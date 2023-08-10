HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlanders look to get back on track

FLOYDS KNOBS — Wenkers Wright isn’t walking through that door. Neither is Zen Michalski or Tristan Polk.
And Floyd Central head coach James Bragg hopes his team knows it.
Wright, Michalski and Polk were all standouts on the Highlander teams that went 16-6 and won a sectional championship from 2019 to 2020. Since their departures, however, Floyd has gone 8-13 over the past two years.
“Expectations are to just get better,” said Bragg, who is beginning his sixth season as the team’s bench boss. “We’ve been 4-6 and 4-7 the past two years, we’ve got to get off this hump.
“People talk about what we had in the past, my first three years here. But those guys aren’t coming back. We’ve got to make our own destiny now. We’ve got to quit looking to see if those guys are walking through those doors, they’re not. I’ve said, ‘Those guys are here, it’s you (now).’ It’s our seniors. It’s (Samuel) Lockhart. It’s Tristan (Robertson). It’s (Andrew) Gibson. It’s (Mitchell) Bernardi. Those are those guys now. I’ve told them, ‘You need to make your own identity — we’re not the 2019 team, we’re the 2023 team.”
Coming off their second straight four-win campaign, the Highlanders are looking for a breakthrough season this fall.
“The potential is all there,” junior wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Kaiser said. “I just think we, as a team, we’ve got to come together and really create a bond this season and see how far we can take each other.”
Floyd Central’s 4-6 2022 season was earmarked by last-second losses and injuries. Of the Highlanders’ six setbacks, three were decided on the game’s final play. They fell 22-15 at Seymour on a touchdown pass with one second left in Week 4 before losing back-to-back games (13-10 at Bedford North Lawrence and 24-21 at Jennings County) on game-ending field goals in Weeks 7 and 8.
“Forty-five seconds was the difference between us being 7-3 or us being 4-6,” Bragg said. “We lost on two walk-off field goals and a Hail Mary, that’s tough to take. So these kids have really worked hard all offseason to make sure that doesn’t happen again. I think we’re in better condition than we have been in the years past. We’re stronger than we have been in the years past. And that goes to these guys’ effort.
“They’ve done a very good job of, I won’t say calling each other out because that sounds terrible. But they’ve done a much better job this year of holding each other accountable, aggressively.”
The good news is that Floyd Central brings back double-digit starters.
“We return a lot of guys with a lot of playing experience on both sides of the ball,” Bragg said. “It’s nice to see how these guys are gelling well. I feel like our senior and junior chemistry is better than it’s been the past couple years.”
Among the top returnees is Bernardi. The 6-foot, 200-pound running back ran 23 times for 91 yards in the Highlanders’ season-opening 42-7 loss to Louisville Male. However, a back injury sidelined him for the rest of the season.
“We lost him and that really changed stuff,” Bragg said of the player who rushed for a team-high 798 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore.
Also back is the 6-1, 210-pound Robertson, who is entering his third year as the team’s starting quarterback. He completed 109 of 200 passes for 1,560 yards and six touchdowns against six interceptions while running for five more scores last year.
“Tristan looks better than ever,” Bragg said. “He’s really stepped into that leadership role and that quarterback position. In practice he’s not forcing things, he’s taking what they give us, he’s bought into that. He’s doing a great job of making correct reads everywhere on the field right now. I’m really excited to see him against somebody else.”
Another key returnee is Lockhart. The 6-0, 210-pound linebacker tallied a team-high 81 tackles to go along with three pass break-ups, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection last year on his way to being named Class 5A Junior All-State by the Indiana Football Coaches Association.
“Then you’ve got Lockhart, who is just being Lockhart. He’s scooping people up in the backfield at linebacker. Then he’s also really worked well at tight end,” Bragg said. “Last year, that was another thing with our injuries and stuff, Lockhart never came off the field. In the fourth quarter we had Lockhart at about 70 percent. This year the goal is to keep him close to 95 to 100 (percent) the entire game. And we’ve got some younger guys that can help us with that.”
Also back is Gibson, a running back and linebacker. Last year he ran for 235 yards and three TDs after Bernardi went down on offense. Defensively, he racked up 48 total tackles.
Another senior returnee is defensive back Max Milliner. He had 27 total tackles, two fumble recoveries, two pass break-ups and one interception in 2022 in spite of a broken wrist.
“He played with a cast all year, but he looks phenomenal now,” Bragg said.
As does senior linebacker Mikey Howe, according to the Floyd coach.
“Howe played a little bit last year for us, but he has grown so much since his junior year to his senior year,” Bragg said. “He’s not a returning starter, but he’s got the experience to know what it takes. He’s a year bigger and he’s a little more mature. He looks great out there right now on the defensive side of the ball.”
Kaiser is another returning starter. Last season the 6-4, 180-pounder had 14 receptions for 171 yards on offense. On defense, he recorded 11 total tackles, four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.
“As a sophomore, he started on both sides of the ball and played every game,” Bragg said. “That experience is showing right now as a junior, he looks phenomenal out here.”
Another Highlander to watch this season is sophomore Sebastian Robertson. The quarterback’s younger brother will also be in the mix, along with Bernardi and Gibson, at running back.
“We’ve got that nice little three-headed changeup,” Bragg said. “They’re all a little different. One’s a little faster than the other ones. One just wants to run you over and one has a little different vision of things.”
The trio will be running behind an experienced offensive line.
“Once again it’s high school football, it comes down to our offensive line,” Bragg said. “We’ve brought every offensive lineman back, except for one. But we’ve still got to make sure we’re getting better every day. We can’t take that for granted, we need to keep getting better.”
The Highlanders, who’ll host Charlestown in a scrimmage tonight, open their season next Friday night at Louisville St. Xavier, one of the top teams across the river. After that come home games against Terre Haute South and Silver Creek before Floyd hosts reigning Hoosier Hills Conference champion Seymour in the first of six straight league games.
“Every week we’ve got to show up and play,” Bragg said. “One thing that’s amazing about our conference right now — some people hate it and some people don’t like it, some people think we’re weaker but I don’t think we’re weaker. I think it’s awesome because every week — week-in and week-out — in the HHC, somebody could win. Everybody’s improved. Everybody has good coaching staffs. We’re younger coaching staffs and sometimes they get overlooked. But every single one of our coaches in our conference makes adjustments at halftime, makes adjustments during the game and keeps you thinking during the week, and that’s huge. I don’t know who’s going to win the conference. Of course we want to win it, but every week we’ve got to show up. You can’t take anybody lightly in this conference because they could always come back to haunt you.
“That’s what I love about this conference. It doesn’t matter if you’re undefeated, haven’t won a game or are .500, you’ve got to show up every Friday night ready to play or otherwise you could get embarrassed or upset.”
If all goes well for the Highlanders this season they hope to challenge for HHC and sectional titles.
“I think we’ve got a conference championship team right here, and I think we have a sectional championship team,” Robertson said. “We have a lot of returning seniors that’ll be able to contribute a lot. We have a lot of underclassmen that have really been stepping it up. We think we’ve really got a shot this year.”