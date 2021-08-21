8-20-21_Charlestown@SilverCreek_FB_06103.jpg

Charlestown receiver Jake Ottersbach squeezes a pass for a long touchdown reception during the Pirates’ 39-14 loss at Silver Creek on Friday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

Adams Central 49, Bellmont 6

Angola 42, DeKalb 28

Batesville 35, Indian Creek 13

Bethlehem, Ky. 48, Providence 7

Bloomington North 48, Greenwood 8

Bloomington South 50, New Albany 20

Bluffton 20, Northfield 7

Brownsburg 33, Indpls Ben Davis 22

Brownstown 43, Corydon 6

Calumet 49, Bowman Academy 0

Carmel 49, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 38

Carroll (Flora) 48, Tri-County 6

Castle 25, Ev. North 12

Caston 52, W. Central 6

Center Grove 38, Warren Central 15

Centerville 49, Cambridge City 0

Central Noble 21, W. Noble 14

Chesterton 20, Hobart 14

Columbia City 26, Churubusco 7

Covington 62, S. Vermillion 56

Crawford Co. 33, Switzerland Co. 6

Crown Point 28, Lowell 14

Culver Academy 43, Indpls Attucks 8

Danville 20, Franklin 13

Decatur Central 31, New Palestine 29

Delphi 12, Benton Central 2

Delta 49, Muncie Central 6

E. Central 34, Lawrenceburg 6

E. Noble 56, Plymouth 33

Eastbrook 41, Huntington North 6

Eastern Hancock 37, Alexandria 27

Eastside 35, Heritage 0

Edinburgh 15, Indpls Tindley 12

Elkhart 12, Concord 7

Ev. Bosse 16, Vincennes 14

Ev. Mater Dei 24, Ev. Central 14

Ev. Reitz 31, Ev. Harrison 7

Fishers 27, Indpls N. Central 7

Forest Park 13, Princeton 12

Frankfort 20, Clinton Central 12

Franklin Central 27, Indpls Perry Meridian 21

Franklin Co. 44, New Castle 28

Fremont 55, Southern Wells 16

Ft. Wayne Concordia 42, Ft. Wayne South 20

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27

Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31

Ft. Wayne Snider 34, Ft. Wayne North 32

Garrett 21, New Haven 18, OT

Gibson Southern 43, Columbus North 20

Glenn 46, Boone Grove 0

Goshen 21, Fairfield 10

Greencastle 26, Crawfordsville 6

Greensburg 42, Shelbyville 21

Griffith 38, Highland 21

Guerin Catholic 27, McCutcheon 20

Hagerstown 45, Knightstown 6

Hamilton Southeastern 35, Lawrence Central 7

Hammond Noll 33, Calumet Christian 28

Hanover Central 52, E. Chicago Central 6

Heritage Christian 34, Traders Point Christian 14

Homestead 31, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Indiana Deaf 56, Purdue Polytechnic 8

Indpls Brebeuf 24, Indpls Chatard 19

Indpls Cathedral 14, Westfield 0

Indpls Lutheran 38, Beech Grove 33

Indpls Park Tudor 49, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Roncalli 55, Southport 7

Indpls Scecina 28, Pioneer 0

Jasper 27, Ev. Memorial 19

Jay Co. 33, Blackford 6

Kokomo 28, Western 14

LaVille 14, Bremen 12

Lafayette Harrison 27, Terre Haute South 7

Lake Central 28, Munster 0

Lapel 44, Wabash 7

Lawrence North 26, Avon 22

Leo 43, Woodlan 12

Linton 27, Southridge 13

Logansport 36, Peru 8

Lou. Male, Ky. 49, Floyd Central 0

Manchester 42, N. Miami 6

Merrillville 47, Andrean 21

Michigan City 62, S. Bend Riley 0

Milan 18, Rushville 0

Mishawaka 43, Mishawaka Marian 16

Mitchell 28, Edgewood 26

Monroe Central 10, Hamilton Hts. 0

Monrovia 41, Indpls Ritter 12

Mooresville 35, Lebanon 7

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23, Heritage Hills 15

N. Judson 19, Culver 0

N. Montgomery 30, N. Putnam 0

N. Newton 45, S. Newton 8

N. Posey 14, S. Spencer 8

N. Vermillion 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28

New Bremen, Ohio 28, Marion 14

New Prairie 37, LaPorte 21

Noblesville 57, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36

NorthWood 7, Jimtown 6

Northeastern 46, Union Co. 7

Northridge 21, S. Bend Adams 0

Northview 48, Terre Haute North 28

Norwell 48, Jennings Co. 6

Oak Hill 42, Eastern (Greentown) 20

Osceola Grace 42, S. Bend Clay 7

Owen Valley 52, Brown Co. 6

Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16

Pendleton Hts. 21, Mississinewa 14

Plainfield 21, Greenfield 14

Portage 26, Hammond Morton 6

Prairie Hts. 39, Whitko 7

Rensselaer 41, Kankakee Valley 17

Richmond 48, Connersville 34

Riverton Parke 34, Attica 6

S. Adams 35, Winchester 0

S. Bend St. Joseph's 27, Lakeland 0

S. Bend Washington 27, Hammond Central 20

S. Dearborn 56, Seymour 26

S. Putnam 42, Cloverdale 6

Salem 38, N. Harrison 0

Scottsburg 39, Clarksville 27

Silver Creek 39, Charlestown 14

Southmont 28, Fountain Central 13

Southwood 45, Rochester 26

Speedway 26, Covenant Christian 21

Springs Valley 46, Eastern (Greene) 10

Sullivan 35, N. Knox 6

Tecumseh 24, N. Daviess 19

Tell City 41, Perry Central 6

Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 7

Tipton 34, Frankton 0

Tri 41, Union City 14

Tri-Central 28, Madison-Grant 12

Tri-West 34, Lafayette Catholic 32

Triton 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 16

Triton Central 45, Cascade 7

Twin Lakes 38, Northwestern 12

Valparaiso 35, Penn 7

W. Lafayette 27, Lafayette Jeff 21

W. Washington 20, Eastern (Pekin) 16

Warsaw 48, Dublin Coffman, Ohio 23

Western Boone 55, Sheridan 13

Wheeler 39, River Forest 12

Whiteland 28, Columbus East 7

Winamac 35, Knox 14

Yorktown 46, Anderson 6

Zionsville 28, Indpls Pike 10

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clinton Prairie vs. Wes-Del, ccd.

