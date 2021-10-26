HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Friday was a big night for the Generals

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, which was pushed back to Wednesday again this week, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Friday night was a special one at Clarksville.
Just six days after the program’s first head coach, Guy Newcom, passed away, the Generals notched their first postseason win in eight years with a 41-20 victory over visiting Mitchell in a Class 2A, Sectional 39 first-round game — on the field named for Newcom while wearing “Newcom” stickers on the back of their helmets.
In 1961 Newcom and his family moved to Clarksville, where he started and built the program. In his 17 years as the head coach, the Generals went 120-39-1, winning 10 Mid-Southern Conference titles and making their first postseason appearance (1977). Clarksville only had one losing season under Newcom and his career winning percentage (75 percent) still ranks among the best in state history.
Newcom, who also started the Little Generals league, retired from high-school coaching in 1978. However, he returned to coach at the middle school level after that. In 2019, the school’s football field was named in his honor.
“I only got to meet him the one time,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said of that ceremony. “I know (assistant) coach (Nicholas) Wilson was close with him, him and his family meant a lot to him. ... Even when he left being the head coach he came back and was the middle school coach for a number of years. Even on our coaching staff we have a connection with him. Sixty years later, he’s still impacting this football program.”
Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the Generals’ first season and Boser plans to honor Newcom and that team in some way.
There will be a memorial service for Newcom, who passed away at the age of 93, from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Shakespeare Room at the Radisson Hotel Louisville North at 505 Marriott Drive in Clarksville. A celebration of life will follow.
GOODWIN GOES TO CRIMSON COUNTRY
Charlestown senior standout offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin saw his high school career come to an end with the Pirates’ 24-21 loss to Greensburg in a Class 3A, Sectional 31 Friday night.
Saturday, the 6-foot-8, 300-pound Goodwin — who was recently elevated to five-star status by a couple of recruiting services — made his official visit to the University of Alabama, where he saw the then-No. 4 Crimson Tide’s 52-24 triumph over Tennessee.
While in Tuscaloosa, the University of Kentucky commit visited the home of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. There, Goodwin took pictures — which he posted on his Twitter page — with the coach and his wife, Terry.
National Letter of Intent signing day is Feb. 2. Until then, Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops, as well as UK fans, may have to hold their collective breath.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The junior running back ran for 266 yards and scored six touchdowns in the Generals’ 41-20 victory over visiting Mitchell in a Class 2A, Sectional 39 first-round game last Friday night. Lamar ran for TDs of 50, 17, 4, 10 and 55 yards and also returned an interception 45 yards for a score in the win. He also topped the team with 10 tackles on defense.
Lamar now has run 234 times for 2,055 yards (205.5 per game) and 26 touchdowns for the Generals, who visit Triton Central this Friday night in a sectional semifinal.
GAME BALLS
Chase Benner (Charlestown): The senior, back at quarterback after the season-ending injury to sophomore teammate Clay McClelland, threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns in the Pirates’ season-ending loss to Greensburg. He also had eight tackles, including seven solo stops and three for losses, on defense. Benner also exhibited plenty of grit in defeat. After going to the sideline with an injury, he returned to the field and helped rally Charlestown, which fell behind 21-0 early and trailed 24-7 at halftime, get within three points. That’s as close as the Pirates could get, though. After the game it was discovered that Benner had a broken foot, as well as a fracture in his wrist.
Mitchell Bernardi (Floyd Central): The sophomore running back ran 29 times for 178 yards and one touchdown in the Highlanders’ 39-20 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Class 5A, Sectional 16 first-round game.
Eli Branham (Floyd Central): The junior wide receiver had three receptions for 99 yards and two touchdowns in the Highlanders’ win over the Red Devils.
Ethan French (Charlestown): The sophomore wide receiver had four catches for 52 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Pirates’ defeat.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The junior middle linebacker tallied a team-high 14 tackles, including 11 solo stops and one for a loss, in the Pirates’ season-ending defeat.
Carter Lannan (Providence): The sophomore quarterback completed 8 of 13 passes (61.5 percent) for 103 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a QB rating of 126, while also running for a pair of TDs in the Pioneers’ 47-0 win at Switzerland County in a 2A, Sectional 39 first-round game.
Thomas Lynch (Providence): The sophomore running back had 106 yards of total offense (91 rushing, 15 receiving) and one touchdown in the Pioneers’ big victory at Switzerland County.
Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown): The junior wide receiver hauled in six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in the Pirates’ sectional loss.
Cooper & Nathan Ross (Providence): Both of the Ross brothers — Cooper is a freshman running back/linebacker and Nathan is a senior offensive/defensive lineman — scored touchdowns in the Pioneers’ triumph over the Pacers.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The senior ran 18 times for 125 yards and a touchdown, while also returning a kickoff 87 yards for a TD, in the Dragons’ season-ending 33-13 loss to Martinsville in a 4A, Sectional 23 first-round game.
WEEK 11 LOOKAHEAD
New Albany (6-3) at Floyd Central (4-6), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs and Highlanders face off for the second time in two weeks in the Class 5A, Sectional 16 semifinals at Ron Weigleb Stadium. New Albany hopes to follow up its 35-16 triumph over Floyd on Oct. 15 with another win as it attempts to capture its first sectional title since 2002.
Paoli (6-2) at Providence (5-5), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers, coming off their eighth straight first-round win, now try for their fifth consecutive sectional-final appearance when they host the Rams in a 2A, Sectional 39 semifinal.
Clarksville (3-7) at Triton Central (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals, coming off their first postseason win in eight years, now set their sights to try to make their first trip to a sectional final since 2006 when they visit the Tigers, who have won back-to-back sectional titles, in a 2A, Sectional 39 semi.