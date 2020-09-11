CLARKSVILLE — For the first time since 2012, and just the second time in the last 13 years, Clarksville beat crosstown-rival Providence 20-14 Friday night
“It was a great job by our team tonight,” said third-year Generals coach Justin Boser, whose team had lost 10 straight games to the Pioneers. “We felt like we had a good chance to win tonight, but we had to come out and execute. It’s a great overall team win. Everybody was doing their part.
“It’s a big community win and the community is really getting behind us. They’re getting excited.”
The Generals (3-1) watched a two-touchdown lead evaporate in the second quarter, before surging ahead in the final period as their defense stiffened.
Clarksville reclaimed the lead for good on a fourth-and-six pass by Jake Cummings, who threw a floater into the right corner of the end zone.
Dae’von Fuqua, waiting in the end zone, leaped and grabbed the 16-yard touchdown reception with 11 minutes left, giving the Generals an 18-14 cushion.
On the conversion, Cummings connected with Marquis Forward on a pass, extending the lead to 20-14.
On their final possession, the Pioneers (0-3) — buoyed by a 32-yard pass from Jaxon Murphy to Carson Heldman — drove down into Clarksville territory. They couldn’t reach the end zone, though.
After a short punt, the Generals took over and ran out the clock.
“We just wanted to keep pushing,” said Clarksville sophomore running back Robert Lamar, who got the ball often in the second half. “Everybody played their game. ... Everybody’s happy.”
“Robert Lamar, he comes to work every day,” Boser said. “He doesn’t say a whole lot, but he comes to work and does a great job for us.”
Clarksville got off to a blazing start in the first half, scoring on two big plays.
Forward picked off a tipped pass in traffic and raced 65 yards for the first score of the night with 4:38 to go in the first quarter.
Then, on the Generals’ next play from scrimmage, Fuqua took a swing pass from Cummings — who subbed at quarterback for Keyshawn Minor — and turned it into a 78-yard TD.
The Pioneers came right back as Jeremy Gettelfinger scored on an 11-yard run with 6:26 to go in the first half.
Providence then surged ahead on a 15-yard scoring pass from Murphy to Gettelfinger three minutes later.
“We made a great comeback,” first-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “We didn’t hang our heads. We had a lot of momentum going into the half. Sometimes, it just comes down to the way the ball bounces.
“I thought my guys played hard and never gave up. We’re making progress. The pass game is looking better than it has.”
The Pioneers host Charlestown next Friday night, while the Generals travel to Salem.
