HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Knights end Bulldogs' season

NEW ALBANY — That old nemesis Castle was at it again at New Albany on Friday night.
The Knights ended the Bulldogs season with a 42-14 victory.
Castle senior quarterback Brayden Bishop accounted for four touchdowns to lead the Knights (6-4) to the win. They will face Evansville North next Friday night in a sectional final. The Huskies defeated Floyd Central 24-7 in another semifinal Friday night.
“For the most part our defense played well enough in the first half, that’s the best we’ve played all year,” said New Albany coach Steve Cooley. “I was proud of our kids. We just gave up some big plays and missed some tackles.”
Things started off well for the Bulldogs (2-8), who were seeking their second straight sectional title.
Less than two minutes into the game, Kirstan Williams intercepted a Bishop pass at the 42 and returned it for a touchdown to give New Albany a 7-0 lead.
Castle responded with back-to-back touchdowns to go up 14-7 before the Bulldogs put together an eight-play, 65-yard drive.
Chase Loesch hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Kenneth Watson on his back with 10:11 to play in the second period to tie it up.
The Knights needed only three plays to retake the lead as John Aigner caught an 18-yard TD toss from Bishop with 9:09 left to put the visitors on top 21-14 at the break.
In the third quarter, though, the Knights took control.
On their first possession they covered 45 yards in five plays. Bishop capped the drive off with a 1-yard keeper with 10:35 left in the period.
On its next possession Castle drove 66 yards in seven plays and Bishop scored from the 1 on fourth down to make it 35-14.
The Bulldogs tried to get back in the game in the fourth quarter. Following an interception they drove to the Knights’ 16. However a fumble by freshman Jamal Chambers was recovered by Castle’s Aeon Smith.
“We had a lot of momentum after the interception, but we kind of wasted it” Watson said. “A lot of little mistakes cost us big-time.”
The loss ended the season for New Albany.
“My hat’s off to my seniors. They had a great junior year. It didn’t come out the way they would have like it,” Cooley said. “I was proud of our kids. They fought to the end. They have nothing to be ashamed of.”.
.
CLASS 5A SECTIONAL 16
Friday’s semifinal at Buerk Field
CASTLE 42, NEW ALBANY 14
Castle 14 7 14 7 — 42
New Albany 7 7 0 0 — 14
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
NA — Kristan Williams, 42 interception return (Henry Dixon kick).
C — Boden Morgan, 1 run (Barrentine Haley kick).
C — William Coleman, 13 pass from Brayden Bishop (Haley kick).
Second quarter
NA — Chase Loesch, 3 pass from Kenneth Watson (Dixon kick).
C — John Aigner, 18 pass from Bishop (Barrentine kick).
Third quarter
C — Bishop, 1, run (Barrentine kick).
C — Bishop, 1 run (Barrentine kick).
Fourth quarter
C — Izach Salpietra, 2 run (Barrentine kick).