HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlanders turn tables on Red Devils

FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central finally got its offense revved up.
The Highlanders scored 32 straight points, piled up 439 yards of offense — 255 on the ground and 184 through the air — and blitzed rival Jeffersonville 39-20 in a Class 5A, Sectional 16 first-round game Friday night at Ron Weigleb Stadium.
The win gave Floyd a measure of revenge after losing to the Red Devils a year ago in the sectional semifinals.
As Highlanders head coach James Bragg left his home Friday morning his wife, Stefany, gave him a kiss and a piece of advice — telling him not to come home without a win.
“Her face was not a joke,” Bragg said with a smile after his team’s victory.
Floyd Central (4-6) will play host to another rival, New Albany (6-3) next Friday night in a sectional semifinal. The Bulldogs beat the Highlanders 35-16 last Friday in the regular-season finale for both.
Against Jeff, Floyd Central’s passing game helped open things up in the first half.
The Highlanders piled up 229 yards of offense and scored three times in the first two periods.
On its first drive, Floyd Central struck first on a perfect 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tristan Robertson to Eli Branham with 5 minutes, 38 seconds left in the quarter.
Later, the Highlanders were driving again when Branham lost the handle on the football. Jeff’s Vance Boyd picked it up and raced 66 yards for a TD to tie it up with 22 seconds left in the period.
The defensive score was Jeff’s only points until the fourth quarter.
Floyd Central, though, kept moving the ball on its subsequent possession. It faced a fourth down at the Jeff 25. Robertson tossed a lateral to wide receiver, and former QB, Cody Bibelhauser. He caught it near the sideline and threw a strike to Jordan Fonda, who was all alone in the end zone, for a 25-yard TD with nine minutes left in the first half.
The Highlanders added another score on a 14-yard pass from Robertson to Max Grangier with 1:51 left before intermission.
The Red Devils (3-6) threatened and pushed the ball to the Floyd Central 4 after a pass interference call as time expired. On the ensuing free play, Jeff quarterback Cole Phillips tried to pass, but Floyd Central’s Jude Harrison deflected the attempt near the line of scrimmage.
In the third quarter, the Highlanders started to pound Jeff with their running game.
In the third quarter, Floyd Central managed 87 yards — all by sophomore running back Mitchell Bernardi.
Bernardi finished with 29 carries and 178 yards.
"That’s my line, right there, they did amazing. They’ve been working their butts off," Bernardi said.
“Bernardi came out and made some amazing runs and some good cuts,” Bragg added. “He kept churning and made some big positive yards.”
Bernardi scored on a 17-yard run in the third quarter.
Floyd Central added two scores in the fourth quarter — a 48-yard pass from Robertson to Branham and a 14-yard run by Robertson.
Jeff added two scores late in the game on identical 21-yard throws from Phillips to Raijon Laird.
.
CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 16
First-round game at Floyd Central
FLOYD CENTRAL 39, JEFFERSONVILLE 20
Jeffersonville 7 0 0 13 — 20
Floyd Central 7 13 6 13 — 39
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
FC — Eli Branham 44 pass from Tristan Robertson (Max Grangier kick), 5:38.
J — Boyd Vance 66 fumble recovering (Javiar DeJesus kick), 0:22.
Second quarter
FC — Jordan Fonda 25 pass from Cody Bibelhauser (Grangier kick), 9:00.
FC — Grangier 14 pass from Robertson (kick failed), 1:51.
Third quarter
FC — Bernardi 17 run (run failed), 8;48;
Fourth quarter
FC — Branham 48 pass from Robertson (Grangier kick), 11:47;
FC — Robertson 14 run (run failed), 8:20;
J — Raijon Laird 21 pass from Cole Phillips (kick blocked), 4:49;
J — Laird 21 pass from Phillips (DeJesus kick), 4:27;
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Jeff (22-63): Zion Mansfield 15- 40, Cam Allen 3-18, Davarhy Julian 1-3, Brandon Harris 2-2, Cole Phillips 1-0.
Floyd Central (43-255): Mitchell Bernardi 29-178, Shawn Grant 4-33, Garron Jenkins 3-23, Tristan Robertson 2-21, Cody Bibelhauser 2-6, Henry Fisher 2-0, Eli Branham 1-(minus) 6.
Passing
Jeff (7-24–0-91): Phillips 7-24-0-91.
Floyd Central (10-15-0-184): Robertson 9-14-0-159; Bibelhauser 1-1-0-25.
Receiving
Jeff: Julian 3-47, Raijon Laird 2-42, Brandon Curl 2-19, Vance Boyd 1-5.
Floyd Central: Branham 3-99, Max Grangier 3-38, Jordan Fonda 1-25, Bibelhauser 1-12, Jenkins 1-11.