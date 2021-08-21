Adams Central 49, Bellmont 6
Angola 42, DeKalb 28
Batesville 35, Indian Creek 13
Bethlehem, Ky. 48, Providence 7
Bloomington North 48, Greenwood 8
Bloomington South 50, New Albany 20
Bluffton 20, Northfield 7
Brownsburg 33, Indpls Ben Davis 22
Brownstown 43, Corydon 6
Calumet 49, Bowman Academy 0
Carmel 49, Lou. Trinity, Ky. 38
Carroll (Flora) 48, Tri-County 6
Castle 25, Ev. North 12
Caston 52, W. Central 6
Center Grove 38, Warren Central 15
Centerville 49, Cambridge City 0
Central Noble 21, W. Noble 14
Chesterton 20, Hobart 14
Columbia City 26, Churubusco 7
Covington 62, S. Vermillion 56
Crawford Co. 33, Switzerland Co. 6
Crown Point 28, Lowell 14
Culver Academy 43, Indpls Attucks 8
Danville 20, Franklin 13
Decatur Central 31, New Palestine 29
Delphi 12, Benton Central 2
Delta 49, Muncie Central 6
E. Central 34, Lawrenceburg 6
E. Noble 56, Plymouth 33
Eastbrook 41, Huntington North 6
Eastern Hancock 37, Alexandria 27
Eastside 35, Heritage 0
Edinburgh 15, Indpls Tindley 12
Elkhart 12, Concord 7
Ev. Bosse 16, Vincennes 14
Ev. Mater Dei 24, Ev. Central 14
Ev. Reitz 31, Ev. Harrison 7
Fishers 27, Indpls N. Central 7
Forest Park 13, Princeton 12
Frankfort 20, Clinton Central 12
Franklin Central 27, Indpls Perry Meridian 21
Franklin Co. 44, New Castle 28
Fremont 55, Southern Wells 16
Ft. Wayne Concordia 42, Ft. Wayne South 20
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, Ft. Wayne Wayne 27
Ft. Wayne Luers 38, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31
Ft. Wayne Snider 34, Ft. Wayne North 32
Garrett 21, New Haven 18, OT
Gibson Southern 43, Columbus North 20
Glenn 46, Boone Grove 0
Goshen 21, Fairfield 10
Greencastle 26, Crawfordsville 6
Greensburg 42, Shelbyville 21
Griffith 38, Highland 21
Guerin Catholic 27, McCutcheon 20
Hagerstown 45, Knightstown 6
Hamilton Southeastern 35, Lawrence Central 7
Hammond Noll 33, Calumet Christian 28
Hanover Central 52, E. Chicago Central 6
Heritage Christian 34, Traders Point Christian 14
Homestead 31, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14
Indiana Deaf 56, Purdue Polytechnic 8
Indpls Brebeuf 24, Indpls Chatard 19
Indpls Cathedral 14, Westfield 0
Indpls Lutheran 38, Beech Grove 33
Indpls Park Tudor 49, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls Roncalli 55, Southport 7
Indpls Scecina 28, Pioneer 0
Jasper 27, Ev. Memorial 19
Jay Co. 33, Blackford 6
Kokomo 28, Western 14
LaVille 14, Bremen 12
Lafayette Harrison 27, Terre Haute South 7
Lake Central 28, Munster 0
Lapel 44, Wabash 7
Lawrence North 26, Avon 22
Leo 43, Woodlan 12
Linton 27, Southridge 13
Logansport 36, Peru 8
Lou. Male, Ky. 49, Floyd Central 0
Manchester 42, N. Miami 6
Merrillville 47, Andrean 21
Michigan City 62, S. Bend Riley 0
Milan 18, Rushville 0
Mishawaka 43, Mishawaka Marian 16
Mitchell 28, Edgewood 26
Monroe Central 10, Hamilton Hts. 0
Monrovia 41, Indpls Ritter 12
Mooresville 35, Lebanon 7
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 23, Heritage Hills 15
N. Judson 19, Culver 0
N. Montgomery 30, N. Putnam 0
N. Newton 45, S. Newton 8
N. Posey 14, S. Spencer 8
N. Vermillion 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28
New Bremen, Ohio 28, Marion 14
New Prairie 37, LaPorte 21
Noblesville 57, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36
NorthWood 7, Jimtown 6
Northeastern 46, Union Co. 7
Northridge 21, S. Bend Adams 0
Northview 48, Terre Haute North 28
Norwell 48, Jennings Co. 6
Oak Hill 42, Eastern (Greentown) 20
Osceola Grace 42, S. Bend Clay 7
Owen Valley 52, Brown Co. 6
Parke Heritage 48, Seeger 16
Pendleton Hts. 21, Mississinewa 14
Plainfield 21, Greenfield 14
Portage 26, Hammond Morton 6
Prairie Hts. 39, Whitko 7
Rensselaer 41, Kankakee Valley 17
Richmond 48, Connersville 34
Riverton Parke 34, Attica 6
S. Adams 35, Winchester 0
S. Bend St. Joseph's 27, Lakeland 0
S. Bend Washington 27, Hammond Central 20
S. Dearborn 56, Seymour 26
S. Putnam 42, Cloverdale 6
Salem 38, N. Harrison 0
Scottsburg 39, Clarksville 27
Silver Creek 39, Charlestown 14
Southmont 28, Fountain Central 13
Southwood 45, Rochester 26
Speedway 26, Covenant Christian 21
Springs Valley 46, Eastern (Greene) 10
Sullivan 35, N. Knox 6
Tecumseh 24, N. Daviess 19
Tell City 41, Perry Central 6
Tippecanoe Valley 42, Wawasee 7
Tipton 34, Frankton 0
Tri 41, Union City 14
Tri-Central 28, Madison-Grant 12
Tri-West 34, Lafayette Catholic 32
Triton 18, S. Central (Union Mills) 16
Triton Central 45, Cascade 7
Twin Lakes 38, Northwestern 12
Valparaiso 35, Penn 7
W. Lafayette 27, Lafayette Jeff 21
W. Washington 20, Eastern (Pekin) 16
Warsaw 48, Dublin Coffman, Ohio 23
Western Boone 55, Sheridan 13
Wheeler 39, River Forest 12
Whiteland 28, Columbus East 7
Winamac 35, Knox 14
Yorktown 46, Anderson 6
Zionsville 28, Indpls Pike 10
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clinton Prairie vs. Wes-Del, ccd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.