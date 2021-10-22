HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Highlanders turn tables on Red Devils

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.