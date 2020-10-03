FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central built a 48-0 halftime lead en route to a 55-13 victory over visiting Jennings County in HHC action Friday night.
Of the Highlanders' seven first-half touchdowns, two were by their defense and another was on special teams.
Wenkers Wright and Colin Cummins had 3-yard TD runs to start the game before Eli Branham returned an interception to make it 21-0. Then, with 28 seconds to play in the first period, Cummins recovered a fumble for a TD.
In the second quarter, Zac Hutslar returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, Tristan Polk tossed a 26-yard TD to Jake Hausz and Wright ran for a 10-yard score.
Andrew Spurgeon ran for a third-quarter touchdown for Floyd, which was actually outgained 195-139 by the Panthers.
Polk completed 4 of 6 passes for 56 yards while Wright ran nine times for 56 yards.
The Highlanders (5-2, 3-1) visit Bedford North Lawrence next Friday night.
FLOYD CENTRAL 55, JENNINGS COUNTY 13
Jennings County 0 0 0 13 — 13
Floyd Central 28 20 7 0 — 55
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC — Wenkers Wright 3 run (Max Grangier kick), 7:53.
FC — Colin Cummins 3 run (Grangier kick), 5:51.
FC — Eli Branham 30 interception return (Grangier kick), 4:00.
FC — Cummins 46 fumble return (Grangier kick), 0:28.
Second quarter
FC — Zac Hutslar 75 punt return (kick failed), 8:39.
FC — Jake Hausz 26 pass from Tristan Polk (Grangier kick), 5:19.
FC — Wright 10 run (Grangier kick), 3:48.
Third quarter
FC — Andrew Spurgeon 35 run (Grangier kick), 9:10.
Fourth quarter
JC — Cole Marksberry 50 pass from Michael Haines (kick failed), 7:12.
JC — Branden Braun 4 run (Ian Sawyer kick), 7:12.
GAME STATISTICS
Passing
JC (9-18-2-124) — Haines 6-11-1-79, Hayden 3-6-1-45, Burkman 0-1-0-0.
FC (4-6-0-56) — Tristan Polk 4-6-0-56.
Rushing
JC (30-71) — Hayden 17-32, Braun 6-22, Haines 6-19, Burkman 1-(-2).
FC (19-83) — Wenkers Wright 9-56, Andrew Spurgeon 1-35, Zac Hutslar 1-6, Colin Cummins 1-3, Jase Robinson 1-(-2), Spencer Didat 5-(-6), Rafe Swearingen 1-(-9).
Receiving
JC — Marksberry 1-50, Ross 2-33, Burkman 5-30, Hayden 1-11.
FC — Cummins 2-27, Hausz 1-26, Cody Bibelhuser 1-3.
