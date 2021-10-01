HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlanders' defense shuts down Stars

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central showed off a pair of quarterbacks, a wide assortment of offensive playmakers and a bend-but-don’t-break defense in a 24-13 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Friday night at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
It’s the second win in three weeks for the Highlanders (2-5, 2-1), who lost their first four games.
“It’s huge. We’re starting to learn our identity,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “All year our defense has been our heart and soul. Our defense did an extremely good job (tonight).”
The Highlanders held the Stars (3-4, 3-2), who like Floyd entered with only one league loss, to a pair of field goals over the final three quarters as they stayed in the HHC race.
Floyd Central showed off its multi-faceted offense in the first half, but miscues helped the Stars keep it close.
The Highlanders took the opening kickoff and put together an impressive scoring drive. Starting at their own 22, the Highlanders went to the ground early. On fourth-and-2 at the 46, sophomore quarterback Tristan Robertson connected with junior wide receiver Eli Branham for a 5-yard pass and a first down.
Then on first-and-10 at the Stars’ 36, junior quarterback Cody Bibelhauser had a 21-yard run to the 15. On the next play, sophomore running back Mitchell Bernardi scored on a 15-yard run to cap an 11-play, 78-yard drive that took just over 4 ½ minutes. Max Grangier’s point-after-touchdown kick put the Highlanders on top 7-0 with 7:27 to play in the first period.
The Floyd defense, which didn’t allow a touchdown in the game, came up big on the Stars’ opening drive. On third-and-4 at the BNL 40, junior linebacker Jude Harrison made a big tackle and that forced the Stars to punt.
On the ensuing drive, it was looking good for Floyd Central when Robertson hit Grangier with a 39-yard pass. Grangier’s finger-tip catch put the ball on the Stars’ 31.
However on Robertson’s next pass — a screen — the Stars’ Jesse Brock stepped into the passing lane and took the interception 69 yards to score. The PAT made it 7-all with 3:06 left in the first quarter. That momentum-shifting play didn’t slow down the Highlanders, though.
“We’re goldfish. We forget about that, it’s over,” Bragg said. “We’ve got to move on. And we did.”
Floyd Central was on the move again as the first quarter came to an end. On the last play of the period, on third-and-15 at the Highlanders' 43, Robertson connected with Grangier for an 18-yard pass.
Then, from the BNL 34, senior running back Garron Jenkins rambled 24 yards to the 10-yard line. A bobbled snap on first down slowed the drive, but it didn’t stop Robertson from pushing through with a 4-yard touchdown run on third down to make it 14-7 with 10:34 left in the second.
Both teams would use big pass plays, which resulted in field goals for both squads, before the first half ended.
After the Stars’ big pass-play helped them to first-and-goal at the 9, they were stopped on three straight plays by the Highlander defense. A 26-yard field goal by Ryker Hughes pulled BNL to within 14-10 with 4:10 to play in the half.
Floyd Central answered, though. On the first play of its ensuing drive Robertson hit junior wide receiver Jordan Fonda with a 42-yard pass to reach the BNL 20. The drive stalled at the 9, but Grangier hit a 26-yard field goal with 2:24 left. It was 17-10 at the break.
On the opening drive of the second half, the Stars drove down the field and looked to tie the score. But on first-and-goal from the 3-yard line, Bedford North Lawrence ran into a brick wall as the Highlanders’ defensive front didn’t give another inch. The Stars settled for a 22-yard field goal by Hughes and trailed 17-13 at the 8:03 mark.
“The two field goals instead of touchdowns, that’s huge in a game like this,” Bragg said.
The Highlanders answered with a battering ram named Cody Bibelhauser and the Stars couldn’t stop him.
“We put him in at quarterback for a changeup, he was a bowling ball in there,” Bragg said.
The Highlanders’ first drive of the second half started at their 35. It was fourth-and-short at midfield when Floyd Central turned a faked punt into a 7-yard gain by Jenkins.
From there, Bibelhauser took over. His runs helped Floyd Central reach the red zone.
The drive almost stalled inside the 10-yard line again, but Bibelhauser’s 4-yard run on fourth-and-3 from the 7 did the trick. He scored on the next play and the Highlanders had a two-possession lead, 24-13, with 1:01 left in the third quarter. That lead was more than enough for the stingy Highlanders’ defense.
Floyd Central hosts Jennings County next Friday night.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 24, BEDFORD NL 13
Bedford NL 7 3 3 0 — 13
Floyd Central 7 10 7 0 — 24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC – Mitchell Bernardi 15 run (Max Grangier kick), 7:27.
BNL – Jesse Brock 69 interception return (Ryker Hughes kick), 3:06.
Second quarter
FC – Tristan Robertson 4 run (Grangier kick), 10:34.
BNL – Hughes 26 FG, 4:10.
FC – Grangier 26 FG, 2:24.
Third quarter
BNL – Hughes 22 FG, 8:03.
FC – Cody Bibelhauser 3 run (Grangier kick), 1:01.