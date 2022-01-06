SAN ANTONIO — Some consider Kiyaunta Goodwin to be the top offensive lineman in the Class of 2022.
He could officially earn that distinction tonight.
The 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle, who recently completed his senior season at Charlestown, is one of five finalists for the Antony Munoz Lineman of the Year award. The winner will be announced tonight during the 2022 All-American Bowl Awards Show.
That’s long been a goal of Goodwin, who’ll play in Saturday’s All-American Bowl Game in San Antonio.
“(I want) to be the No. 1 player in the country, and prove that I am the No. 1 player in the country,” he said in the late summer of 2020, early in his junior season.
Back then he was ranked in the 200s by Rivals.com and 247 Sports, two of the top recruiting services in the country.
Now Goodwin, who has transformed his body over the last few years, is rated as the 25th best prospect by 247 Sports and 30th by Rivals. This past season he helped the Pirates average 217.2 rushing yards, 173.6 passing yards and 33.5 points per game.
The University of Kentucky-signee, who’ll soon head to Lexington, has spent this week in San Antonio preparing for Saturday’s big game, which will be played at the Alamodome and televised at noon on NBC.
He’ll sport No. 78 for the East team and will go up against some of the top talent from around the country.
Included among that are the other four players he’s up against for the Lineman of the Year award. They are Joshua Conerly Jr. from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle; Earnest Greene from St. John Bosco HS in Bellflower, Calif.; Mykel Williams from Hardaway (Ga.) High School and Francois Nolton Jr. from Miami (Fla.) Edison Senior.
The 6-5, 265-pound Williams, who has signed with Georgia and is ranked No. 26 nationally by 247 Sports and No. 29 by Rivals, is also a standout on the defensive line. The 6-4, 330-pound Greene has committed to Georgia while the 6-5, 275-pound Conerly is down to Michigan and Washington.