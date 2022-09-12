HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Injuries aplenty for local teams so far this season

Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Tuesday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, as well as look ahead at what’s to come.
Every coach will tell you that injuries are a part of football.
Unfortunately for several teams from Clark and Floyd counties, they’ve become part of their seasons. At least five area squads have lost one vital contributor for multiple games through the first four weeks.
“It seems like everybody in Southern Indiana is battling the injury bug,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said.
One of the latest to be bitten was Providence starting quarterback Carter Lannan. The junior suffered a broken wrist in the Pioneers’ 22-21 win over Lloyd Memorial on Sept. 2. Last Friday night Lannan was a student assistant coach for Providence while his backup, Preston Kempf, led the Pioneers to a 42-20 victory over visiting Clarksville.
Over at Floyd Central, the Highlanders have been without junior running back Mitch Bernardi since their season-opening loss to Louisville Male. Bernardi, the team’s top rusher last season, has been sidelined by a back injury the past three weeks.
“We’re just trying to keep our head above water,” said Bragg, whose team was without 13 players, due to injuries and/or suspensions, in last Friday’s last-second loss to Seymour.
Bernardi could return this Friday night against Jeffersonville.
The Red Devils have had injury issues of their own. They lost starting quarterback Nik Schindler and standout senior running back Zion Mansfield to injuries in their last-minute loss to Bedford North Lawrence on Sept. 2.
Mansfield, who hurt his ankle against the Stars, returned to the field for last Friday’s 48-0 loss to Mt. Vernon (Posey), but only played on the offensive and defensive lines in order to be as close to 100 percent as possible for this week’s Hoosier Hills Conference clash against the Highlanders.
Schindler, meanwhile, watched from the sidelines this past Friday night with a collarbone issue. He said he hopes to be back this week too.
At New Albany, the Bulldogs lost senior H-back Kaden Watson — ”Our best offensive player,” according to coach Steve Cooley — to a season-ending leg injury on the first play of the Bulldogs’ 27-21 win at Jennings County on Sept. 2.
It’s the third straight year that New Albany has lost a key player to a season-ending injury in the second or third game. Two years ago it was linebacker Brendon Sandven in the second game and last year it was linebacker/safety Avarian Chambers in the second contest.
“We’ve just got to keep plugging away,” Cooley said.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Charles Berkley (Silver Creek): The senior running back ran for 214 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Dragons to a 55-46 win at Eastern last Friday night.
GAME BALLS
Luke French (Providence): The senior linebacker tallied nine total tackles, including a team-best seven solo stops, in the Pioneers’ victory over Clarksville.
Chris Graham (Charlestown): The senior running back ran nine times for 102 yards and a TD in the Pirates’ big win over North Harrison.
Alex Harden (Charlestown): The senior linebacker totaled 15 tackles, including nine solo stops, in the Pirates’ win over North Harrison.
Preston Kempf (Providence): The sophomore quarterback, subbing for injured starter Carter Lannan, completed 8 of 13 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns in the Pioneers’ 42-20 victory over visiting Clarksville.
Luke Kruer (Providence): The junior wide receiver/strong safety helped the Pioneers to their win over Clarksville. On offense, he had three receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, Kruer recorded six total tackles (including one for loss) and also recovered a fumble.
Robert Lamar (Clarksville): The standout senior running back ran for a pair of touchdowns in the Generals’ loss at Providence.
Chase Loesch (New Albany): The junior tight end, who is also a starter for the Bulldogs’ basketball and baseball teams, had six catches for 64 yards and a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 45-21 loss to Bedford North Lawrence.
Thomas Lynch (Providence): The junior running back/defensive back was a key contributor for the Pioneers. On offense, he ran 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 14 yards. On defense, he totaled two tackles and picked off a pass for Providence.
Sean McAfee (Charlestown): The junior linebacker tallied a school-record 17 solo tackles, and 18 total stops, while also recovering a fumble in the Pirates’ victory over North Harrison.
Clay McClelland (Charlestown): The junior quarterback completed 12 of 14 passes for 247 yards and a trio of touchdowns while also running for a pair of two-point conversions in the Pirates’ win over North Harrison.
Tre Martin (Charlestown): The freshman safety totaled 16 tackles, including nine solo stops, in the Pirates’ win over North Harrison.
Kaden Oliver (Silver Creek): The senior quarterback completed 11 of 14 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing nine times for 74 yards and another score in the Dragons’ win at Eastern.
Jake Ottersbach (Charlestown): The senior wide receiver had three receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over North Harrison. On defense, he also picked off a pass for the Pirates.
Cade Unruh (Providence): The junior accounted for 169 all-purpose yards in the Pioneers’ victory over the Generals. Unruh ran for a team-high 71 yards on seven carries while also returning two kickoffs for 98 yards — including a 75-yarder for a score.
Brian Wall (Providence): The junior wide receiver/free safety was a contributor on both sides of the ball in the Pioneers’ victory. On offense, he had three catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he tallied a team-high 10 total tackles while also forcing a Clarksville fumble.
Kenny Watson (New Albany): The sophomore quarterback completed 12 of 15 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 45-21 loss to Bedford North Lawrence.
WEEK 5 LOOK-AHEAD
Charlestown (4-0) at Providence (3-0), 7 p.m. Friday: The Pirates, who are off to their best start in 10 years, face off against the Pioneers, who are off to their best start in 15 years, in a battle of unbeatens at Murphy Stadium.
Scottsburg (0-4, 0-3) at Silver Creek (2-2, 2-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Dragons try to carry over the momentum from their win over Eastern when they host the winless Warriors, who have been outscored 129-27 in their first four games.
Jeffersonville (0-3, 0-2) at Floyd Central (1-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Red Devils look to pick up their first win of the season when they visit the Highlanders, who’ll hope to bounce back from their last-second loss at Seymour.
Columbus East (2-2, 2-0) at New Albany (1-3, 1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: The Bulldogs try to rebound from their loss to Bedford North Lawrence when they host the Olympians, who are tied with the Stars atop the HHC standings.
Eastern Greene (1-3) at Clarksville (1-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday: The Generals look to bounce back from three tough losses when they host the Thunderbirds, who picked up their first win of the season (56-30 over Mitchell) last Friday.
Rock Creek (1-1) at Waldron, 7 p.m. Saturday: The Lions look to bounce back from their 65-22 loss at Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian this past Saturday when they face the Mohawks, who they beat 36-16 in their first game, for the second time.