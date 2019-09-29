Down! Set! Hut! Welcome back to the Southern Indiana Monday Morning Quarterback, where we look back at the news, notes and quotes from the local high school weekend that was, and look ahead at what's to come.
Floyd Central senior Trace Willman was very excited heading into Friday night’s game at Columbus East.
Not only because the Highlanders were facing Columbus East in a battle of Hoosier Hills Conference unbeatens, but also because it was going to be the first game of the season in which Willman was set to play both offense and defense.
But unfortunately for Willman, and the Highlanders, he never got that chance.
The safety suffered a broken collarbone on the fourth play of the game while trying to tackle Mark McDonald during his 61-yard touchdown run that gave the Olympians a lead they wouldn't relinquish in their 41-14 triumph.
“I was trying to make a play and take my pursuit to the back pylon and try to stop him, but I dove and kind of slid off of him and landed in an awkward way and broke my collarbone,” Willman said.
After the play, Willman came off the field visibly favoring his right shoulder and stayed on the sideline during the Highlanders’ first offensive series. Then, when Floyd’s first possession ended in a punt, Willman returned to the field — and made a tackle — before succumbing to the pain.
“I had to make a tackle, but then I realized it was definitely broken,” he said.
A quick trip to the hospital revealed that Willman had indeed suffered a season-ending injury.
“You never know when your last play’s going to be, people always told me that,” he said. “I didn’t really kind of take it to heart, but I know what they’re talking about now.”
It was a tough break for Willman, who last year accepted the move from quarterback to wide receiver and safety, then this year suffered a broken hand in the season-opener at Louisville Male. He was back on the field in Week 2 at Providence with a large cast on his hand and in Week 3, against Vincennes Lincoln, Willman intercepted a pass and returned it for a 41-yard touchdown.
“What stinks for him is that he’s a wide receiver leader, he’s a DB [defensive back] leader,” Floyd Central coach James Bragg said. “He just got his thumb back, he had a broken hand against Male, and had only played defense. We get him back tonight, it was going to be his first game on offense and we were on defense for four plays and he breaks his collarbone and he’s done. The one thing I told him is to keep his head up.
“He wants to play college football and I told, ‘A lot of colleges have seen your film from last year. They’ve got film on you this year. They’re not going to hold it against you that you got injured. Somebody will pick you up.’ He’ll play again. He won’t play again in high school, unfortunately, he’s got to get surgery, but he’ll play again — he’ll play at the next level, I’m sure of that.”
“Most likely I do [want to play college football],” Willman said. “I haven’t completely decided if I want to, but the coaches at Mount St. Joseph [Ohio] are very nice to me and they want me to come there, but I’m going to evaluate my health. I broke him thumb and I broke my collarbone, now I’m going to need surgery. I’m going to talk to my parents and see what's the best idea for me to do.”
To compound the loss of Willman on Friday night, the Highlanders also lost senior cornerback Calvin Brown and junior offensive lineman Caleb Rodgers to injuries in the first quarter. After the game Bragg said that Brown could be out until the sectional.
The reality is, though, that the Highlanders (4-2, 2-1) have to move on with three regular-season games remaining.
“We’re banged up, we’ve got to regroup,” Bragg said afterward. “We knew this could be an issue potentially because we don’t have a lot of guys, so a lot of other guys have got to step up. For instance, tonight, [number] 37, Andrew Spurgeon, he came out of nowhere. He had to play DB for us, he also had to run the ball a little bit.”
Injuries, though, are part of football. They always have been and always will be, and the Highlanders aren’t the only ones dealing with them these days.
Friday night, Providence lost junior running back/linebacker Jeremy Gettelfinger to a broken arm. After the game Pioneers coach Larry Denison said Gettelfinger will be out for “quite awhile.”
Silver Creek, meanwhile, used its third starting quarterback of the season in Friday night's 46-12 triumph over Clarksville. With Dylan Meyers, the Dragons’ starter in Weeks 1-3, still nursing a broken ankle and Ben Landers, who QB’d Creek in Weeks 4-5, banged up late in Week 5’s win over Scottsburg, junior Bryson Gatlin got the start against the Generals.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Marion Lukes (Charlestown): One week after becoming the program’s all-time leading rusher, the senior running back ran for 230 yards and four touchdowns in the Pirates’ 47-7 triumph over Scottsburg.
With his 190-yard performance against Providence, Lukes surpassed Aaron Daniel’s career rushing total of 4,506 yards. After his game against the Warriors, Lukes has now rushed for 4,743 yards — 197.6 per game — and 53 TDs in his career.
GAME BALLS
Charlestown defense: For the third straight game the Pirates allowed a TD, or less. In Charlestown's 47-7 win over Scottsburg, junior defensive lineman Brody Wagers tallied a team-high 11 tackles, including one for a loss; while senior linebacker Bo Braunecker had 10 tackles (two for losses) and junior safety Deke Brown had 10 tackles, including two for losses.
Dae’von Fuqua (Clarksville): The junior wide receiver had seven receptions for 165 yards and returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown in the Generals’ 46-12 loss to Silver Creek.
Myles Johnson (New Albany): The sophomore running back ran 21 times for 92 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ loss to Bloomington North.
Heath Knight (Silver Creek): The senior RB ran for 93 yards and two TDs in the Dragons’ 46-12 triumph over Clarksville.
Trey Schoen (Silver Creek): The sophomore wideout had a 59-yard touchdown reception and also had 5.5 tackles on defense.
LOOKING AHEAD
Here’s a quick glance at next Friday’s games.
Charlestown (4-2, 3-2) at Corydon Central (2-4, 1-3): The Pirates look for their fifth straight win.
Brownstown Central (6-0, 5-0) at Clarksville (1-5, 1-4): The Generals will try to end their 4-game losing streak when they host the unbeaten Braves.
Floyd Central (4-2, 2-1) at Jennings County (3-3, 1-2): The Highlanders look to bounce back from their lopsided loss at Columbus East as they take on the Panthers, who have won two in a row.
Jeffersonville (1-5, 1-2) at Madison (1-5, 1-2): The Red Devils try to rebound from their 1-sided setback to Cathedral when they take on the Cubs.
Seymour (4-2, 2-1) at New Albany (1-5, 0-3): The Bulldogs look to end their 5-game losing streak when they entertain the Owls, who are coming off a pair of narrow losses to Bedford North Lawrence and Brownstown.
Mitchell (3-3) at Providence (2-4): The Pioneers try to end their 2-game losing streak when they host the Bluejackets, who have won three straight.
Silver Creek (6-0, 5-0) at North Harrison (3-3, 3-3): The Dragons try to continue their perfect season on the road at Ramsey.
Rock Creek (2-4) at North Daviess (4-2): The Lions look to bounce back from their loss at Switzerland County when they face the Cougars, who are coming off back-to-back defeats.
