HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlanders have sky-high hopes

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyd Central seniors hope to be passing the turkey, and the football, in late November.
“The biggest goal we have is to be eating Thanksgiving (dinner) as a team, with a game the next day,” senior running back Wenkers Wright said, alluding to the fact that the IHSAA State Finals are scheduled to start Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.
There are several reasons for the Highlanders’ sky-high hopes.
Foremost among those is the fact that they return 16 starters — two who have already made college commitments — from a team that went 9-3 last season and won its third sectional title (and first in 10 years) before losing 40-14 at Bloomington South in a Class 5A regional (a game they led 14-13 at halftime).
“We won a sectional last year, but we’re not satisfied,” senior quarterback Tristan Polk said.
“I want the first regional in school history,” senior offensive lineman Zen Michalski added. “If coronavirus allows our season to go that far that’s exactly what I want.”
With the return of Wright and Polk in the backfield, and the massive Michalski up front, there’s plenty of reason for optimism on the offensive side of the ball.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Wright ran for 2,056 yards and 26 touchdowns in his breakout junior season en route to NTSPY Player of the Year honors. Wright, who committed to Illinois State over the summer, wants more.
“A personal goal, this one might be stretching it, would be about 3,000 yards,” he said. “That’s just going to be me keep digging deep every game and see what happens.”
The 6-foot-3 1/2, 205-pound Polk will trigger an offense that averaged almost 30 points per game (29.2 to be exact). He threw for 1,676 yards and 12 touchdowns, against only four interceptions, while completing 59.6 percent of his passes in 2019.
Also returning is Polk’s top target from last season, wide receiver Kaleb Quenichet. The 6-1 senior had 42 receptions for 661 yards and four touchdowns last year.
However the Highlanders did graduate their second- and third-leading pass-catchers (Landon Deweese and Calvin Brown), who combined for 72 receptions, 833 yards and seven TDs. In their absence, third-year coach James Bragg will look to several to play larger roles this season. Included in that mix are juniors Jaxon Farley and Lucas Schneider and sophomores Eli Branham and Jake Hausz. Farley was the only one of those who had any catchches in 2019.
Up front Floyd returns four offensive linemen, led by Michalski. The 6-6, 285-pound left tackle had a huge offseason after some strong performances at the end of last year made him a sought-after college recruit. He committed to Louisville in late April.
“It’s kind of weird because coronavirus has given me a really good chance to just focus on eating and gaining weight and getting faster,” said Michalski, who estimates he put on 40 pounds of weight in the offseason. “You have all this time to just get better at football and it’s been awesome.”
Also back on the O-line are three more seniors — left guard Caleb Rodgers, center Isaac Hatfield and right guard Trent Hyatt.
“You’ve got four lineman that are probably going to go play college football,” said Bragg, who’ll rotate junior Brandon Fessel and sophomore Hunter Hyatt in the fifth spot.
On defense, just like offense, the Highlanders return eight starters, including six of their starting front seven from last year.
Tackle Trace Richards returns to lead the line. He finished 2019 with 80 total tackles, including 11 quarterback sacks. He’s joined up front by senior defensive ends William Johnson and Spencer Didat.
Senior Colin Cummins returns to lead the linebacking corps after making a team-high 106 stops last year. He’s rejoined in the second level by two more seniors, Andrew Spurgeon and Caleb Slaughter (63 tackles). Bragg will also employ Didat, Hausz and senior Trent Allen at linebacker.
The Highlanders lost a couple of key players in the secondary, but do return Farley at safety and senior Blake Zehnder at cornerback. Bragg said Branham, Slaughter, junior Rafe Swearingen and sophomore Cody Bibelhauser will help bolster his team’s last line of defense.
The biggest hole Floyd has had to fill in the offseason is in the kicking game following the graduation of punter/placekicker Cole Hussung, a Mr. Football position award winner at punter and also a first-team All-State selection last year.
“We’ve kind of got a committee there right now with (sophomore) Max Grangier and (junior) Walker Jacobi,” Bragg said.
Floyd opens up next Friday night, when it hosts Jeffersonville in the first of two regular-season meetings between the two and possibly three (depending on the sectional draw). After that the Highlanders host Providence before playing a trio of road games — at Cincinnati Elder, New Albany and Jeffersonville — before returning home to face traditional Hoosier Hills Conference heavyweight Columbus East.
“Our schedule is very interesting. Some people say it’s front-loaded, some say it’s back-loaded, I think it’s just loaded,” Bragg said. “The schedule’s great. Our kids are excited for the opportunity to show how hard Floyd Central’s worked through this offseason.”
One way of doing that could be postseason success.
“The goal is to win as many games as we possibly can and to go as far as we can,” Polk said.
“I want to go undefeated at home and I want to make our name known throughout the state,” Michalski added.
A trip to the IHSAA State Finals on Thanksgiving weekend would surely do that.
FLOYD CENTRAL AT A GLANCE
Coach: James Bragg (14-8 in third year at Floyd Central)
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 21 Jeffersonville, 7 pm
Aug. 28 Providence, 7 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Cincinnati Elder, 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 at New Albany, 7 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2 Jennings County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Bedford NL, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 Seymour, 7 p.m.
—Hoosier Hills Conference game
2019 RESULTS
Aug. 23 at Louisville Male, L 42-13
Aug. 30 at Providence, W 28-7
Sept. 6 Vincennes Lincoln, W 28-12
Sept. 13 New Albany, W 50-14
Sept. 20 Jeffersonville, W 23-6
Sept. 27 at Columbus East, L 41-14
Oct. 4 at Jennings County, W 55-24
Oct. 11 Bedford NL, W 44-30
Oct. 18 at Seymour, W 21-14
Nov. 1 Bedford NL, W 44-30
Nov. 8 Jeffersonville, W 31-7
Nov. 15 at Bloomington South, L 40-14
LAST 20 YEARS Coach: James Bragg
2019: 9-3 (won sectional)
2018: 5-5
Coach: Brian Glesing
2017: 8-3
2016: 7-4
2015: 4-6
2014: 6-5
2013: 8-3
2012: 2-8
2011: 9-2
2010: 9-3
2009: 9-4 (won sectional)
2008: 6-5
2007: 2-8
Coach: Rusty Cecil
2006: 1-9
2005: 2-8
2004: 3-7
Coach: Ron Weigleb
2003: 10-2
2002: 5-6
2001: 9-3
2000: 6-4
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (3): 1998 (4A), 2009 (5A), 2019 (5A).
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None
State championships (0): None.