HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Generals hoping for breakthrough season

CLARKSVILLE — This is the season that Justin Boser and the Clarksville Generals have been building toward.
After making steady strides over the last four years, the head coach and his team are hoping for a breakthrough in 2022.
When he was hired in 2018, Boser took over a program that was mired in a 35-game losing streak. That skid eventually came to an end (at 46) in 2019. Clarksville won three games that year, and in the two subsequent seasons as well. The Generals also picked up their first postseason win in eight years in 2021, when they went 3-8, which was their first after dropping out of the Mid-Southern Conference.
“It’s been a build-up,” Boser said. “We went through the first year and didn’t get a win. Then we end the losing streak and get three wins. Then three wins again. Then last year leaving the conference, but still having to play some tough teams like Covington Christian and Salem, and still getting to three wins and a good playoff win.”
This year, though, the Generals have their sights set on their first winning season since 2012, if not more.
“My first year (the current juniors and seniors) were in seventh and eighth grade and they only lost one game,” Boser said. “This is what we’ve been looking forward to.”
There’s plenty of reason for optimism.
“We have a lot of returning players this year. We have nine returning starters on offense and potentially eight returning starters on defense, and that’s exciting,” Boser said. “It’s an exciting time to be in Clarksville.”
One of the big reasons for excitement is senior standout Robert Lamar. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back/safety is a do-it-all player for the Generals.
Last year he led the state in rushing during the regular season and finished with 268 carries for 2,222 yards (202 per game) and 27 touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, he topped the team in tackles (84) and tied for the lead in interceptions (two).
“I can’t say enough about him,” Boser said. “The stats speak for themselves, but just the person he is and the leader he’s become for us has been tremendous. He’s pulling everybody along with him. I think there’s no reason to believe he won’t have a great senior campaign. We’ll have the ability to take some pressure off of him with the pass game with Caleb (Cummings), I really like the way he’s starting to throw the ball.”
Cummings, a senior, completed 53.8 percent of his passes for 1,179 yards and 11 touchdowns (against nine interceptions) as a junior in his first season as the Generals’ starting quarterback.
It also shouldn’t hurt that senior Morgan Capps, Cummings’ top target in 2021, is also back at wide receiver. The 6-1, 160-pounder had 32 catches for 586 yards and five TDs last season.
Also back on the outside is 6-2 senior Ke’vonne Murrell, who had seven receptions for 142 yards and two TDs in 2021. Additionally, Boser is looking for big things out of newcomer Jayedyn Johnson. Those two will have to make up for the graduation loss of Capps’ older brother, Dakota, who had 29 catches for 440 yards and five TDs as a senior.
“We’ll have the ability to get it out on the edges with the pass game,” the head coach said. “But still our primary focus will be that run game.”
Also back are junior fullback Max Scowden, who has helped open a lot of holes for Lamar over the past two seasons, and senior tight end John Dickerson. Scowden, however, may see less time in the backfield this year.
“Max is our starting middle linebacker and one of our emphasis this year is to get him off the field on offense, and utilize some more skill-people, utilize John as the tight end, and get (Scowden) off the field so he can be full-go all the time on defense,” Boser said.
Up front, the Generals graduated right guard Bryan Ramirez, a four-year starter.
“Bryan Ramirez was really a big loss,” Boser said. “He was just always a reliable kind of guy.”
Returners on the line include juniors Logan Craig (left tackle), Izaac Chavez (left guard) and Luke Cain (center). Sophomores Johnathon Howlett and Chris Hansberry-Holder will likely rotate at right guard while transfer Marcus Reynolds, a junior, will start at right tackle.
On defense, the Generals return seven of their top eight tackles from last season.
On the D-line, Craig and Chavez will see action on the ends while Cain will battle at nose guard. At tackle, Howlett, Hansberry-Holder and Reynolds will rotate.
In the middle Scowden (43 tackles in 2021) and senior Eric Ramirez (37 tackles, including 10 for losses) will start at inside linebacker while two seniors — Alijah Garrison and Rock Creek transfer Jaylan Barnicott — will start on the outside.
Johnson and Capps, who had 46 stops and a team-high three fumble recoveries last year, will start on the corners. Meanwhile Lamar will anchor the last line of the Generals’ defense at safety. Boser, though, hopes to get the standout running back a breather or two on D during the season.
“When you lead the team in tackles, and you really don’t mean to, you’ve kind of got to still put him out there,” Boser joked. “We’re starting to find some guys that maybe we can get him off (the field) a series or two in a game. ... We’re not quite there yet, but we are working on developing that depth.”
Clarksville begins its second year of independence against former MSC foe Scottsburg next Friday night. After that comes a road trip to West Washington, then a home game against Charlestown. The following Friday the Generals travel to Providence for the annual Town Championship. After that comes four consecutive home games — against Eastern Greene, Perry Central, Greenwood Christian (a late fill-in for Rock Creek after the Lions dropped to eight-man football) and North Harrison — before they close out the regular season at Crawford County.
“We’re excited about having six home games and less travel than we did last year,” Boser said. “When we sat down and said, ‘We’re going to go independent,’ this is the schedule we built, so that’s exciting too.”
After that, though, comes a revamped sectional that now includes perennial power Brownstown Central, among others.
“We know we have a tough schedule. We’re focused on getting that first winning season,” Boser said. “If we have that winning season, then you never know who you’re going to draw that first week (of sectional). It could be a path, or we’re having such a good season that we’ll look forward to anybody. Right now we’re focused on, ‘We’ve got to get those first three wins and then four, five and six in the regular season to get that first winning season. Then you just say, ‘Anything can happen, we’re a good team now.’ But we’ve got to get there. You can’t say you’re a good team until you get there.”
The Generals hope to get there this season.