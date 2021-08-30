HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Girls getting their kicks

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 68F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.