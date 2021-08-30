HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Girls getting their kicks

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
A couple of girls are getting their kicks for area football teams so far this season.
Silver Creek junior Carley Troutman and Jeffersonville sophomore Hannah Magruder, both of whom play soccer, are doing some place-kicking for their respective squads.
Troutman made her debut in Week 1, going 1-for-3 on point-after-touchdown kicks in the Dragons’ 39-14 victory over Charlestown. This past Friday night, she went 3-for-3 in PATs in the Dragons’ 24-21 loss at South Oldham (Ky.) in a game that ended, ironically, on a last-second field goal by the opposition.
Magruder, meanwhile, made her first appearance last Friday night in Jeff’s 47-36 season-opening win over Seymour. She converted 5 of 6 PATs in the triumph.
“So far it’s been pretty good,” Troutman said. “There’s not been a lot of negativity. Our first game we played against Charlestown, there was a little, just because of the rivalry. ... But it’s been pretty chill so far.”
Football is in Troutman’s blood. Her paternal grandfather, Butch, was a long-time assistant coach to Dennis Hawkins at Clarksville. Her father, Brad, is a former head coach of the Generals who is now an assistant to Dave Papenhaus at Creek.
“Growing up in a football family, my dad coached and I’ve been coaching and playing forever. ... It’s good to have her a part of the team,” Brad Troutman said.
It’s something that came about after Papenhaus saw the younger Troutman kick in a soccer match.
“After last year we knew we were going to have a hole to fill (at kicker),” recalled Brad Troutman, whose daughter is a midfielder/forward on the pitch. “He saw her kick some corner kicks. She’s got a nice leg and he just said, ‘Hey, give it a try.’ So we did it over the summer. She’s really good at it. She’s real accurate. So I said, ‘Hey, if we really need her to do it she can.’ As we got closer to the season we really couldn’t find anybody on the team that could do it, so she kind of just fell into the position. We put some pads on her, she went out during the scrimmage and Pap said he was sold on it, so she got the job.”
After missing on two of her attempts in the opening game against the Pirates, Troutman was perfect last Friday night.
“It’s just getting used to the snap and the hold. It’s really easy to kick when it’s just on the tee. She very rarely misses in that scenario,” Brad Troutman said. “But when you put the snap and the hold and the timing of everything — and people are running at you — I think it took a game for her to get used to it. But I feel confident in her going forward.”
So are her new teammates.
“They’re always congratulating me after kicking an extra point, high-fiving me,” 5-foot-9 Carley Troutman said. “When I pass them in the hallways at school they always say, ‘Hi.’ They’ll always say, ‘Hey, kicker.’ It’s funny and it’s fun. They’re really encouraging.”
Although she hasn’t attempted a field goal yet, it’s likely only a matter of time for Troutman.
“She’s good from about 35 (yards),” her dad said. “(Last) Friday before the game she hit from 35. If we get inside the 15 I feel like she could kick a field goal if we needed her too.”
Magruder, meanwhile, was near-perfect in her debut. She also handled kickoff duties (something Troutman doesn’t do) for the Red Devils. Magruder, in fact, is one of two Jeff girls’ soccer players on the football roster. Senior Addison Duran is the other.
“I’ve played club (soccer) with Addison Duran ... and I’ve played soccer with Hannah too,” Troutman said. “It’s really cool to show other girls that you can go out for football, or any sport. I think it’s really just fear of being judged to play football, it’s a guy’s sport, that’s what everyone says. So I think it’s pretty cool that other girls are stepping out and playing football.”
And on Sept. 24 they’ll be stepping onto the same field, when Silver Creek hosts the Red Devils.
“That’ll be fun,” Troutman said with a smile.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Robert Lamar, Clarksville: The junior running back ran 18 times for 250 yards and three touchdowns (of 50, 57 and 55 yards) in the Generals’ 48-12 win at Indiana Deaf on Friday night.
Lamar also topped the team with five tackles, including one quarterback sack, while also returning an interception 60 yards for another TD.
GAME BALLS
Dakota Capps (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver had six receptions for 84 yards, including a 59-yard TD catch early in the Generals’ victory over the Deaf Hoosiers.
Morgan Capps (Clarksville): The junior wide receiver had seven catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns (of 47 and 41 yards) for the victorious Generals.
Caleb Cummings (Clarksville): The junior quarterback completed 14 of 23 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the Generals’ win Friday night.
Carter Lannan (Providence): The sophomore quarterback completed 7 of 12 passes for 103 yards while also rushing for two touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 48-12 triumph over Rock Creek on Friday night.
Thomas Lynch (Providence): The sophomore running back ran 20 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns, while also catching three passes for 24 yards, in the Pioneers’ first victory. On defense, Lynch picked off a pass.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The sophomore quarterback threw for 89 yards and a touchdown while rushing 17 times for 129 yards and two more scores in the Pirates’ 49-20 loss to Brownstown Central.
Zion Mansfield (Jeffersonville): The junior running back ran 11 times for 128 yards and three touchdowns in the Red Devils’ season-starting victory over Seymour.
LaShun Mays Jr. (Silver Creek): The junior running back ran 18 times for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Dragons’ 24-21 loss at South Oldham (Ky.) on Friday night.
Kendrick Peyton (Rock Creek): The senior running back/linebacker had 82 yards of total offense, including a 63-yard TD reception on the first play of the game, while tallying a team-best 13 tackles, including three for losses, in the Lions’ loss at Providence.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The senior slotback had 16 carries for 83 yards and two touchdowns, while also hauling in four passes for 16 yards, in the Dragons’ loss at South Oldham (Ky.).
Cole Tincher (Charlestown): The junior defensive back tallied 15 tackles, including 14 solos, in the Pirates’ loss to Brownstown.
Jered Tyson (Jeffersonville): The senior running back ran 11 times for 130 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns in the Red Devils’ win over the Owls.
WEEK 3 LOOKAHEAD
Silver Creek (1-1) at Floyd Central (0-2), 7 p.m.: The Dragons try to bounce back from their narrow loss at South Oldham (Ky.) when they visit the Highlanders, who are seeking their first win of the season.
Clarksville (1-1) at Charlestown (0-2), 7 p.m.: The Generals look to carry over the momentum from their win at Indiana Deaf while the Pirates try for their first victory of the season in this matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes.
Indiana Deaf (1-1) at Rock Creek (0-1), 7 p.m.: The Deaf Hoosiers face their second straight Clark County opponent when they visit the Lions’ Den.
Jeffersonville (1-0, 1-0) at Bedford NL (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.: The Red Devils look to pick up where they left off in their season-starting win over Seymour when they visit the Stars, who have allowed 100 points in their first two games.
Jennings County (0-2, 0-0) at New Albany (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.: The Bulldogs, who have been short-handed in their first two games, look for their first win when they host the winless Panthers in the Hoosier Hills Conference opener for both.
Providence (1-1) at Lloyd Memorial, Ky. (1-1), 7:30 p.m.: The Pioneers try to carry over the momentum from last Friday night’s win against Rock Creek when they travel to Northern Kentucky to face the Juggernauts, who are coming off a 62-26 triumph over Grant County (Ky.).