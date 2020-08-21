CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville defense kept holding its own, then the offense engineered a late drive as the host Generals slipped past Scottsburg 15-13 Friday night in the season-opener for both.
“It feels good,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said of the program’s first season-opening victory since 2014. “We stayed here and got it done.”
Trailing 13-7 early in the fourth quarter, Clarksville’s defense bent and finally held Scottsburg on downs at the 7-yard line.
From there, the Generals marched down the field and faced a fourth-and-10 at the 14.
Robert Lamar got the ball, went right. A Scottsburg defender grabbed Lamar and nearly twisted him to the ground, but he kept his balance, circled back and reversed field. The sophomore found running room on the opposite sideline — the left side — and ran in for the 14-yard score, capping a dramatic 93-yard drive.
“We just made something out of nothing there,” Boser said. “That’s why we put the ball in athletes’ hands. They make plays. The (offensive) line did a great job.”
On the conversion, Dae’von Fuqua — who caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter — took a snap, quickly ran to the right side and went into the end zone untouched.
“He saw it (the opening) and I saw him see it,” Boser said of the run. “He’s just a smart football player.”
The Generals travel to Eastern next Friday night.
