FRIDAY'S SCORES
Adams Central 62, Woodlan 0
Avon 35, Noblesville 21
Batesville 40, Connersville 13
Benton Central 8, Northwestern 6
Bloomington North 42, Southport 14
Bluffton 33, Lakeland 29
Bremen 49, S. Bend Clay 0
Brown Co. 12, Edgewood 0
Brownsburg 31, Hamilton Southeastern 28
Brownstown 42, Scottsburg 28
Carmel 14, Lawrence Central 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0
Cascade 30, Indpls Ritter 8
Cass 42, Twin Lakes 0
Castle 21, Ev. Memorial 7
Center Grove 21, Cathedral Academy, S.C. 6
Center Grove 21, Indpls Cathedral 6
Centerville 46, Knightstown 0
Central Noble 8, Garrett 0
Charlestown 35, Eastern (Pekin) 14
Churubusco 26, Fairfield 0
Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 8
Columbus East 31, Bedford N. Lawrence 15
Columbus North 36, Terre Haute South 0
Concord 26, Warsaw 22
Covington 52, Riverton Parke 18
Crawfordsville 18, Frankfort 8
Danville 10, N. Montgomery 0
Decatur Central 42, Franklin 7
E. Noble 56, Bellmont 7
Eastbrook 62, Madison-Grant 13
Eastern (Greentown) 14, Clinton Prairie 7
Eastside 49, Angola 14
Elkhart 21, New Prairie 14
Fishers 49, Zionsville 46, 2OT
Franklin Co. 28, Beech Grove 26
Frankton 28, Alexandria 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21
Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Luers 15
Gibson Southern 37, Boonville 6
Goshen 28, Wawasee 25
Greencastle 49, N. Putnam 13
Greenfield 27, New Castle 26
Greensburg 55, Rushville 7
Hamilton Hts. 14, Rensselaer 0
Hammond Central, N.Y. 51, E. Chicago Central 12
Hanover Central 28, Calumet 6
Heritage 39, Jay Co. 7
Heritage Hills 43, Princeton 0
Highland 27, Kankakee Valley 14
Homestead 48, Ft. Wayne South 0
Indiana Deaf 42, Southside Home School 12
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls N. Central 14
Indpls Brebeuf 44, Terre Haute North 13
Indpls Chatard 42, Bloomington South 7
Indpls Lutheran 43, Traders Point Christian 6
Indpls Park Tudor 52, Edinburgh 10
Indpls Pike 10, Lawrence North 7
Indpls Roncalli 35, E. Central 21
Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0
Jasper 42, Vincennes 6
Jeffersonville 40, Jennings Co. 14
Jimtown 35, S. Bend Riley 0
Knox 19, Caston 6
Kokomo 28, Indpls Tech 0
LaVille 19, Culver 6
Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 22
Lapel 42, Eastern Hancock 21
Lawrenceburg 56, S. Dearborn 7
Lebanon 12, Western Boone 7
Leo 14, DeKalb 0
Linton 48, S. Putnam 12
Lowell 17, Andrean 7
Marion 20, McCutcheon 13
Merrillville 40, Chesterton 6
Michigan City 41, Crown Point 28
Milan 47, Switzerland Co. 6
Mishawaka 58, Northridge 14
Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend St. Joseph's 6
Mississinewa 63, Elwood 3
Monroe Central 49, Shenandoah 7
Mooresville 56, Indpls Perry Meridian 27
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Yorktown 13
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 54, Washington 6
N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Eastern (Greene) 12
N. Decatur 56, Wes-Del 0
N. Harrison 28, Providence 6
N. Knox 28, Paoli 20
N. Newton 12, Tri-County 0
N. Posey 52, Pike Central 16
N. Vermillion 14, Seeger 7
N. White 14, W. Central 0
New Albany 35, Floyd Central 16
New Haven 57, Huntington North 27
New Palestine 55, Delta 6
NorthWood 42, Plymouth 14
Northeastern 60, Hagerstown 27
Northfield 35, N. Miami 0
Northview 44, Indian Creek 0
Norwell 23, Columbia City 13
Oak Hill 49, Blackford 0
Parke Heritage 54, Fountain Central 18
Pendleton Hts. 42, Shelbyville 0
Penn 38, S. Bend Adams 0
Peru 33, Manchester 13
Pioneer 22, N. Judson 14
Plainfield 28, Martinsville 27
Portage 35, LaPorte 13
River Forest 63, Bowman Academy 0
Rochester 44, Maconaquah 12
S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 6
S. Central (Union Mills) 62, Hammond Noll 14
S. Decatur 54, Cambridge City 0
S. Newton 12, Frontier 0
S. Spencer 21, Tell City 14
S. Vermillion 42, Attica 0
Salem 61, W. Washington 0
Seymour 34, Madison 0
Sheridan 28, Carroll (Flora) 20
Silver Creek 61, Corydon 7
Southridge 26, Forest Park 6
Speedway 24, Triton Central 21
Springs Valley 38, N. Daviess 7
Sullivan 28, W. Vigo 7
Tecumseh 36, Crawford Co. 3
Tippecanoe Valley 56, Southwood 25
Tipton 28, Lafayette Catholic 13
Tri 41, Union Co. 7
Tri-Central 12, Clinton Central 6, OT
Tri-West 42, Southmont 13
Valparaiso 42, Lake Central 7
W. Lafayette 44, Western 0
W. Noble 26, Prairie Hts. 12
Wabash 12, Whitko 9
Westfield 42, Franklin Central 28
Wheeler 28, Griffith 7
Whiteland 42, Greenwood 28
Whiting 7, Boone Grove 6
Winamac 27, Triton 7
Winchester 44, Union City 34
