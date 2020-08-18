FCfb17.jpg

Local football teams didn't receive a lot of love in a pair of preseason polls. 

As expected, Floyd Central garnered the most recognition in the Associated Press and Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) polls. 

The Highlanders, who went 9-3 and won their first sectional title in 10 years last season, tied for the 12th-most voting points in Class 5A in the AP poll and tied for the 16th-most points in the IFCA rankings. Floyd Central opens its season Friday night, when it hosts Jeffersonville. 

The only other local squad to gain recognition was Providence, which received two voting points (22nd overall) in the AP 2A poll. 

The complete polls are listed below.  

AP PRESEASON POLLS

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points.

Class 6A

Rank-School     FPV     TP

 1. Center Grove     (7)     228

 2. Carmel     (4)     222

 3. Brownsburg          166

 4. Avon     (2)     156

 5. Ben Davis          138

 6. Warren Central          134

 7. Merrillville          86

 8. Lafayette Jeff          62

 9. Homestead          58

10. Indpls N. Central          56

     Others receiving votes: FW Snider 26, Lawrence North 22, Warsaw 20, Westfield 18, Columbus East 12, FW Carroll 8, Penn 6, Elkhart 4, Fishers 4, Hamilton Southeastern 2, Columbus North 2.

Class 5A

 1. New Palestine     (9)     204

 2. Valparaiso     (1)     192

 3. Indpls Cathedral     (1)     178

 4. FW Dwenger          148

 5. Decatur Central          124

 6. Zionsville          76

 7. Mishawaka          66

 8. Lafayette Harrison          64

 9. Bloomington North          36

10. Whiteland          26

     Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 24, Floyd Central 18, Franklin 18, Concord 14, Castle 10, Michigan City 10, FW North 2.

Class 4A

 1. Ev. Memorial     (10)     228

 2. Hobart          180

 3. E. Noble          148

 4. E. Central     (1)     142

 5. Mooresville          124

 6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock)          120

 7. Mississinewa          84

 8. New Prairie     (1)     56

 9. NorthWood          50

(tie) Indpls Roncalli          50

     Others receiving votes: Marion 40, Ev. Central 34, Plymouth 20, Jasper 10, Ev. Reitz 8, Leo 8, Lowell 6, Delta 4, Greenwood 4, Lebanon 2, Northview 2.

Class 3A

 1. Indpls Chatard     (11)     236

 2. W. Lafayette     (1)     180

 3. Heritage Hills          164

 4. Mishawaka Marian          142

 5. Brebeuf          126

 6. Gibson Southern          108

 7. FW Concordia          90

 8. Lawrenceburg          74

 9. Danville          48

10. Southridge          44

     Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 42, Brownstown Central 28, Knox 12, Jimtown 8, Princeton 6, W. Noble 6, Vincennes 4, Yorktown 2.

Class 2A

 1. Western Boone     (10)     232

 2. Eastbrook     (2)     206

 3. Ev. Mater Dei          170

 4. Andrean          162

 5. Pioneer          112

 6. Triton Central          100

 7. Rensselaer          72

 8. Heritage Christian          62

 9. Indpls Scecina          42

10. Cass          34

     Others receiving votes: Linton 32, Eastside 30, Eastern Hancock 12, Tipton 12, Boone Grove 8, N. Knox 8, LaVille 8, Paoli 4, S. Vermillion 4, FW Luers 4, Eastern (Greentown) 4, Providence 2.

Class A

 1. Indpls Lutheran     (3)     202

 2. Lafayette Catholic     (7)     198

 3. S. Adams     (1)     156

 4. Adams Central          148

 5. Southwood          94

 6. W. Washington          92

 7. Parke Heritage          90

 8. N. Vermillion          80

 9. Northfield          44

10. N. Decatur          30

     Others receiving votes: Churubusco 28, Sheridan 20, N. Judson 14, Monroe Central 8, N. Daviess 2, Culver 2, Park Tudor 2.

.

IFCA PRESEASON POLLS

Class 6A 

Rank-School     FPV     TP

 1. Center Grove (5)     95

 2. Carmel (5)     94

 3. Brownsburg (1)     75

 4. Avon     44

 5. Ben Davis 40

 6. Warren Central 35

 7. Merrillville     29

 8. Lafayette Jeff     27

 9. North Central     26

10. FW Snider     22

     Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 13, Westfield 13, Homestead 9, Warsaw 5, Penn 4, FW Carroll 3, Columbus East 2, Fishers 1. 

Class 5A

 1. New Palestine (7)     92

 2. Valparaiso (3)     82

 3. Cathedral     74

 4. FW Dwenger     67

 5. Decatur Central     43

 6. Zionsville     41

 7. Harrison      30

 8. Mishawaka     22

 9. Concord     19

(tie). Whiteland     19

     Others receiving votes: Michigan City 15, Castle 9, Bloomington North 7, Bloomington South 6, McCutcheon 3, Floyd Central 2, Franklin 2, FW North 1. 

Class 4A 

 1. Ev. Memorial (8)     86

 2. Hobart (1)     67

 3. East Noble     65

(tie). Mooresville     65

 5. Mt. Vernon (Fortville)     57

 6. East Central     51

 7. Mississinewa (1)     29

 8. New Prairie     24

 9. NorthWood      23

10. Marion     16

     Others receiving votes: Plymouth 14, Lowell 12, Indpls Roncalli 11, Leo 8, Ev. Central 8, Delta 5, Lebanon 1. 

Class 3A

 1. Indpls Chatard (10)     100

 2. West Lafayette     89

 3. Indpls Brebeuf     61

 4. Heritage Hills     59

 5. Gibson Southern     54

 6. FW Concordia     38

 7. Mishawaka Marian     37

 8. Lawrenceburg     33

 9. Guerin Catholic     28

10. Southridge     14

     Others receiving votes: Knox 10, Yorktown 8, Danville 7, Indpls Ritter 7.

Class 2A

 1. Western Boone (6)     93

 2. Eastbrook (4)     92

 3. Ev. Mater Dei     57

 4. Andrean     55

 5. Pioneer     40

 6. Rensselaer Central     38

 7. Triton Central      36

 8. Indpls Scecina     29

 9. Tipton     25

10. Heritage Christian     20

     Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton 17, FW Luers 14, Lewis Cass 13, Eastside 5, Boone Grove 4, Eastern Hancock 2, Whiting 2, Centerville 1, LaVille 1, Shenandoah 1. 

Class A

 1. Lafayette CC (7)     96

 2. Indpls Lutheran (2)     84

 3. South Adams (1)     76

 4. Adams Central     71

 5. Parke Heritage     40

 6. Southwood     34

(tie). West Washington     34

 8. North Vermillion     32

 9. Churubusco     22

10. Monroe Central 14

(tie). Northfield 14

Others receiving votes: South Putnam 9, North Decatur 5, Attica 4, Sheridan 4, Eastern Greene 2, North Judson 2, Trader's Point Christian 1. 

