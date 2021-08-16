HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Generals ready for life as an independent

CLARKSVILLE — In his fourth year at the helm, Clarksville coach Justin Boser is facing another challenge unique to his program as the season starts this Friday night at Scottsburg.
The Generals, one of the founding members of the Mid-Southern Conference, officially left the league at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year. The move to independence was made so that Clarksville could play schools of more similar size. The Generals are currently in Class 2A, but they could drop down during the IHSAA’s next realignment.
Gone from Clarksville’s schedule are familiar foes Silver Creek, North Harrison, Brownstown Central, Corydon Central and Eastern. They were replaced by five Class A opponents — West Washington, Perry Central, Covenant Christian, South Central (Union Mills) and Rock Creek. Four holdovers from last year’s slate are Scottsburg, Charlestown, Providence and Salem.
“We put a lot of thought into this. If we were faced with building a schedule, how would we want to do it? I’ve told the kids, we’re going to be in a lot of close games this year. This is going to be a competitive schedule,” said Boser, who is 6-24 at Clarksville. “So far, they’ve responded well to that message.”
The Generals, who ended a 46-game losing streak in 2019, are coming off their second straight 3-7 season. Among the departed from last year’s squad are do-it-all Dae’von Fuqua, who topped Clarksville in receiving (26 receptions for 589 yards and six touchdowns) and was second in total tackles (70), and quarterback Keyshawn Minor (1,268 passing yards and 11 TDs).
The cupboard isn’t bare, though.
“So far, (the players) have done a great job of bringing energy into practice and wanting to learn,” Boser said. “We’ve finished the summer strong and are ready to get after it.”
Returning to lead the way is junior running back Robert Lamar, who rushed for 1,149 yards and nine TDs last season. Boser believes Lamar could get close to 2,000 yards this year.
“He’s put a lot of time in over the summer, and he’s very cerebral. He asks a lot of questions, but he’s also just a talented athlete,” Boser said.
Lamar will be helped by 232-pound fullback Max Scowden, who only ran three times for 27 yards in six games last year. He’ll likely see substantially more carries this time around.
Handing them the football will be quarterback Caleb Cummings, who’ll make his first start under center Friday night. Boser raves about the junior, who also plays basketball and baseball.
“What I like about Caleb is his competitive makeup on the field,” he said. “He’s tough, he knows how to make plays and he’s providing good leadership so far.”
Cummings will have several of last year’s top pass-catchers at his disposal this season. Leading the way is senior Dakota Capps. The basketball standout recorded 24 catches for 471 yards and four TDs last year. Also back is senior Michael Nash and Capps’ younger brother, Morgan, a junior. Junior Ke’vonne Murrell should also be in the mix this year.
Up front, Bryan Ramirez will anchor the offensive line. The senior earned All-MSC honors at guard last year. He’ll be joined by junior Eric Ramirez and a trio of sophomores — center Luke Cain, tackle Isaac Chavez and guard Logan Craig.
On the defensive side of the ball, many of the contributors’ names are the same. Lamar (51 stops) and Bryan Ramirez (47) are the team’s top returning tacklers. Boser is also expecting big things from Scowden at linebacker.
The members of the receiving corps will present an athletic and tough defensive backfield as well, according to Boser.
Last year the Generals started the season 3-1 before dropping their final six games, all of which were against larger schools.
This year their first three games are on the road, beginning with Friday night’s game at Scottsburg and followed by trips to West Washington and Charlestown. After that are home games against town-rival Providence and former MSC-rival Salem. Clarksville closes the regular season with four straight games against Class A foes.
“The scheduling flexibility for us has pitted us against teams that will have to play a lot of two-way players on each side of the ball, just as we do,” Boser said. “In the past it has worked against us. We’re going to be going against teams now that are similar to us in that respect.”
A lot has gone into improving the game-day experience at Clarksville, Boser said. He credits athletic director Levi Carmichael, as well as the school administration and staff for their contributions.
After going winless in four consecutive seasons from 2015-19, the Generals are coming off back-to-back 3-7 seasons, and Boser believes they are ready to take another step forward.
“There’s been a lot of commitment to making things better, and that comes from Levi, from the administration, and from everyone,” he said. “We’re one of the last schools around here to have a natural grass field, and our maintenance staff deserves all the credit in the world. Everyone’s on board with building this.”
CLARKSVILLE AT A GLANCE
Coach: Justin Boser (6-24 in fourth year).
2021 SCHEDULE
Friday at Scottsburg, 7 p.m.
Aug. 27 at West Washington, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Charlestown, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Providence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Eastern Greene, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Perry Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 1 Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 South Central (Union Mills), 4:30 p.m.—x
Oct. 15 Rock Creek
x — at Noblesville
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21 Scottsburg, W 15-13
Aug. 28 at Eastern, W 48-8
Sept. 4 Charlestown, L 36-25
Sept. 11 at Providence, W 20-14
Sept. 18 at Salem, L 51-14
Sept. 25 Silver Creek, L 70-0
Oct. 2 at Brownstown Central, L 63-36
Oct. 9 Corydon Central, L 57-30
Oct. 16 at North Harrison, L 54-12
Oct. 23 Paoli, L 62-38—a
a—Sectional game
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: Justin Boser
2020: 3-7
2019: 3-7
2018: 0-10
Coach: Joby Turner
2017: 0-10
2016: 0-10
Coach: Steve Cooley
2015: 0-10
2014: 3-7
2013: 1-10
2012: 6-5
2011: 3-7
2010: 3-7
Coach Brad Troutman
2009: 3-7
2008: 3-7
2007: 6-4
Coach Brian Glesing
2006: 10-2
2005: 7-4
Coach Dennis Hawkins
2004: 5-5
2003: 3-8
2002: 1-9
2001: 3-7
PLAYOFF HISTORY
· Sectional championships: (3), 1985 (A), 1997 (2A), 1999 (A).
· Regional championships: (1), 1997 (2A).
· Semistate championships: (1), 1997 (2A).
· State championships: (0), none.