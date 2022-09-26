HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlanders look to build off East win

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
FLOYDS KNOBS — Friday night was a memorable one at Ron Weigleb Stadium, and not just because it was Floyd Central’s Homecoming.
That’s because the Highlanders did something they hadn’t done in 19 years — they beat Columbus East.
Junior quarterback Tristan Robertson ran for two short touchdowns in the first half before Floyd stopped the Olympians on a two-point conversion try in the third quarter to preserve the Highlanders’ 14-12 triumph.
“It was pretty big,” Robertson said the next day. “Some guy after the game told me, ‘There’s hundreds of guys before you that wanted to get a piece of that (win).’ I’m glad we were the ones to be able to do it.”
It was Floyd’s first win over East since a 24-13 victory in Columbus in 2003 — Weigleb’s final season.
The Olympians dominated the Hoosier Hills Conference series after that, winning 18 straight by an average margin of 34.7 points per game.
“It’s a big win for our program. Not just for these kids in our program, but for our community,” fifth-year Floyd Central head coach James Bragg said. “None of these kids were born the last time Floyd Central beat East. To come out (Friday) night and execute like we did was huge. Not just for the program, but also for our community. I was very pleased with our efforts, we never quit.”
Robertson’s 1-yard touchdown run on the Highlanders’ first possession capped off a lengthy drive that featured two fourth-down conversions and gave the hosts a 7-0 lead.
East pulled within 7-6 late in the second quarter, but missed a costly point-after-touchdown kick.
Floyd quickly marched down the field. Robertson connected with senior receiver Jordan Fonda for a couple of long completions to help set up his second 1-yard TD run. The PAT put the Highlanders up 14-6 at halftime.
In the third quarter the Olympians blocked a Floyd punt and returned it for a touchdown to get within two. East then elected to go for the two-point conversion to try and tie the game.
“It was kind of scramble mode there for a little bit, in the fact that our kids are down because we just got a punt blocked so that team’s got to come off,” Bragg recalled. “Then our extra point/block team is going on, but we know they’re going for two, so we’re trying to get those kids off and our defense on the field.”
During the scramble, junior Michael Howe stepped into the middle linebacker position for Floyd. Moments later, he stopped East running back Ethan Duncan short of the goal line.
The Highlanders’ defense held on from there.
“Our defense stepped it up and they played lights-out,” Bragg said. “I can’t emphasize enough those linebackers, defensive linemen and the DBs. They played our best defensive game of football since I’ve been here.
“It was just our all-around effort. The fact of that Mikey Howell situation, that just shows how much these kids have bought in this year.”
The Highlanders’ benchmark victory was even more impressive considering that just two weeks before they suffered a last-second loss at Seymour.
“I think we’ve learned from our mistakes,” Bragg said. “In Week 4, to lose like we did on a last-second play, and then for these kids to come out and practice hard and beat a great Jeffersonville team (was great). Then they come out and practice and beat East, it just shows that we’ve learned from our mistakes, and that’s to them. We could’ve laid down and we could easily be 1-5 right now, and we’re not.”
Instead, Floyd (3-3, 2-1) now finds itself in the thick of the HHC race.
“We’ve set ourselves up for an opportunity to get a share of a conference championship, something that hasn’t been done, I believe, in 25 years here,” said Bragg, whose team will visit Bedford North Lawrence this Friday. “We’ve just got to take it one game at a time.”
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Zion Mansfield (Jeffersonville): The senior running back ran 31 times for 298 yards and four touchdowns in the Red Devils’ 28-14 victory over visiting Silver Creek.
GAME BALLS
Jordan Fonda (Floyd Central): The senior wide receiver had a handful of catches for around 140 yards in the Highlanders’ 14-12 victory over visiting Columbus East.
Boomer Hester (Charlestown): The freshman linebacker tallied 17 tackles, including 15 solo stops and three for losses, and forced a fumble in the Pirates’ 52-13 win at Scottsburg.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The senior running back ran 35 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns in the Generals’ 51-30 loss to Perry Central. On defense, he added eight tackles.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker totaled 10 tackles, including nine solo stops, in the Pirates’ big win against the Warriors.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback threw for 114 yards and a touchdown (against one interception) while rushing for 52 yards and a pair of scores in the Pirates’ win at Scottsburg.
Kevonne Murrell (Clarksville): The senior wide receiver had two catches for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Generals’ loss to the Commodores.
Cole Tincher (Charlestown): The senior safety tallied nine tackles, including seven solo stops (including one sack), and had an interception in the Pirates’ victory over the Warriors.
Tristan Robertson (Floyd Central): The junior quarterback scored both of his team’s touchdowns in the Highlanders’ 14-12 triumph over Columbus East.
Malachi Rios (Charlestown): The senior defensive lineman recorded eight solo tackles, including three for losses, in the Pirates’ triumph over Scottsburg.
Brody Yates (Clarksville): The 5-foot-3 sophomore linebacker had 14 tackles, including one for loss, in the Generals’ defeat.
WEEK 7 LOOK-AHEAD
Floyd Central (3-3, 2-1) at Bedford NL (3-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Highlanders look to carry over the momentum from their win over Columbus East when they visit the Stars, who are now in a three-way tie for first in the HHC.
New Albany (1-5, 1-2) at Jeffersonville (1-4, 0-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs look to end their three-game losing streak when they visit the Red Devils, who’ll try to build off their win over Silver Creek.
North Harrison (4-2, 4-2) at Silver Creek (3-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons try to bounce back from their loss to Jeff when they host the Cougars.
Corydon Central (3-3, 3-2) at Charlestown (5-1, 4-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates look to continue their quest for a Mid-Southern Conference title when they host the Panthers, who have won three in a row.
Providence (4-1) at Milan (3-3), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pioneers try to rebound from their last-second loss to Louisville Holy Cross when they make the trek to face the Indians, who have won three straight.
Greenwood Christian (2-0) at Clarksville (2-4), 7 p.m. Friday: The Generals look to bounce back from their loss to Perry Central when they host the Cougars.
Rock Creek (1-2) vs. Irvington Prep, noon Saturday: The Lions look to get back in the win column at Woehrle Field.