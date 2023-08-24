Week 2 of the high school football season has been a hot one.
The heat wave that has swept through Clark and Floyd counties has wreaked havoc on the practice and game schedules for all of our local teams. While some schools have pushed back the kickoff times of tonight’s contests, others have been postponed to Saturday night.
Below is a quick glance at each game involving our local squads.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (0-1) AT FLOYD CENTRAL (0-1), 8 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT
The Highlanders hope to bounce back from their season-starting loss at Louisville St. Xavier when they entertain the Braves.
Possibly the two best things to come out of that opener for Floyd were: 1. The Highlanders had some success running the football against the Tigers; and 2. They got through the game relatively injury-free.
Terre Haute South is led by junior quarterback Brady Wilson, who threw for 136 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Braves’ 32-13 loss to Plainfield in Week 1, and senior running back Imer Holman, who accounted for 91 yards (63 rushing, 28 passing) of total offense against the Quakers.
WEST WASHINGTON (1-0) AT CLARKSVILLE (0-1), 8 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT
The Generals try to rebound from their 53-0 loss at Scottsburg when they host the Senators.
West Washington beat Eastern 27-21 in its opener. Clarksville routed the Musketeers 70-42 in last year’s sectional, but the Generals graduated almost all of their offense from that team.
Clarksville hasn’t started 0-2 since the 0-10 season of 2018.
SILVER CREEK (0-1, 0-1) AT SALEM (0-1, 0-1), 8 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT
The Dragons aim to get back on the winning track when they visit the Lions, who they’ve beaten five straight times.
If Silver Creek is going to make it six in a row against Salem it will have to stop the run. The Lions, who are led by former Clarksville, Floyd Central and Jeffersonville bench boss Brian Glesing, ran the ball 38 times (for 165 yards) in their 35-7 loss at North Harrison in Week 1.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF LOUISVILLE (1-0) AT NEW ALBANY (0-1), 8 P.M. FRIDAY NIGHT
The Bulldogs hope to bounce back from their season-opening loss at Franklin when they host the Centurions.
CAL, the reigning Class 3A state champion in Kentucky, is a juggernaut. The Centurions have won 17 straight regular-season games.
CAL is led by senior quarterback Cole Hodge. The East Carolina-commit threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 37 more yards and another score, in the Centurions’ 28-14 win over Owensboro last Friday.
New Albany will be trying to avoid its third straight 0-2 start.
ROCK CREEK (1-0) AT WALDRON, 6 P.M. SATURDAY
The Lions try to go 2-0 when they visit the Mohawks in eight-man action.
SEYMOUR (0-1) AT JEFFERSONVILLE (0-1), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The Red Devils will attempt to rebound from their season-opening loss to Whiteland when they host the Owls in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash.
The formal dedication of Bill Ware Field will take place before kickoff.
Once the game begins, Jeff will have to slow down Seymour’s lethal combo of quarterback Bret Perry and wide receiver Jaylan Johnson. Perry completed 25 of 33 passes for 387 yards and five touchdowns, while Johnson caught seven of those balls for 193 yards and two TDs, in the Owls’ 51-49 loss to Greenwood (and former Clarksville coach Justin Boser) in Week 1.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL (1-0, 1-0) AT CHARLESTOWN (1-0, 1-0), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The driver’s seat of the Mid-Southern Conference, if not the league title itself, will be on the line when the Pirates host the Braves.
Charlestown won 30-13 at Brownstown last year on its way to the MSC crown. The Pirates would like nothing more than to make it two in a row — something that hasn’t happened since 2012 — against the Braves.
Charlestown will have to slow down Brownstown’s running game. The Braves ran 25 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns in their 42-6 win over Corydon Central in Week 1.
LOUISVILLE HOLY CROSS (1-0) AT PROVIDENCE (1-0), 7 P.M. SATURDAY
The Pioneers look to avenge last year’s last-second loss to the Cougars when they host them at Murphy Stadium. Providence will also be trying to end Holy Cross’ four-game win streak in this series.
The Cougars are led by sophomores Jamari Pennebaker and Jamie Jones. Pennebaker ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while Jones threw for 135 yards and a TD, in Holy Cross’ season-starting 23-7 win over North Bullitt (Ky.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.