Floyd Central sophomore Jake Hausz fights for yardage during the Highlanders' 35-7 loss to Columbus East on Friday. 

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central built a 48-0 halftime lead en route to a 55-13 victory over visiting Jennings County in HHC action Friday night. 

Of the Highlanders' seven first-half touchdowns, two were by their defense and another was on special teams. 

Wenkers Wright and Colin Cummins had 3-yard TD runs to start the game before Eli Branham returned an interception to make it 21-0. Then, with 28 seconds to play in the first period, Cummins recovered a fumble for a TD. 

In the second quarter, Zac Hutslar returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, Tristan Polk tossed a 26-yard TD to Jake Hausz and Wright ran for a 10-yard score. 

Andrew Spurgeon ran for a third-quarter touchdown for Floyd, which was actually outgained 195-139 by the Panthers. 

Polk completed 4 of 6 passes for 56 yards while Wright ran nine times for 56 yards. 

The Highlanders (5-2, 3-1) visit Bedford North Lawrence next Friday night. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 55, JENNINGS COUNTY 13

Jennings County     0     0       0     13 — 13    

Floyd Central         28     20     7     0 — 55    

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

     FC — Wenkers Wright 3 run (Max Grangier kick), 7:53.

     FC — Colin Cummins 3 run (Grangier kick), 5:51. 

     FC — Eli Branham 30 interception return (Grangier kick), 4:00.

     FC — Cummins 46 fumble return (Grangier kick), 0:28.

Second quarter

     FC — Zac Hutslar 75 punt return (kick failed), 8:39.

     FC — Jake Hausz 26 pass from Tristan Polk (Grangier kick), 5:19.

     FC — Wright 10 run (Grangier kick), 3:48.

Third quarter

     FC — Andrew Spurgeon 35 run (Grangier kick), 9:10.

Fourth quarter

     JC — Cole Marksberry 50 pass from Michael Haines (kick failed), 7:12. 

     JC — Branden Braun 4 run (Ian Sawyer kick), 7:12. 

GAME STATISTICS

Passing

     JC (9-18-2-124) — Haines 6-11-1-79, Hayden 3-6-1-45, Burkman 0-1-0-0.

     FC (4-6-0-56) — Tristan Polk 4-6-0-56.

Rushing

    JC (30-71) — Hayden 17-32, Braun 6-22, Haines 6-19, Burkman 1-(-2).

    FC (19-83) — Wenkers Wright 9-56, Andrew Spurgeon 1-35, Zac Hutslar 1-6, Colin Cummins 1-3, Jase Robinson 1-(-2), Spencer Didat 5-(-6), Rafe Swearingen 1-(-9).

Receiving

    JC — Marksberry 1-50, Ross 2-33, Burkman 5-30, Hayden 1-11.

    FC — Cummins 2-27, Hausz 1-26, Cody Bibelhuser 1-3.

