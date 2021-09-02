Week 3 of the season kicks off tonight with some intriguing matchups.
Four of our area teams will be seeking their first win, while only one (Jeffersonville) will be trying to stay unbeaten.
Below is a look at all of the games involving the eight local squads.
Silver Creek (1-1) at Floyd Central (0-2), 7 p.m.
The first-ever game between these two teams is a very interesting one.
The Class 4A Dragons will try to bounce back from last week’s last-second loss at South Oldham (Ky.).
“This week should be a great game,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “Coming off of a tough loss in the final seconds at South Oldham last week, I am excited to see how the team reacts. COVID and the injury bug have popped up, so we have many new rotations and different faces contributing for us this week. Floyd has a nice team, so I am excited to see how we stack up with several new faces in the lineup.”
The 5A Highlanders, meanwhile, are looking for their first victory after losing by a combined score of 83-7 to two of Kentucky’s top teams (Louisville Male, Louisville DuPont Manual) in the first two weeks.
“We must take care of the football on offense. We cannot give up a big play in the special teams and defensively we must tackle well — cut the YAC (yards after catch) in half,” said Floyd coach James Bragg, whose team hasn’t started a season 0-3 since 2006.
Clarksville (1-1) at Charlestown (0-2), 7 p.m.
Led by junior running back Robert Lamar, who is averaging 218 yards a game on the ground, the Generals look to carry over the momentum of their win at Indiana Deaf last week.
“Friday’s game should be a good challenge for us. Last year’s game was tightly-contested. We are looking to build off our success from last week,” said Clarksville coach Justin Boser, whose team lost 36-25 to the Pirates last season. “Defensively we will face our toughest passing attack. We must remain disciplined in pass coverage and stay in good pass-rush lanes. Their QB has the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs. On offense, our young offensive line continues to grow and develop. That will be put to the test on Friday with Charlestown’s defensive line. The keys for the game will be winning the time of possession and creating multiple takeaways.”
The Pirates, who have started 0-2 for the third straight year, have been led by sophomore quarterback Clay McClelland, who is averaging 154.5 passing yards and 91 rushing yards per game so far.
“Our goal is to get better every week, how we are playing that shouldn’t be hard to do. I am happy with our passing game, including the pass blocking,” Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins said.
Indiana Deaf (1-1) at Rock Creek (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Lions seek their first win since Sept. 20, 2019 when they host the Deaf Hoosiers at the Woehrle Athletic Complex.
“We are looking forward to getting out there for our first home game,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “Deaf has a very solid QB and RB, so we will have to keep them contained. We feel like we have a solid gameplan, but it will come down to winning the turnover margin and penalties.”
Jeffersonville (1-0, 1-0) at Bedford NL (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.
The Red Devils will try to pick up where they left off in the first 2 1/2 quarters of last week’s win over Seymour, when they built a 40-7 lead. The Stars have allowed 100 points, albeit against formidable foes Martinsville and Bloomington North, in their first two games.
Jennings County (0-2, 0-0) at New Albany (0-2, 0-0), 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs have been short-handed in their first two games, which were big losses to 5A No. 6 Bloomington South and 3A No. 1 Gibson Southern. They’ll try to get in the win column tonight, when they host the winless Panthers.
“We’re excited to get some players back from quarantine and from injury this week. Our tough non-conference schedule hopefully will prepare us for the rest of the year. We won’t see teams with multiple Power 5 players on them the rest of the regular season,” New Albany coach Steve Cooley said. “The new quarantine guidelines will help out our numbers and depth. I’ve said from the beginning, ‘We are all in the same storm, but we are NOT all in the same boat.’ Every school has handled COVID a little differently as far as contact-tracing goes. I appreciate everything New Albany has done to protect our student-athletes, but with the new guidelines we’re all in the same boat now!
“We need to tackle well this Friday, run the football better, keep executing our passing game at a high level and be sound in the kicking game.”
Providence (1-1) at Lloyd Memorial, Ky. (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Pioneers try to carry over the momentum from last Friday night’s 48-12 win against Rock Creek when they travel to Northern Kentucky to face the Juggernauts, who won their second game by 36 points.
“Lloyd is a big, physical, fast football team,” Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “In watching their film, I have been very impressed by their inside linebackers. They really get downhill and fill gaps in a hurry. Their defensive line fires off the ball, and they play with good technique. They are well-coached.”
