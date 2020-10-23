CHARLESTOWN — In the battle of the Pirates, it was turnovers and a strong Greensburg running game that sunk Charlestown’s ship.
The visiting Pirates took advantage of three first-half Charlestown turnovers in building a 29-0 lead en route to a 36-0 victory in a Class 3A Sectional 31 first-round game at Dutch Reis Field.
Charlestown (3-7) fumbled on its opening possession, and though the host Pirates recovered the ball in their own end zone, it led to a safety and a quick 2-0 lead for Greensburg.
Greensburg (6-4) had great field position following the free kick, and quickly moved down the field. Jalen Woods finished off the visiting Pirates' first drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Following a Charlestown punt, Greensburg again scored on the ground as quarterback Toby Brogan broke multiple tackles, then broke free for a 31-yard TD run. The extra point put the visitors up 15-0.
Charlestown was able to move the football to near midfield on its next possession, but Payton Richey intercepted a pass on the first play of the second quarter to end it. That turnover led to a 33-yard touchdown run by Oakley Best and a 22-0 Greensburg lead.
On its next drive Charlestown fumbled the ball away again, which resulted in Brogan scampering for a 4-yard TD.
Late in the half, Charlestown freshman Clay McClelland came up with a nice interception to end a Greensburg drive. The host Pirates proceeded to march down the field before Greensburg’s defense tightened. The Charlestown drive ended after a fourth-down TD pass was called back due to penalty.
Woods scored another touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter to begin the running clock.
