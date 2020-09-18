FLOYDS KNOBS — Playing without standout running back Wenkers Wright, the Floyd Central Highlanders went airborne and smothered rival Jeffersonville for the second time this season, 38-10 Friday night at Weigleb Stadium.
Wright is nursing a sore knee, according to Floyd Central coach James Bragg, who said Wright should be at full strength when Hoosier Hills Conference powerhouse Columbus East visits next week.
“He could’ve played if we needed him,” Bragg said of Wright, who ran for 506 yards and six touchdowns in the team's first four games. “We just didn’t think we needed him. He’ll be in the game next week when the Olympians come to town.”
Without Wright, Bragg turned to Tristan Polk. The senior quarterback obliged with 177 passing yards in the first half as Floyd Central (4-1, 2-0) built a 24-3 lead by the break in a rematch of the Highlanders' 41-6 win in Week 1.
Before the air game took off, the Highlanders’ defense had a say in the game’s first score.
Floyd Central’s first TD came after a takeaway, when Caleb Slaughter made a diving interception at the Jeff 35.
A few plays later Wright’s replacement, Andrew Spurgeon, went in from the 4 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
In the second period, Polk connected on two scoring passes to Kaleb Quenichet.
The first one — a 24-yard connection — came with 8:28 left until halftime. The combo connected again, this time on a 45-yarder down the right sideline, with 6:02 left in the second quarter.
Quenichet finished the first half with five receptions for 109 yards.
Both teams added late second-quarter field goals — a 27-yarder from Jeff’s Gafred Altamirano and a 29-yarder by Floyd Central’s Max Granger — to account for the intermission margin.
In the third quarter, the Highlanders came out determined to get their running game going. They did.
“I challenged them at halftime to run the ball,” Bragg said. “We did and did a great job.”
In the third quarter, Floyd ran the ball 13 times for 102 yards. Spurgeon had 93 of those yards on nine carries.
Polk scored twice in the third quarter on keepers of 2 and 3 yards.
Bragg admitted he was a bit frustrated with nine encroachment penalties and 14 overall.
“We haven’t had nine penalties all season,” he said. “In the first half, I think we had six. . . We’ve got to clean that up, moving forward.”
Jeff added a late score when Cole Phillips completed a 20-scoring strike to Cayden Thomas.
“That’s a good football team,” Jeff coach Isaac Parker said of the Highlanders. “I’m proud of our guys tonight. They didn’t lay down. ... From the first snap to the last, the effort was there. The energy was there. It’s a step in the right direction.”
The Red Devils (1-4, 1-3) have a bye next week before hosting Madison on refurbished Blair Field on Oct. 2.
