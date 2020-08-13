HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Generals looking for 'breakthrough' season

CLARKSVILLE — Last year Clarksville broke a 46-game losing streak and won a trio of games.
This year the Generals are aiming to ride that momentum into a “breakthrough” season.
“That’s what we’ve named this year, our motto is ‘breakthrough,’” said third-year Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team is coming off a 3-7 campaign that included two losses by six points or less. “You break down last year and you had two games where you easily could’ve bumped from 3-7 to 5-5.”
After going nearly five years without a victory, the Generals enter this season with their sights set on their first winning season since 2012, if not more.
“I want to at least win sectional this year,” senior quarterback Keyshawn Minor said.
There are several reasons for that type of optimism, primarily the return of 14 starters (eight on offense, six on defense) from the team that lost its 2019 season-opener 21-20 at Scottsburg before ending the program’s lengthy losing streak with a 54-18 victory over Eastern in Week 2. The Generals didn’t stop there, though. They won their final two regular-season games, outlasting Corydon Central 34-29 and outscoring North Harrison 62-60, before losing 14-8 to Providence in the first round of Class 2A Sectional 39.
“We’re going to take the next step for sure,” Minor said. “I feel like we’re going to have a real good season.”
Minor returns to trigger an offense that averaged 24.4 points per game last year and should be even more explosive this season.
In 2019 he threw for 1,355 yards and 14 touchdowns, against 10 interceptions, while completing 50 percent of his passes. Additionally, the 6-foot, 195-pounder ran for 297 yards and seven more scores.
The Generals also return a plethora of playmakers. Foremost among those are senior wide receiver Dae’von Fuqua and sophomore running back Robert Lamar.
The do-it-all Fuqua primarily played wide receiver, hauling in 25 receptions for 643 yards and five TDs, but saw some action at running back late last season en route to finishing with a team-high 671 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Oh by the way, he also threw a TD pass.
This year, Boser hopes to use Fuqua mainly at wide receiver while Lamar becomes the team’s primary ball-carrier. Last year Lamar ran for 380 yards and was also the team’s second-leading receiver with 18 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns.
Also returning are junior wide receiver Michael Nash and senior tight end Marquis Forward, who combined for 11 receptions for 209 yards and two TDs last year.
Boser will also look for big things on the outside from the Capps brothers, Dakota and Morgan. Dakota Capps, a junior who has been a starter for the basketball team, has plenty of speed.
“He’s come in hungry and willing to learn,” Boser said. “We’re excited to have him, he’s a good addition to our skill group.”
Up front the Generals return three of their five starters (seniors Larry Spaulding and Sam Stewart and junior Bryan Ramirez) from last season. Ramirez, who moves to center, will anchor the line while Boser is counting on some freshmen to round it out.
On the flip side, Spaulding and Ramirez also return on the defensive line.
At the second level of defense, the Generals bring back Forward at outside linebacker and Stewart in the middle. Forward finished with 39 total tackles last year while Stewart recorded 32.
Boser is also hoping senior newcomers Jake Cummings and Austin Hatthbaugh will bolster the linebacking corps.
Clarksville’s last line of defense, the secondary, will be led by Fuqua and Nash. Fuqua finished with a team-best 109 total tackles, while also recording three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries at safety last season.
Boser will also employ Cummings as the team’s punter and placekicker.
“We’re actually looking to have a real kicking game,” quipped Boser, whose team attempted only three PAT kicks last year.
Clarksville’s schedule remains the same as last season. The Generals open the season next Friday, when they host Mid-Southern Conference rival Scottsburg.
“We want to be in that upper-half of the conference,” Boser said. “The conference has nine teams, we were right there in the middle last year, so we’re looking to take that next step that would put us in the upper-half of the conference.”
But that’s not the only goal.
“We’re looking to breakthrough and not just get to 5-5,” Boser said. “We want to get that sixth or seventh win.”
CLARKSVILLE AT A GLANCE
Coach: Justin Boser (3-17 in third year).
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 Scottsburg, 7 p.m.*
Aug. 28 at Eastern, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 4 Charlestown, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 11 at Providence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Salem, 7 p.m.*
Sept. 25 Silver Creek, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 2 at Brownstown Central, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 9 Corydon Central, 7 p.m.*
Oct. 16 at North Harrison, 7 p.m.*
*—Mid-Southern Conference game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23 at Scottsburg, L 21-20
Aug. 30 Eastern, W 54-18
Sept. 6 at Charlestown, L 49-14
Sept. 13 Providence, L 35-8
Sept. 20 Salem, L 40-0
Sept. 27 at Silver Creek, L 46-12
Oct. 4 Brownstown Central, L 76-32
Oct. 11 at Corydon Central, W 34-29
Oct. 18 North Harrison, W 62-60
Oct. 25 Providence, L 14-8-x
x—Sectional game
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Justin Boser
2019: 3-7
2018: 0-10
Coach: Joby Turner
2017: 0-10
2016: 0-10
Coach: Steve Cooley
2015: 0-10
2014: 3-7
2013: 1-10
2012: 6-5
2011: 3-7
2010: 3-7
Coach Brad Troutman
2009: 3-7
2008: 3-7
2007: 6-4
Coach Brian Glesing
2006: 10-2
2005: 7-4
Coach Dennis Hawkins
2004: 5-5
2003: 3-8
2002: 1-9
2001: 3-7
2000: 3-7
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships: (3), 1999, 1997, 1985.
Regional championships: (1), 1997.
Semistate championships: (1), 1997.
State championships: (0), none.