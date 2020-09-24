Ninety-two.
That’s how many Hoosier Hills Conference games Columbus East has won in a row. If you take into account postseason contests, the Olympians have 103 consecutive victories over HHC competition. East’s last league loss was 33-30 at Bedford North Lawrence on Oct. 13, 2006.
Class 5A No. 8 Floyd Central (4-1, 2-0) will try to end both of those eye-popping streaks when the Olympians (3-2, 2-0) visit Ron Weigleb Stadium tonight. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Highlanders head coach James Bragg knows that will be easier said than done.
“We must play flawless football,” he said.
The Highlanders have lost 17 straight games, by an average of 35.9 points, to East. Floyd’s last victory in the series was a 24-13 triumph in 2003, Weigleb’s final season.
The Highlanders went in with high hopes last year, but were beaten 41-14 at Stafford Field. In that game Floyd quickly fell behind 14-0 and trailed 35-0 at halftime. The loss was compounded by injuries and self-inflicted penalties.
“We must be disciplined this week in the trenches — no penalties, own our gaps, get on our men and drive them vertically,” Bragg said.
The Highlanders, who have won four of their first five games for the third time in four years, are coming off a 38-10 victory over Jeffersonville last Friday night. Floyd senior standout running back Wenkers Wright sat out the game to rest. The Illinois State recruit, who was held to 66 rushing yards on 10 carries by East last year, is expected to be back at full strength tonight.
“Offensively we’ve got to execute and we must establish a run game,” Bragg said.
Below is a quick look at all of the other local weekend games — excluding the New Albany at Bloomington North contest, which was canceled earlier this week due to COVID-19.
SILVER CREEK (5-0, 4-0) AT CLARKSVILLE (3-2, 2-2), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Dragons seek their second straight 6-0 start, and their third in four years, when they visit the Generals in a Mid-Southern Conference clash.
“Clarksville is a team that has playmakers that can score every time they touch the football,” Silver Creek coach Dave Papenhaus said. “The Generals will be very challenging for our defense to slow down. Their defense is unique and will really require our offensive linemen to communicate, because Clarksville doesn’t line up in traditional defensive formations.”
The Dragons have beaten Clarksville seven straight times, including 46-12 last year, by an average of 38.6 points.
“They do a few things very well and we believe that’s what they’re going to come out with, so that’s what we’re working on. Our goal is to always try to stop what they do best and make them try to beat you with secondary plays. If we’re able to accomplish that, then we’ll feel good,” Generals coach Justin Boser said.
CHARLESTOWN (2-3, 2-2) AT SCOTTSBURG (0-5, 0-5), 7 P.M. TONIGHT
The Pirates, who’ll try to bounce back from last Friday’s loss at Providence, will be significantly short-handed when they visit the winless Warriors tonight.
“We have 17 kids that we are taking to the game on Friday. We are hoping our kids stay healthy and come mentally and physically-prepared to play for 48 minutes,” said Charlestown coach Jason Hawkins, who is 3-0 against Scottsburg since it revived its program.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY (2-2) VS. ROCK CREEK (0-3), 7 P.M. TONIGHT AT WOEHRLE ATHLETIC COMPLEX
The Lions look to avenge their Week 3 19-12 loss to the Pacers.
“We are looking forward to another week of battling,” Rock Creek coach Josh Caldwell said. “We’ve had a great week at practice. Our defense was great against North Daviess, but our offense still hasn’t been able to put together what we know we are capable of. We expect to get that happening this week in a matchup that we think we can win. Again it will come down to turnovers, we had too many last week and need to have zero this week. If we can do that I really like our chances of getting our first win.”
PROVIDENCE (1-3) AT LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS (2-0), NOON SATURDAY
This game was moved to Saturday afternoon due to the curfew in Louisville.
The Pioneers will try to carry over the momentum from their victory over Charlestown last Friday night.
“Holy Cross is a very good football team. Last I checked, they were ranked No. 5 in 1A in Kentucky, and 1A in Kentucky is pretty strong,” first-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald said. “They have pretty good size and their defense is fast. Overall, they are extremely well-coached. I really like their QB and their RB. Their QB is a load and a very effective runner. When he gets downhill, he’s tough to bring down. Their running back is smaller, but he’s a tough kid. I’ve never seen a back like him, who can get to full speed in three steps. We’re going to have our hands full with those guys.”
