film,” Michalski said. “Bowling Green offered me after seeing me on Wenkers’ film and Illinois State did too.”
Michalski’s first offer came from Indiana State. He received another from Central Michigan in late February.
“Everything just kind of exploded from there,” said Michalski, who in recent weeks has received offers from Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Cincinnati and Boston College, among others. “I wanted to play college football, at least I had aspirations to, but I never expected to be getting ACC offers after one year of playing varsity.”
Michalski, according to Bragg, has taken it all in stride.
“He called me the other day and he said, ‘Tulane wants us,’” Bragg recalled. “I said, ‘They want you.’ And he said, ‘It’s us. You and the team are in this with me.’”
The Highlanders were supposed to start spring practice next week but that, like so many other things, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.
“It stinks we can’t lift with our team, or get spring practice, which is the worst part of the whole thing,” said Michalski, who is continuing to work out on his own. “I just want to start getting some work in before the season.”
It’s a season that Michalski and the Highlanders, who are slated to return double-digit starters, have high hopes for.
“I really want to win our first regional. I really think we have so much potential for that,” Michalski said. “Personally, I want to focus on getting better every day and hopefully getting everybody in the same mindset.”
