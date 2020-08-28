FLOYDS KNOBS — Senior quarterback Tristan Polk threw for four touchdowns, three to senior wideout Kaleb Quenichet, while senior running back Wenkers Wright rushed for 125 yards and two more scores as Floyd Central rolled over visiting Providence 42-0 in the final meeting between the two programs Friday night at Weigleb Stadium.
Last year Wright ran wild — running for 355 yards and four TDs — in a 28-7 triumph over the Pioneers. This time around the Highlanders did much of their damage through the air to spoil the debut of new Pioneers head coach Daniel McDonald.
“Early on they were taking away Wenkers, they had a great gameplan, but it just goes to show we’re not one dimensional this year,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said.
Polk finished 13-for-15 for 281 yards. Quenichet caught six of those passes for 190 yards for Floyd (2-0), which travels to Cincinnati Elder next Friday night.
The Pioneers (0-1) travel to Silver Creek next Friday night.
