PEKIN — Robert Lamar set the tempo on the first drive for the Clarksville Generals on Friday night with a mix of power and agility.
The sophomore running back galloped around the left side of the line, pushed past multiple Eastern defenders and finished the play with an acrobat stretch to put the football over the pylon for a touchdown.
Clarksville took the early lead and never looked back, defeating the host Musketeers 48-8 in a Mid-Southern Conference. The win gave the Generals their first 2-0 start since 2014.
“It feels good,” Lamar said after the victory.
He added a second TD run with 10 minutes, 11 seconds to play in the first half to put Clarksville up 21-2, as the Generals found success early and often through the air and on the ground.
“The linemen did a great job of opening the holes up,” Lamar said.
Quarterback Keyshawn Minor accounted for four touchdowns for the Generals, three coming via his arm and the fourth on a busted play in the fourth quarter where he picked up a fumble and scampered 17 yards for a score.
Marquis Forward, Dakota Capps and Morgan Capps each caught a touchdown pass for the Generals. Morgan Capps’ hauled in a lob from Minor with no time left on the clock to end the second quarter, as Clarksville took a 41-8 lead into halftime.
“Tonight we came out fast and got up on them. We felt like we could win this game, but we didn’t want to take it lightly, and I felt like we really did that,” Clarksville coach Justin Boser said. “I felt like they did a good job of just keep playing the whole game.”
The Generals host Charlestown next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.