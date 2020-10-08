It’s been a running joke — if not an agreed upon likelihood — between Floyd Central coach James Bragg and Jeffersonville head man Isaac Parker that their teams would play each other three times this season.
Thursday night it became reality.
The Highlanders and Red Devils will face off for a third time Oct. 30 in the Class 5A Sectional 16 semifinals. That matchup was the only one revealed involving area teams when the Indiana High School Athletic Association released the sectional pairings for its 48th annual state tournament.
“I’m not sure two teams have ever played each other three times before in the same season,” Bragg recently recalled with a chuckle.
Floyd beat Jeff 41-6 in the season-opener for both — after each had a Kentucky opponent cancel — in the Knobs on Aug. 21. Then, four weeks later, the Highlanders beat the Red Devils 38-10 in the regularly-scheduled game between the two. That game was supposed to be played at Jeff’s Blair Field, but was moved to Ron Weigleb Stadium due to continuing construction at the Devils’ home field. The sectional game will also be played at the Highlanders’ home field (a.k.a. Jeff’s “home away from home”).
The winner between 10th-ranked Floyd (5-2) and Jeff (1-5) will face the victor between New Albany (4-2) and Bedford North Lawrence (2-5) in the sectional final on Nov. 6. While it will be the third matchup between the Highlanders and Red Devils, it will be the first this season between the Bulldogs and Stars, both members of the Hoosier Hills Conference.
The state tournament begins with sectional first-round games on Oct. 23, and continues with semifinals on Oct. 30 and finals Nov. 6. The regionals will be Nov. 13, followed by the semistates on Nov. 20. The IHSAA State Finals are slated for Nov. 27 and 28.
Here’s a quick rundown of each sectional involving a local team.
DRAGONS TO FACE TROJANS AGAIN
Unbeaten Silver Creek (7-0) will host East Central (6-1), which has become a familiar postseason foe for the Dragons, in a first-round game in Class 4A Sectional 23.
It’s the second straight year the Dragons have drawn the Trojans and the third time in four seasons that the two teams will meet in the sectional.
Last year, then-No. 1 ranked East Central ousted Silver Creek 42-14 in the first round. Three years ago, the Trojans downed the Dragons 24-0 in the sectional final.
Fourth-ranked East Central has outscored its opponents 199-45 so far this season. Its lone loss was a 10-0 setback at 3A No. 1 Indianapolis Chatard in Week 2.
If Creek beats the Trojans it would likely face No. 3 Mooresville (6-1), which won its first six games before a 41-35 overtime loss at 5A No. 5 Whiteland last Friday.
PIRATES GET PIRATES
Charlestown will host Greensburg, both teams share the Pirates nickname, in a first-round game of Class 3A Sectional 31.
Charlestown, which hasn’t won a sectional since 2014, drew on the opposite side of the bracket of heavyweights Brownstown Central (5-1) and sixth-ranked Lawrenceburg (6-1), which ousted the Pirates in last year’s sectional semifinals.
PIONEERS, GENERALS AVOID FAVORED TRITON CENTRAL
Providence (2-4) and Clarksville (3-4) both avoided early Class 2A Sectional 39 favorite Triton Central (5-1), which is ranked sixth in the state.
The Pioneers will visit Union County (3-3) in their first-round game. If Providence wins, it would get the winner between Mitchell (1-4) and Eastern (0-6) in the semis.
Meanwhile the Generals will host Paoli (4-3) in a first-round game. If Clarksville can win its first sectional game since 2013 it would likely face the Tigers, whose lone loss this season was a 14-7 setback to Class A No. 2 Indianapolis Lutheran.
LIONS GET T-BIRDS
Rock Creek (0-5) will visit North Central (0-5) in its first-round game in Class A Sectional 48.
“I like the draw,” Lions coach Josh Caldwell said. “I think we match up well with North Central, but I don’t love the drive — almost three hours.”
The good news for Rock Creek is that it is on the opposite side of the bracket as No. 4 West Washington (6-0) and North Daviess (4-2), which beat the Lions 40-7 earlier this season.
“I’m hoping our guys realize how good our draw is for us with West Washington and North Daviess on the opposite side. We could see ourselves battling for a sectional title!” Caldwell said.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 5A Sectional 16
Game 1: Jeffersonville (1-5) at Floyd Central (5-2)
Game 2: New Albany (4-2) at Bedford NL (2-5)
Final: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
CLASS 4A Sectional 23
Game 1: South Dearborn (3-3) at Greenwood (3-4)
Game 2: Jennings County (1-6) at Martinsville (3-4)
Game 3: East Central (6-1) at Silver Creek (7-0)
Game 4: Mooresville (6-1) at Madison (3-4)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
CLASS 3A Sectional 31
Game 1: Brownstown Central (5-1) at Lawrenceburg (6-1)
Game 2: Rushville (0-7) at Scottsburg (2-5)
Game 3: Franklin County (3-1) at Batesville (3-4)
Game 4: Greensburg (4-3) at Charlestown (2-5)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
CLASS 2A Sectional 39
Game 1: Mitchell (1-4) at Eastern (0-6)
Game 2: Providence (2-4) at Union County (3-3)
Game 3: Triton Central (5-1) at Switzerland County (3-3)
Game 4: Paoli (4-3) at Clarksville (3-4)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
CLASS A Sectional 48
Game 1: Perry Central (4-3) at Springs Valley (0-6)
Game 2: Rock Creek (0-5) at North Central (0-5)
Game 3: Eastern Greene (1-6) at Tecumseh (1-4)
Game 4: West Washington (6-0) at North Daviess (4-2)
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Final: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
