SOUTHERN INDIANA — Friday night marked the final dress rehearsal of the high school football season as teams all across the state participated in their final preseason scrimmages.
Locally, Silver Creek entertained Seymour at its brand new Hunter Station Pizza Stadium in Sellersburg.
In other action, Jeffersonville hosted Bloomington North, Charlestown visited Floyd Central, New Albany entertained Seymour, Providence played host to Corydon Central and Clarksville visited Switzerland County.
The season kicks off next Friday night.
