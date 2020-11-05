HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Jeff, New Albany faceoff in a historic showdown for sectional title

Jeffersonville and New Albany have one of the oldest rivalries — if not the oldest rivalry — in the state.
Tonight, though, will be unlike any of the previous meetings, which date back to 1904. That’s because the winner will be a sectional champion.
When the Bulldogs (6-2) meet the Red Devils (4-5) at 7 p.m. Friday night at Blair Field in the Class 5A Sectional 16 championship game, it will mark the first time the two programs have faced off for a sectional title.
It will be the 11th time the two teams have faced off in the IHSAA sectional, but the first showdown in a final. Jeff has won seven of the previous 10 postseason matchups, including the last three in a row.
That, however, is just one of several streaks on the line tonight.
Foremost among those are the sectional title droughts that both teams are trying to end. It’s been 18 years since New Albany won its last sectional title, while the Red Devils haven’t hoisted the hardware in 13 years.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, are also looking to end a 10-game, 10-year postseason losing streak. Ironically, New Albany’s last postseason victory was a 32-13 triumph over Jeffersonville in 2010. A week later the Bulldogs lost 48-47 to Floyd Central to begin their skid.
“We’re excited to be back playing and thankful for the opportunity to compete for a sectional championship,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley, whose team advanced to the final after its scheduled semifinal opponent, Bedford North Lawrence, ended its season early due to COVID-19.
Jeff has won the past three postseason meetings, including 35-34 in 2015 and 23-7 in last year’s sectional semifinals.
The Bulldogs, however, avenged that latter loss with a 26-7 victory over the Devils on Sept. 4 at Buerk Field. In that game, New Albany junior quarterback Derell Simmons accounted for all four ‘Dogs’ scores, throwing for 94 yards and a pair of TDs while running for 142 yards and two more scores.
That was a much different Jeffersonville team, though.
“I think we’re a better football team today, top to bottom,” said Red Devils head coach Isaac Parker, whose team carries a three-game win streak into the title tilt. “Our boys are playing with a lot more confidence now. We’ve grown a lot.”
Cooley agreed.
“Jeff is much-improved in a lot of areas, having a few new players transfer and players back from injury has really made them a different team,” he said.
The Red Devils proved that last week with their surprising 35-28 upset at seventh-ranked Floyd Central, which had beaten them by a combined 63 points in two regular-season meetings.
In that game, senior running back Jordan Ferguson ran for 166 yards and a trio of touchdowns in the win.
Something else unique about tonight’s matchup is that it will be played in front of a sparse crowd after the Clark County Health Department announced restrictions on attendance at extracurricular school activities last week. Only event staff, players, coaches and parents, or immediate household members of players, will be permitted to attend.
“It will be a different environment with a limited crowd, but thankfully our players’ parents get to watch them play,” Cooley said.
“If not for COVID we’d probably have people standing around for this game,” Parker added.
It’s a game that promises to be an exciting one.
“It’s going to be a couple fast teams playing football,” Parker said. “We’ll just try to match speed with speed and hope that our interior can play the way it did last week. It’s a tough offense to defend. ... Whoever can play disciplined football and whoever can outlast the other will win the game.”
Jeff and New Albany aren’t the only teams trying for a sectional title tonight.
PROVIDENCE (4-5) AT TRITON CENTRAL (9-1), 7 P.M.
The Pioneers make their fourth consecutive appearance in the sectional final and for the second straight year they get the same foe in 2A Sectional 39.
Last year, the sectional championship game was scoreless until late in the third quarter when the Tigers tallied the first points on a Hayden Kermode 21-yard touchdown run. Triton tacked on two more TDs in the fourth quarter, wearing down Providence for a 20-0 triumph at Murphy Stadium.
Triton went on to beat Evansville Mater Dei in the regional before falling 35-13 to eventual state champion Western Boone in the semistate.
The Tigers have picked up where they left off this season, outscoring their opponents 313-100. Their lone loss was a 14-7 setback to Class A No. 2 Indianapolis Lutheran in Week 3. Since then, Triton has won seven straight games.
“Triton is the fourth-ranked team in 2A for a reason,” first-year Providence coach Daniel McDonald of the Tigers, who are ranked fourth in the state coaches poll and fifth in the Associated Press poll. “They have a few players who are exceptionally-talented, and they are well-coached.”
Freshman running back Ray Crawford averages 121.9 rushing yards per game and has run for 10 touchdowns this season for the Tigers. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Kermode, a fullback who has run for 438 yards and eight TDs, helps open holes for Crawford.
Triton senior quarterback Erick Hebauf has completed 50 percent of his passes for 536 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions. His top targets are sophomores Brad Schultz (12 catches, 183 yards, two TDs) and Isaiah Thacker (11 catches, 120 yards).
On defense Kermode, a middle linebacker, tops the team with 76 total tackles while 5-8, 250-pound nose guard Verronday Miller has 64 total tackles, including 10 quarterback sacks. Additionally Jaxon Miller, a 6-2, 240-pound senior outside linebacker, has 58 total tackles and eight sacks while Thacker has five of the team’s 11 interceptions.
“You can tell these guys like to lift weights. I am excited to watch our guys compete and execute our gameplan,” McDonald said.
For the Pioneers, much of their gameplan centers around senior running back Jeremy Gettelfinger and senior quarterback Jaxon Murphy.
Gettelfinger has rushed for an even 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns while Murphy has run for 402 yards and seven TDs. Both also lead the way on defense, as Gettelfinger tops the team with 56 total tackles and Murphy isn’t far behind with 53 stops, to go along with a pair of interceptions.