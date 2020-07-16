HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hawkins would like to see season moved to the spring

At least one local football coach is skeptical that his team will have a season this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic, so he has come up with an alternative idea.
Long-time Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins, who says he is “really concerned” that the Pirates will have a 2020 season, is trying to start a grassroots campaign to move football from the fall to the spring.
“I’ve tried to get some people to talk about moving it,” Hawkins said before a Charlestown workout Thursday evening. “A lot of people don’t want to talk about that, or don’t think that that’s going to be something we’re looking into right now. I hope we have a season and I hope we get through it, but right now, who knows.
“It seems like it’s getting worse every day. More people are getting (COVID-19), more teams are getting it. What’s going to happen during the season if a team has an outbreak of five or six kids? Do you shut down the whole team for two weeks? What do you do? I don’t think anybody has those answers yet and I don’t really know if we know what’s going to happen with that.”
Silver Creek suspended its voluntary workouts earlier this week after one of its players tested positive for the coronavirus, while another player at a Floyd County high school also had a confirmed case. Thursday night Dragons coach Dave Papenhaus announced on Twitter that “after careful consideration” his team will resume practice on Monday, July 27. He also offered some advice to his players.
“Remember the path to football this season is not a sprint, but a marathon,” Papenhaus wrote. “Make sure that you are doing the many little things each day that add up to big things that impact the TEAM. Wear your masks, don’t go out unless necessary, social distance, do not put yourself in situations that can harm yourself, your family, or your TEAM.”
Meanwhile Brownstown Central, a Mid-Southern Conference rival of both Charlestown and Silver Creek, has halted its workouts until July 29 after one of its players tested positive for the virus.
On Tuesday, veteran Braves coach Reed May told the Seymour Tribune that he “would be shocked if we had football this season.”
“If Reed really thinks that we’re not going to have a football season, then I really don’t understand why we’re not looking at the possibility of moving it to the spring,” said Hawkins, whose team is scheduled to open its season in the third weekend of August. “Kids need football, communities need football, schools need football. Football’s a big deal, even in the state of Indiana it’s a big deal. I don’t want to take away the baseball season or the track season or any of the basketball season, but we do need football and we need to figure out how we can do that.”
What would football in the spring look like? Hawkins isn’t sure, but he’d be willing to give it a shot.
“I think we could work it out to where maybe the seasons were cut back a little bit for everybody, because basketball probably is going to end up not having a full season (either) until we get this stuff figured out and situated,” he said. “There’s a way we could figure it out. We could go into July with baseball if we had to. There’s different ways to do it, but I think that would be a lot better than the alternative.”
Another option, Hawkins said, could be flip-flopping the baseball and football seasons, moving baseball to the fall.
“A lot of people right now are playing travel baseball, my son’s been playing travel baseball and it doesn’t seem like that’s been a real big issue with people getting sick and getting close to each other. They’ve done a very good job with keeping that going,” Hawkins said. “I think that would be reasonable and we could probably start baseball in early September and they could get a full season in if that’s something the IHSAA would be willing to look at.”
In the meantime, workouts are continuing at many schools throughout the state. Indiana enters the second phase of its reopening process Monday. Under those guidelines limited physical contact is allowed, as will be helmets and shoulder pads in football.
“The Indiana Football Coaches Association recommends moving very carefully into Phase 2, with a Phase 1 mentality,” Columbus East coach Bob Gaddis, the IFCA executive director, tweeted Wednesday.
So, Hawkins and his team will keep moving forward. For now.
“We’re doing a lot of conditioning, trying to get in shape before we start hitting the football stuff in August,” he said. “We’re trying to social distance real well and keep everything clean until we know that we’re going to have a season and then when the start of August gets here we’ll put stuff on and start hitting.”