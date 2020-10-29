HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlanders, Red Devils prepare for 3rd meeting

Not long after the IHSAA released the pairings for its 48th annual state tournament earlier this month, Jeffersonville coach Isaac Parker and Floyd Central coach James Bragg were on the phone with each other.
“As soon as the draw happened, Coach Bragg and I called each other and had a good laugh,” Parker recalled Thursday.
That’s because in his first two years as the Red Devils head coach, Parker has had seven home games (six last year) and tonight will play for the fifth time at Ron Weigleb Stadium as the Highlanders (7-2) host Jeff (3-5) at 7 p.m. in the Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinals.
“We got a kick out of that,” Parker said.
The two teams played in the Knobs twice last year. Once in the regular season, a 23-6 Floyd win, and the second time in the sectional championship game, a 31-7 Highlanders’ victory.
They’ve already played twice this season. The first came in Week 1 after each had Kentucky opponents back out. Floyd Central won that game 41-6 as senior quarterback Tristan Polk threw for 245 yards and a trio of touchdowns while senior running back Wenkers Wright ran for 144.
Then four weeks later the Highlanders and Red Devils met again. The game was supposed to be held at Jeffersonville, but had to be moved to Floyd because revamped Blair Field wasn’t game-ready. Floyd Central won that game 38-10 as Polk threw for 202 yards and two TDs while also running for two more scores while Wright rested.
Will the third time be the charm for Jeff?
We’ll find out tonight, but both teams come in riding win streaks. Floyd has won three in a row since losing 35-7 to Columbus East on Sept. 25. The Red Devils enter coming off back-to-back victories — 41-14 at Jennings County and 20-19 at Bedford North Lawrence.
“We just want to keep building off the little run we’ve put together here at the end of the season,” Parker said. “We caught our sea legs after we treaded water for awhile. And we stopped hemorrhaging players. .... The kids have been resilient and they’re ready to play ball.
“We feel like we’re playing our best football, which is good this time of year.”
Parker pointed to his team’s collective defensive effort, as well as its running game, for its late-season surge.
“The defense has been playing real well. It’s been led by our linebacking corps. We’ve found a group that works, and a group that works well together,” Parker said of the unit that is led by senior Jalon Cobbs.
Something else that has worked well for the Red Devils is their running game led by senior Jordan Ferguson. After running for four touchdowns in the win at Jennings County, Ferguson rushed for 190 yards — 81 on a long TD run — in the come-from-behind win at BNL on Oct. 16.
Parker praised the work ethic of Ferguson, who weighs “160 pounds on a heavy day,” but bench-presses 315 pounds and squats 450.
“I’m really proud of Jordan Ferguson,” Parker said.
Considering that, it’s no coincidence that Bragg believes stopping the run will be key tonight.
“Defensively we have to tackle, no yards after contact,” the Floyd coach said.
On the flip side he hopes his team, which has outscored the Red Devils by 63 points in their two meeting this season, gets off to a good beginning.
“Offensively, we must start fast and control the line of scrimmage,” Bragg said. “And execute.”
The winner of tonight’s game will face New Albany in next Friday’s sectional final. The Bulldogs will earn a forfeit victory into the championship game after Bedford decided to cancel the remainder of its season due to COVID-19.