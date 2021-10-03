FLOYDS KNOBS — Zen Michalski isn’t walking through that door.
Wenkers Wright isn’t walking through that door.
Tristan Polk isn’t walking through that door.
But don’t let that fool you, because Floyd Central is a dangerous team in the second half of the season.
As if the graduation of standouts Michalski (now at Ohio State), Wright (Illinois State) and Polk (Marian), who along with several of their classmates are now playing college football, from last year’s squad wasn’t difficult enough, the Highlanders had to face an extremely difficult schedule to start this season.
Losses to Louisville Male, Louisville DuPont Manual, Silver Creek and Daviess County (Ky.), left Floyd 0-4 for the first time in 15 years. Since then, though, the Highlanders are 2-1.
“We’re starting to learn our identity,” Floyd Central head coach James Bragg said after his team beat Bedford North Lawrence 24-13 this past Friday night.
All season long the Highlanders have hung their helmets on their defense. Once again it came up huge in the win over BNL, limiting the Stars’ offense to two field goals (their other TD came off an interception).
However, Floyd’s offense has come around in recent weeks. Sophomore Tristan Robertson is continuing to develop at quarterback while Mitchell Bernardi and Cody Bibelhauser were both effective running the ball against Bedford.
If their offense can continue to improve, the Highlanders could be a handful down the stretch. They have a very good chance to build some more momentum this Friday night, when they host Jennings County, which is winless in the Hoosier Hills Conference. A week after that Floyd, which is second in the HHC, will visit league-leading New Albany in a game that could have title implications on the line.
If the Highlanders keep making progress, they could be a tough out come sectional time.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Derell Simmons, New Albany: The senior quarterback threw four touchdown passes and also picked off a pass from his counterpart in the Bulldogs’ big 41-19 win over Jeffersonville this past Friday night at Buerk Field.
GAME BALLS
Devin Berkley (Charlestown): The sophomore had seven tackles, three for losses and one sack, in the Pirates’ 47-0 win at Corydon Central this past Friday night.
Carter Lannan (Providence): The sophomore quarterback completed 13 of 23 passes for 155 yards and three TDs, while also running for a score, in the Pioneers’ 35-21 comeback win over Milan.
Thomas Lynch (Providence): The sophomore running back ran 17 times for 121 yards and a touchdown in Pioneers’ victory.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The sophomore quarterback completed 12 of 15 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, posting a 160.4 QB rating, in the Pirates’ big win at Corydon. He also ran for 36 yards and two TDs.
LaShun Mays Jr. (Silver Creek): The junior ran 12 times for 90 yards and one touchdown in the Dragons’ 27-24 come-from-behind win at North Harrison.
Trey Schoen, Silver Creek: The senior ran 16 times for 161 yards and three touchdowns — including the go-ahead score — in the Dragons’ victory.
Cade Unruh, Providence: The sophomore wide receiver had 283 all-purpose yards in the Pioneers’ win over the Indians. He hauled in seven receptions for 135 yards and two touchdowns, ran twice for 90 yards, had a kickoff return for 50 yards and two punt returns for 8 yards. Additionally on defense, Unruh recorded an interception, recovered a fumble and defended a pair of passes.
DeJon Winburn, New Albany: The senior wide receiver had three touchdown receptions (of 67, 38 and 15 yards) in the Bulldogs’ big win over rival Jeff.
WEEK 8 LOOKAHEAD
Jennings County (1-6, 0-4) at Floyd Central (2-5, 2-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Highlanders, who have won two of their last three games, try to build off that momentum — while also staying in second place in the HHC race — when they host the Panthers, who are winless in the league.
New Albany (4-3, 4-0) at Seymour (2-4, 2-2), 7 p.m. Friday: Fresh off their big win over rival Jeffersonville, the Bulldogs try to move one step closer to a Hoosier Hills Conference title when they visit the Owls, who are coming off a 50-29 win over Jennings.
Columbus East (2-5, 2-2) at Jeffersonville (2-4, 1-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils look to bounce back from their loss at New Albany when they host the Olympians, who lost 42-0 at Chatard this past Friday night.
Silver Creek (4-2, 3-0) at Brownstown Central (7-0, 4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: If the Dragons are going to have a chance at their second straight Mid-Southern Conference title they’ll have to beat the Braves on their home field for the first time.
Salem (4-1, 3-1) at Charlestown (5-2, 3-2), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates try for their sixth straight win when they host the Lions, who beat them 35-34 in overtime last year.
Providence (3-4) at Corydon Central (0-6), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers aim to carry over the momentum from their big comeback win over Milan when they visit the winless Panthers, who have been outscored 138-0 over their last three games.
Rock Creek (1-5) at Edinburgh (4-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Lions look to end their four-game losing streak when they travel up Interstate-65 to take on the Lancers, who are coming off back-to-back losses.
South Central Union Mills (2-3) vs. Clarksville (1-6), 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Noblesville: The Generals try to snap their five-game skid when they face the Satellites, who have won two straight since losing their first three, in this meet-in-the-middle clash.
