Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
We’re two weeks into the season and half of the teams in Clark and Floyd counties are still undefeated.
However, the unblemished records of Clarksville, Floyd Central, New Albany and Silver Creek will be put to the test in Week 3 (a.k.a. “Rivalry Week”). In an effort to stay perfect, the Generals, Bulldogs and Dragons will have to overcome area rivals, while the Highlanders will have to top a Cincinnati powerhouse.
Clarksville (2-0, 2-0 in the Mid-Southern Conference), which is coming off its largest win in 13 years (48-8 at Eastern), will host Charlestown (0-2, 0-2) on Friday night. It should be an emotional evening considering Pirates head coach Jason Hawkins is a CHS graduate who played for, and coached under his father, long-time Generals head man Dennis Hawkins, who passed away in early August.
New Albany (2-0) hosts Jeffersonville at Buerk Field. The Bulldogs are off to an offensive start, averaging 48.5 points in their first two games. On the flip side, though, New Albany has allowed an average of 39 points in those games. The Bulldogs’ defense suffered a serious blow, in more ways than one, when senior linebacker Brendon Sandven went down with a significant injury early in last Friday night’s 50-43 victory at Eastern Hancock.
“Brendon’s a great kid, he’s the leader of our defense, he’s a captain, he gets everybody lined up. He’s positive energy, he loves to hit people and he’s worked really hard. I’m proud of the effort and everything that he stands for. He’s a great kid and he’s just a really good football player,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said just a few days before that game.
Silver Creek (2-0) has dominated with its defense so far. The Dragons have allowed only 14 points in their first two games and will try to hold an opponent to single digits for the third time Friday night, when they host Providence. Last year Creek blanked the Pioneers 27-0.
While Floyd Central (2-0) doesn’t play a local rival this Friday night, the Highlanders will face their toughest test to date when they travel to Cincinnati Elder. The Panthers, who have produced current Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph and former University of Louisville and Buffalo Bills standout Eric Wood over the past 20 years, are typically one of the top teams in the Queen City.
PLAYER OF WEEK 2
Tristan Polk, Floyd Central: The senior quarterback completed 14 of 16 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns — three to Kaleb Quenichet — in the Highlanders’ 42-0 victory over Providence last Friday night.
Through two games, Polk has completed 26 of 32 passes — an astounding 81.2 completion percentage — for 540 yards and seven touchdowns.
GAME BALLS
Jordan Ferguson, Jeffersonville: The senior running back ran for 158 yards — including an 80-yard touchdown on the first play — in Friday’s 28-7 win at Seymour.
Matt Henning, Charlestown: The senior wide receiver/defensive back had two receptions for 58 yards, including a 54-yard TD catch in the Pirates’ 42-7 loss at Brownstown Central. On defense, he recorded three tackles, defended a pass and recovered a fumble.
Myles Johnson, New Albany: The junior running back ran for 204 yards and three touchdowns (of 77, 1 and 21 yards) on 18 carries in the Bulldogs’ 50-43 win at Eastern Hancock on Friday night.
Keyshawn Minor, Clarksville: The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns — three passing, one running — in the Generals’ 48-8 triumph at Eastern on Friday night. Minor tossed TD passes of 2, 44 and 20 yards in helping Clarksville to a 41-8 halftime lead. Then, he scored on a 17-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Kaleb Quenichet, Floyd Central: The senior wide receiver had six receptions for 188 yards and three touchdowns in the Highlanders’ win over Providence. Through two games “Big Play Quenichet” has 12 receptions for 337 yards and five TDs.
Kyondre Winford, New Albany: The junior running back ran for 186 yards and two touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with 1 minute, 4 seconds to play — on 24 carries against the Royals.
Wenkers Wright, Floyd Central: The senior running back ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the Highlanders’ triumph over Providence.
WEEK 3 LOOK-AHEAD
Rock Creek (0-1) at Switzerland County (1-0), 6:30 p.m.: The Lions, who had their scheduled game against Dugger Union canceled at the last minute last week, look for their first win of the season when they travel to Vevay on Friday night for the first of two games this season against the Pacers.
Charlestown (0-2, 0-2) at Clarksville (2-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.: The Pirates will try to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2005 while the Generals go for their first 3-0 start since 2006.
Floyd Central (2-0) at Cincinnati Elder (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Highlanders look to continue their early-season dominance when they travel to take on the Panthers, who are coming off a 53-52 overtime loss to Cincinnati La Salle in their season-opener last Friday.
Jeffersonville (1-1, 1-0) at New Albany (2-0, 0-0), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils look to carry over the momentum from their 28-7 win at Seymour while the Bulldogs try to continue their high-scoring, and winning, ways.
Providence (0-1) at Silver Creek (2-0), 7 p.m.: The Pioneers try to bounce back from their season-opening loss at Floyd Central while the Dragons look to improve to 3-0 for the second straight season and the third time in four years.
