Local football teams didn't receive a lot of love in a pair of preseason polls.
As expected, Floyd Central garnered the most recognition in the Associated Press and Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) polls.
The Highlanders, who went 9-3 and won their first sectional title in 10 years last season, tied for the 12th-most voting points in Class 5A in the AP poll and tied for the 16th-most points in the IFCA rankings. Floyd Central opens its season Friday night, when it hosts Jeffersonville.
The only other local squad to gain recognition was Providence, which received two voting points (22nd overall) in the AP 2A poll.
The complete polls are listed below.
AP PRESEASON POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and rating points.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV TP
1. Center Grove (7) 228
2. Carmel (4) 222
3. Brownsburg 166
4. Avon (2) 156
5. Ben Davis 138
6. Warren Central 134
7. Merrillville 86
8. Lafayette Jeff 62
9. Homestead 58
10. Indpls N. Central 56
Others receiving votes: FW Snider 26, Lawrence North 22, Warsaw 20, Westfield 18, Columbus East 12, FW Carroll 8, Penn 6, Elkhart 4, Fishers 4, Hamilton Southeastern 2, Columbus North 2.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (9) 204
2. Valparaiso (1) 192
3. Indpls Cathedral (1) 178
4. FW Dwenger 148
5. Decatur Central 124
6. Zionsville 76
7. Mishawaka 66
8. Lafayette Harrison 64
9. Bloomington North 36
10. Whiteland 26
Others receiving votes: Bloomington South 24, Floyd Central 18, Franklin 18, Concord 14, Castle 10, Michigan City 10, FW North 2.
Class 4A
1. Ev. Memorial (10) 228
2. Hobart 180
3. E. Noble 148
4. E. Central (1) 142
5. Mooresville 124
6. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) 120
7. Mississinewa 84
8. New Prairie (1) 56
9. NorthWood 50
(tie) Indpls Roncalli 50
Others receiving votes: Marion 40, Ev. Central 34, Plymouth 20, Jasper 10, Ev. Reitz 8, Leo 8, Lowell 6, Delta 4, Greenwood 4, Lebanon 2, Northview 2.
Class 3A
1. Indpls Chatard (11) 236
2. W. Lafayette (1) 180
3. Heritage Hills 164
4. Mishawaka Marian 142
5. Brebeuf 126
6. Gibson Southern 108
7. FW Concordia 90
8. Lawrenceburg 74
9. Danville 48
10. Southridge 44
Others receiving votes: Guerin Catholic 42, Brownstown Central 28, Knox 12, Jimtown 8, Princeton 6, W. Noble 6, Vincennes 4, Yorktown 2.
Class 2A
1. Western Boone (10) 232
2. Eastbrook (2) 206
3. Ev. Mater Dei 170
4. Andrean 162
5. Pioneer 112
6. Triton Central 100
7. Rensselaer 72
8. Heritage Christian 62
9. Indpls Scecina 42
10. Cass 34
Others receiving votes: Linton 32, Eastside 30, Eastern Hancock 12, Tipton 12, Boone Grove 8, N. Knox 8, LaVille 8, Paoli 4, S. Vermillion 4, FW Luers 4, Eastern (Greentown) 4, Providence 2.
Class A
1. Indpls Lutheran (3) 202
2. Lafayette Catholic (7) 198
3. S. Adams (1) 156
4. Adams Central 148
5. Southwood 94
6. W. Washington 92
7. Parke Heritage 90
8. N. Vermillion 80
9. Northfield 44
10. N. Decatur 30
Others receiving votes: Churubusco 28, Sheridan 20, N. Judson 14, Monroe Central 8, N. Daviess 2, Culver 2, Park Tudor 2.
IFCA PRESEASON POLLS
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV TP
1. Center Grove (5) 95
2. Carmel (5) 94
3. Brownsburg (1) 75
4. Avon 44
5. Ben Davis 40
6. Warren Central 35
7. Merrillville 29
8. Lafayette Jeff 27
9. North Central 26
10. FW Snider 22
Others receiving votes: Lawrence North 13, Westfield 13, Homestead 9, Warsaw 5, Penn 4, FW Carroll 3, Columbus East 2, Fishers 1.
Class 5A
1. New Palestine (7) 92
2. Valparaiso (3) 82
3. Cathedral 74
4. FW Dwenger 67
5. Decatur Central 43
6. Zionsville 41
7. Harrison 30
8. Mishawaka 22
9. Concord 19
(tie). Whiteland 19
Others receiving votes: Michigan City 15, Castle 9, Bloomington North 7, Bloomington South 6, McCutcheon 3, Floyd Central 2, Franklin 2, FW North 1.
Class 4A
1. Ev. Memorial (8) 86
2. Hobart (1) 67
3. East Noble 65
(tie). Mooresville 65
5. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57
6. East Central 51
7. Mississinewa (1) 29
8. New Prairie 24
9. NorthWood 23
10. Marion 16
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 14, Lowell 12, Indpls Roncalli 11, Leo 8, Ev. Central 8, Delta 5, Lebanon 1.
Class 3A
1. Indpls Chatard (10) 100
2. West Lafayette 89
3. Indpls Brebeuf 61
4. Heritage Hills 59
5. Gibson Southern 54
6. FW Concordia 38
7. Mishawaka Marian 37
8. Lawrenceburg 33
9. Guerin Catholic 28
10. Southridge 14
Others receiving votes: Knox 10, Yorktown 8, Danville 7, Indpls Ritter 7.
Class 2A
1. Western Boone (6) 93
2. Eastbrook (4) 92
3. Ev. Mater Dei 57
4. Andrean 55
5. Pioneer 40
6. Rensselaer Central 38
7. Triton Central 36
8. Indpls Scecina 29
9. Tipton 25
10. Heritage Christian 20
Others receiving votes: Linton-Stockton 17, FW Luers 14, Lewis Cass 13, Eastside 5, Boone Grove 4, Eastern Hancock 2, Whiting 2, Centerville 1, LaVille 1, Shenandoah 1.
Class A
1. Lafayette CC (7) 96
2. Indpls Lutheran (2) 84
3. South Adams (1) 76
4. Adams Central 71
5. Parke Heritage 40
6. Southwood 34
(tie). West Washington 34
8. North Vermillion 32
9. Churubusco 22
10. Monroe Central 14
(tie). Northfield 14
Others receiving votes: South Putnam 9, North Decatur 5, Attica 4, Sheridan 4, Eastern Greene 2, North Judson 2, Trader's Point Christian 1.
