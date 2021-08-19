FLOYDS KNOBS — For Floyd Central, there’s good news and bad news.
First the good news. Just about everyone is back on defense. By all parameters, it should be the strength of the team.
Now the bad news. Just about everyone is gone from an outstanding offense that averaged 37.2 points per game last year.
“We’re replacing a three-year starting quarterback, a three-year starting tailback, the entire offensive line that graduated is playing college football this year — basically, it’s the entire offense," Highlanders head coach James Bragg said.
Gone from last season's 7-3 squad are, among others, offensive tackle Zen Michalski, now a freshman working his way up the depth chart at Ohio State; running back Wenkers Wright, an Illinois State frosh who ran for over 3,300 yards and 42 touchdowns the past two seasons and quarterback Tristan Polk, who threw for over 3,300 yards and 31 TDs as a junior and senior before heading to Marian University. In all, nine off last year's roster are playing college football.
In short, the Highlanders have some big cleats to fill.
Among those ready to step into the starting lineup is junior Cody Bibelhauser, who'll take over for Polk at QB. The 5-foot-7, 160-pounder will trigger a revamped offense.
“He’s small and quick,” Bragg said of Bibelhauser. “(The offense) will be a little different for us."
Bibelhauser completed his only varsity pass, for 11 yards, last season.
“He’s got a beautiful ball, he’s just young," Bragg said. "He hasn’t had a lot of (varsity) experience yet. He’s gotten better every day at practice. That’s all we can ask for.”
Bibelhauser’s backup will be sophomore Tristan Robertson.
The Highlanders hope to replace Wright with not one, not two but three players. The projected starter is junior Jake Hausz, who was a slot receiver last year, when he had eight catches for 87 yards and two TDs. He'll platoon with sophomores Grant Popp and Mitch Bernardi. Bragg said Popp is a "speed demon" who reminds him a little bit of Wright when he was a sophomore.
Junior Eli Branham (17 receptions for 403 yards and two TDs) and senior Zac Hutslar (nine catches for 219 yards and two scores) are the team's top-returning receivers. That group will also feature Jaxon Farley, a senior who has missed nearly two years with a knee and shoulder issues. Farley said he’s nearly 100 percent now.
“I feel good,” he said. “It’s good to be back out here.”
Up front senior Brandon Fessel is the lone returning starter. He'll be joined on the offensive line by classmates Jacobi Walker, Gavin Harvey and Lucas Schneider, who'll play tight end.
On the flip side, Fessel and Harvey are returning starters on the defensive line, as is Nate Ripley. Harvey is the team's top-returning tackler. He recorded 42 stops, including a pair of quarterback sacks last year.
The secondary should also be a strength for Floyd. Several with starting experience return there. They include Hutslar (36 tackles in 2020), Hausz, Branham and Jordan Fonda, a junior.
“We’ll ride our defense to the grave,” said Bragg, who is 21-11 as head coach of the Highlanders. ”We’ll be alright this year."
Floyd starts its season tonight at Louisville Male, which could be the best team in Kentucky this year. The Highlanders then host Louisville's DuPont Manual, another one of the top squads across the river, next Friday night and Silver Creek on Sept. 3. Floyd Central will close the season with six straight Hoosier Hills Conference contests beginning with Seymour on Sept. 10 and ending at New Albany on Oct. 15.
The Highlanders, who are 16-6 over the past two seasons, still have a few players who were on the field for their 31-7 win over Jeffersonville in the sectional final in 2019. One of those is Hausz, who has lofty goals for this year.
“My expectations are pretty high,” he said. “I want to win the regional. I don’t want to win just the sectional. I want to be the first to win the regional.”
FLOYD CENTRAL AT A GLANCE
Coach: James Bragg (21-11 in fourth year at Floyd Central).
2021 SCHEDULE
Tonight at Louisville (Ky.) Male, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27 Louisville (Ky.) DuPont Manual, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3 Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10 Seymour, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Jeffersonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Columbus East, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 Bedford NL, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 Jennings County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15 at New Albany, 7 p.m.
2020 RESULTS
Aug. 21 Jeffersonville, W 41-6
Aug. 28 Providence, W 42-0
Sept. 4 at Cincinnati Elder, L 42-14
Sept. 11 at New Albany, W 56-19
Sept. 18 at Jeffersonville, W 38-10
Sept. 25 Columbus East, L 35-7
Oct. 2 Jennings County, W 55-13
Oct. 9 at Bedford NL, W 42-14
Oct. 16 Seymour, W 49-7
Oct. 30 Jeffersonville, L 35-28—x
x — sectional game
LAST 20 YEARS
Coach: James Bragg
2020: 7-3
2019: 9-3 (won sectional)
2018: 5-5
Coach: Brian Glesing
2017: 8-3
2016: 7-4
2015: 4-6
2014: 6-5
2013: 8-3
2012: 2-8
2011: 9-2
2010: 9-3
2009: 9-4 (won sectional)
2008: 6-5
2007: 2-8
Coach: Rusty Cecil
2006: 1-9
2005: 2-8
2004: 3-7
Coach: Ron Weigleb
2003: 10-2
2002: 5-6
2001: 9-3
PLAYOFF HISTORY
Sectional championships (3): 1998 (Class 4A), 2009 (5A), 2019 (5A).
Regional championships (0): None.
Semistate championships (0): None
State championships (0): None.
