HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hawkins did the unthinkable, and it worked

CHARLESTOWN — One day, maybe later this year depending on what happens the next couple of weeks, it may simply be known as “The Call” or “The Fake.”
But what Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins did late in his team’s first-round sectional game against Class 3A No. 3 Brownstown Central last Friday night was downright crazy, until it wasn’t.
Calling a fake punt on fourth-and-3 from his own 20-yard line with a little over 2 minutes to play and his team clinging to a 7-6 lead, who does that? Hawkins, that’s who. And one of the biggest, gutsiest decisions in his 14 years as a head coach paid off. The Pirates executed the fake punt to near perfection as Deke Brown picked up enough yardage for the first down. Just like that Hawkins’ call, which seemed certifiable at the time, became more like a stroke of brilliance. Charlestown ran out the clock, on the game and the Braves’ season, from there.
This Friday night, the Pirates (8-2) play at ninth-ranked Lawrenceburg (9-1) in the Sectional 31 semifinals.
What will Hawkins do next? Pull a rabbit out of his hat?
We can't wait to find out.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Marion Lukes, Charlestown: The senior running back ran 26 times for 174 yards and the Pirates’ lone TD in their 7-6 win over Brownstown in the first round of the sectional.
On the first play of the game Lukes spun out of a would-be tackle and sprinted 47 yards for a touchdown. As he ran to the end zone he spotted a TV camera and gave a wave — a moment that went viral over the weekend.
It was just another of the highlight plays that the Central Michigan University commit has made throughout his career.
GAME BALLS
Luis Corrales, Rock Creek: The senior wide receiver had five catches for 97 yards, including a 55-yard TD reception, in the Lions’ 34-12 loss to North Central (Farmersburg).
Bishop Edwards, Providence: The senior quarterback/linebacker ran for 61 yards and a touchdown on offense, while tallying a team-high 13 tackles on defense in the Pioneers’ 14-8 win at Clarksville.
Heath Knight, Silver Creek: The senior running ran for 86 yards and a TD and also had a team-high-tying five tackles in the Dragons’ 42-14 loss to 4A No. 1 East Central.
Ben Landers, Silver Creek: The junior quarterback ran for 121 yards and a TD — a 75-yard scoring run — in the Dragons’ 42-14 loss to East Central.
Brice Sweeney, Charlestown: The senior safety tallied a team-high 10 tackles in the Pirates’ win over Brownstown.
A LOOK AHEAD
Here’s a quick glance at Friday’s games.
New Albany (4-5) at Jeffersonville (3-6): The Bulldogs look for their fourth win in a row, while the Red Devils try to bounce back from their regular-season-ending loss to Bedford North Lawrence.
Bedford NL (3-6) at Floyd Central (7-2): The Stars try to carry over the momentum from their win over Jeff, while the Highlanders try for their fourth consecutive win.
Charlestown (8-2) at Lawrenceburg (9-1): The Pirates look to make it nine in a row when they take on the Tigers, who have won nine straight.
Providence (4-6) at Eastern (1-9): The Pioneers try to make it two in a row when they face the Musketeers in Pekin.